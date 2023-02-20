From Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ to Shervin Hajipour’s ‘Baraye’; When Art Reflects a Socio-Psychological Change

The darkest hour is that before dawn.

Women of the world have always been neglected regardless of their origin. However, the promising news we hear once in a while can make us hopeful again.

For centuries, the world has remained a dark environment for women. It took the previous generations of women a lot of sacrifices to set the ground for a once and for all call for freedom, in the women’s world.

Be it relationships or social rights, women appear to be the first targets who bear the issues easier. Their bundle of emotions (dedicated to their beloved ones) can act as a barrier against a feminine uprising. Therefore the Divine gift of feminine nurture has been programmed to serve families and never flourish by manifesting a bigger transformation.

But we’re not living in that time anymore. one act led to another, one sacrifice after the other, and women found their way by standing up for liberty. They brought their demands to life through a lot of sacrifices.

Yhe women of our modern world are standing on solid ground and they owe it to many generations of women who solidified the foundation of women’s rights with no fear.

I truly find the women’s historical endeavor a remarkable sacrifice, so today we can cheer up when Britney Spears wins her lawsuit against her father’s greed. we have upgraded our demands to more thorough ones and that is so important. It means we’re far moved on from old unjust rules.

Inspired by this motivation, women like Miley Cyrus can grow enough to learn the importance of self-love, self-esteem, and independence. From her new approach, we can learn that she no longer debates whether to be tamed or not. Instead, she is portraying a sophisticated self-centered version of herself that on the contrary, tames and tutors her tempestuous side.

Meanwhile, thousands of miles away, women of Iran have decided to put an end to all of the crimes against women in one go. All those steps that western women took over centuries for their rights, are what an Iranian woman is striving to manifest once and for all.

The decision they made is nothing but tough. Especially when we consider the opposing ruling system as one of the cruelest systems in the world that even gives less value to women since they were born.

To be more clear about this, Iranian women are fighting against a religion-based system that identifies women as half as valuable as men since they are born. The obligation of hijab and religious rules has traumatized women with so much unnecessary anxiety. some of them who are born into loving families are only threatened outside of the home, and others with strict families are dealing exactly with two dictatorships; one at home and one awaiting outside.

The disaster just won’t stop. as the extremist has possessed more power, there are much harsher laws implied against women. everything is now degrading women into breeding machines (I’m disgusted to write it, but the truth has to be told). they are literally known as possessions by law that can be sold (!) from their fathers to their husbands while they cannot make any independent decisions along the way. for example, no Iranian woman can be issued a passport without the written permission of a male guardian, be it a husband or father, uncle, grandfather, etc.

The injustice that Iranian women suffer from is way more than you think. it’s hard to picture what we’re going through in 2022, but that’s our reality that we can’t escape from. what we’re relieved by is, the Islamic Regime does not represent Iranian women anymore. so far that’s one of our greatest international achievements.

After Mahsa Amini’s tragic death, the Iranian community felt a new urge to overthrow the cruelty again. in the previous attempts, Iranians attended protests for economic and political issues.

But this time, the country was united to stand up in support of women. the same women who have been crushed under many unjust religious and political laws have found the courage to stand up for their rights fearlessly.

The beautiful union of brave men and women is remarkable in the history of Iran. after generations of males dehumanizing women, Gen Z men have come up with a different approach and dedicated the new revolution’s concept to Iranian women, for Women, Life, and Freedom.

When I look back 5 months ago when the current revolution started, I notice interesting patterns in most male freedom fighters. deep down, they were all ashamed of their masculinity for not taking the right action. their male protective instincts took over once they realized that women are actually fighting for life and that has turned into their only right.

The guilt inspired men to stand up for men and give them a chance to lead the revolution. over millions of tweets and posts, Iranian women expressed their deepest regrets and titled it as the “reasons” they want to overthrow the dictatorship.

The concept of the Grammy award-winning song “Baraye” was inspired by these sincere tweets that soon, men also joined to write for. Shervin wrote the lyrics based on the actual tweets that people shared starting with the word “Baraye” — meaning: because (of) — to express why they’re opposing the Islamic Regime.

The song “Baraye” has turned into our revolution’s anthem for being the pure expression of all the reasons we rise up for. the song expresses our 4 decades of suffering with such fluency that we can’t hold back our tears.

It’s very empowering when I see the men who support women after generations of abuse and neglect. I can’t help crying when listening to Shervin’s song because it reminds me that the support and sacrifice Iranian men are making for women like me.

I used to think that I’m too old to dream of social change and if I do, it won’t happen in my lifetime. it would just serve the further generations because this is a long journey.

But now it’s different. one trigger has hit the Achille’s heel of the regime.

I know that soon, these sacrifices will inspire women of all nations. they will surely feel stronger enough to follow the same lead and make historical revolutions that I believe they will have less price to pay, than Iranians today.

