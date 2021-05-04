From Hospital Profits to Gender Gaps, Journalists Are on the Case

KHN freelancer Christine Spolar discussed how during the pandemic the nation’s richest hospitals and health systems profited after accepting the lion’s share of the federal health care bailout grant with WESA’s “The Confluence” on Tuesday.
- Click here to hear Spolar on WESA
- Read “Despite Covid, Many Wealthy Hospitals Had a Banner Year With Federal Bailout” by Spolar and KHN senior correspondent Jordan Rau.
Midwest editor and correspondent Laura Ungar unpacked the gender breakdown of covid vaccinations with NPR’s “Weekend Edition Sunday” on April 18.
- Click here to hear Ungar on NPR
- Read Ungar’s “The Gender Vaccine Gap: More Women Than Men Are Getting Covid Shots“
Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed covid cases across the Midwest with “WisBusiness: The Podcast” on April 16.
- Click here to hear Weber on “WisBusiness: The Podcast“
- Read Weber’s reporting on covid in the Midwest
—
This post was previously published on khn.org.
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com
.