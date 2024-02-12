From Ex to Next – The 10 Dos and 4 Don’ts for Dating After Divorce

Navigating the dating world after divorce can be both exhilarating and daunting. When you feel like you’re ready to step back into the dating world and consider new relationships it can make you feel,

Attractive and relevant

Excited that you’ve got an opportunity to reinvent yourself

Eager to see what’s possible

Nervous as you anticipate what comes next

But dating after divorce can also be,

Confusing. There may be a lot that’s changed since you last dated and a whole slew of new rules and new terms. I mean, if you’re in situationship, how do you know when to have the DTR conversation? Especially if you’ve been cushioning!

Exhausting. Many fish in the sea means lots of fishing until you find the right one.

Complicated. If you’ve been married, especially if you have kids, it’s not the straightforward dating of your youth. Now you have things – lots of things – to think about when there’s someone new in your life.

Most people come with baggage (including you). Finding someone with baggage that you can handle and doesn’t pose more stress and strife than you’ve already experienced can be tough and time consuming.

Eventually it can feel like there’s just no one out there and you should just give up.

Ultimately, however, there comes a time after a divorce when finding a new companion or partner is both important and healthy.

As you ease back into what feels like uncharted territory, it’s crucial to equip yourself with some basic rules that can help you make the most of this second chance at love. So, to make this journey less intimidating and more fulfilling, there are certain dos and don’ts you should keep in mind.

Let’s start with the dos.

Dos When Dating After Divorce

Do wait until the divorce is final.

It’s tempting to want to date and have fun during your separation or before the divorce is final, but it’s a bad idea. Divorcing is a complicated and emotional process, and it’s impossible to be truly ready for a new relationship or fair to a new partner while still in the middle of dealing with it.

2. Do take time to heal.

Divorce leaves emotional scars despite how ready you think you are, and it’s essential to give yourself enough time to heal before entering a new relationship. It’s important to work through your feelings and get yourself ready mentally and emotionally before diving into a new relationship. Rushing into dating too soon may not allow you to fully process your emotions or make clear decisions. And it’s not fair to the people you date either.

So, take the time to work through your emotions and prepare yourself before diving into a new relationship. Remember that healing isn’t code for hiding. At some point, you

need to put yourself back out there socially, even if you’re not sure another relationship is really what you want.

3. Do learn from past mistakes.

Reflecting on what you’ve learned from your marriage will help you use the many valuable lessons you should have learned.

Make sure part of this reflection includes an honest assessment of your own actions. This means recognizing any patterns or behaviors that contributed to the end of your marriage and working on personal growth before getting involved in a new relationship.

4. Do know what you want – at least the basics.

Knowing what you want means feeling confident in your values, priorities, and deal-breakers for a new relationship. Being clear about your expectations can help you make better decisions when dating.

5. Do communicate openly.

Be open and honest about your intentions, expectations, and feelings. Coming out of a long-term relationship can mean you may be a bit unsure of yourself and have a lot of new complications in your life. Hiding things or minimizing them will only cause more significant problems later on. Open communication is vital for building trust and understanding in a new relationship, especially after the scars of a failed marriage.

6. Do focus on self-discovery.

The time after divorce offers an opportunity to learn more about yourself and what you want in a partner. So, before you jump into something new, spend time nailing down your priorities and understanding your interests so that you can find someone who aligns with them.

7. Do know where you’ll set your boundaries for yourself and those you date.

Establish clear boundaries in your new relationship and communicate them with your partner. Setting healthy boundaries helps maintain respect and ensures that your needs are met.

8. Do be open to new experiences.

Your enjoyment and the success of new relationships means having the right perspective.

Look at meeting new people and dating as an opportunity to have different experiences. If you’ve never been line-dancing but your date wants to try it, jump in. Maybe you hate it, but maybe not. And even if you never line dance again, if you have a good time with your date, it may be worth it.

9. Do be honest about your previous marriage and ex.

You don’t need to divulge all the details on the first date, but at some point, it’s crucial to share that part of your life to build trust and understanding with a potential partner.

Your ex will likely remain part of your life, especially if kids are involved, so being upfront from the beginning is the best approach.

10. Do introduce children cautiously.

If you have children from your previous marriage, introduce them to your new partner only after the relationship is serious and stable. Their emotional well-being should be top priority. New partners can be a painful reality for kids, so be mindful of their feelings. And keep in mind that if the relationship doesn’t last, losing a new parent figure will be painful for them too.

These dos aren’t a guarantee of success, but they can help you begin your next chapter on solid footing.

Don’ts When Dating After Divorce

While following the dos will help you get off to a good start, they must be balanced with a few don’ts.

Don’t rush into a rebound relationship.

Often coming out of divorce leaves you feeling love-starved (likely sex-starved as well), but consider those feelings a personal red flag. Rushing into something, using dating to fill a void, or as an escape from the pain of divorce will result in more pain for you and unfair hurt for your new partner.

2. Don’t compare your dates to your ex.

A new person in your life shouldn’t have to compete with your ex in any manner. Everyone is unique, and although it’s easy to do, comparing your dates to your ex-spouse isn’t fair.

Give new relationships a chance to develop on their own merit.

3. Don’t ignore red flags (or beige ones, either).

If you notice any concerning behaviors or possible deal-breakers in a new romance, address them rather than brushing them aside. Trust your instincts and prioritize your emotional well-being over avoiding conflict or hurting feelings.

4. Don’t bring excess emotional baggage.

While being open about your past is essential, don’t bring unresolved emotional baggage from your previous marriage into your new relationship. If this is a struggle, get some professional counseling help.

Remember that every person’s journey after divorce is unique, so trust your instincts and take things at your own pace. Dating after divorce can lead to a fulfilling and loving relationship, but it’s crucial to approach it with self-awareness and emotional readiness for that to happen.

