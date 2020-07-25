From Pedestal to Empowered

“We must understand love; We must be able to teach it, to create it, to predict it.” ~Abraham Maslow

If you’re reading this you’ve probably heard of the word Idealization in one form or another. Maybe your friend introduced you to the word after hearing about their horrid breakup or the heartbreak that followed.

You may have been their shoulder to cry on while sitting with them and handing them Kleenex after Kleenex.

Perhaps you unwittingly learned about it growing up from seeing your cousin or uncle go through it and have now sworn off anything remotely to do with vulnerability or love.

Or, maybe you experienced idealization firsthand and had to lick your own wounds, reevaluate your perspective on what love is — and what it isn’t — and are now stronger, wiser and more reserved from the experience.

If you haven’t experienced idealization, you probably aren’t aware of the emotional pain that’s on the flipside until it happens.

You may have heard from your friends or family about their experiences, or you may have read about it. Even with the best of intentions, these things can’t prepare you for the shock and anguish to come.

They can only inform.

Sometimes red flags are subtle and other times your needs outweigh your better judgment even when the flags are seen.

First, in identifying a “need”, I’m not talking sexual. I’m referring to attachment, safety, belonging and love. Sure, sex is a basic need, however that’s about where it ends. Looking at it from this perspective, sex is not the same as intimacy or love, both of which are much further up the needs hierarchy and more important to human connection.

After all, humans are hardwired to want to give and receive love. If we are conditioned to expect to be idealized instead of loved, then genuine love wouldn’t exist. We would all be too scared to risk vulnerability and would always be assuming the worst.

Until it happens.

The first thing that needs to be recognized when sorting through the collateral damage is that you’re not alone in hoping it was authentic love. Because you’re worthy of it.

That inner critic trying to convince you that you aren’t worthy of love is the addiction talking; the trauma bond trying to get you to chase the next high, knowing it’s only an emotional trap.

Everything probably happened fast with its intensity and passion where innocent texts turned into conversations that lasted for hours, leaving your head spinning, feeling drunk and hopeful; maybe feeling emotions you’ve not felt before.

Idealization is one of the most intense and full throttle experiences your mind, heart, soul and body can go through. You’re not manic, yet you’re too excitable to eat or sleep. Anticipation of seeing them again is what keeps you going, waiting to hear their voice. Conversations from the night before are your fuel which pump you up for the next hit of the addiction.

These feelings, these emotions are part of all humans. In a healthy relationship they develop over time and become more intense, then more peaceful, stable and protective, giving way to shelter, safety and consummate love.

In an addictive relationship, these same feelings and experiences go into overdrive, touching parts of your heart you probably didn’t know existed or that you kept hidden and sheltered to prevent being hurt. Here, the relationship gets stuck in idealization.

What you may not yet realize is that as you’re swimming in over your head in love, soon you’ll be drowning and needing a lifeline.

That’s what makes idealization so convincing. It can feel like real love.

At first.

If you experienced idealization, you know how high that pedestal can get. You can be lifted to the highest of highs while being adored and treated like you’re valued or loved, maybe for the first time in your life.

If you experienced idealization, you were likely handed everything you needed to hear or needed to feel, often on a silver platter where you never ask for it, yet you’re complimented and told over and over how you’re adored, desired.

Here’s where the emotional addiction starts. It comes on slowly where you don’t realize it’s happening. In time though, you begin craving the compliments, needing them. You start needing the next emotional fix to hear you’re special to them. You begin needing the daily reminders of how much you mean to them, or how important you are to them.

You start chasing the highs..

That’s about the same time you’re also realizing you’re in love.

You’ve been conditioned to want to feel loved.

And addicted to need to feel it.

Understanding Idealization

Being idealized doesn’t come with a warning label or a how-to book for avoiding it. Signs are often subtle or dismissed which can make it even harder to figure out what’s happening at first.

Yes, some people only ‘love’ through idealizing their partners.

These are not reflections on you. It’s all part of the cycle, and as with any cycle it keeps going full circle until it’s stopped.

While it’s no reflection in you, it is your responsibility to recognize and learn the differences between idealization and authentic love, or you’ll be hurt every time.

When you’ve experienced the highs from being idealized, the lows of devaluation are always lurking in the background and in time, they move to the front of the line, often in sync with realizing you’re in love.

The slippery slope of idealization is where we wind up holding on to inconsistencies and feelings and emotions that should have been tossed out.

Everything is backwards.

It’s said that experience is the best teacher.

So it’s no surprise that after having experienced idealization you would want answers as to what happened, why it happened, and most importantly, how to move past it.

The problem with experience being the best teacher is that it doesn’t care what you’re feeling or what emotional turmoil you’re going through. It’s only concerned about handing you the lesson it’s teaching.

And seeing that you learn it.

Yet, we can’t be expected to know what we were never taught.

The Importance of the Hierarchy

I write often about Abraham Maslow and his Hierarchy of Needs. A huge chunk of how we are as adults goes back to what we were taught (or not) in childhood, which is directly correlated with his hierarchy of needs.

At the base are basic needs — food, water, shelter, air. As we move up we start hitting more abstract needs, yet these are often more important to our survival because they include safety, love and esteem.

We all have a need to be loved and to love others. We all have needs to feel safe in our relationships and to feel worthy and valued. Yet, if our needs were not met or were only inconsistently met earlier in life, we can wind up chasing those needs throughout life.

For example, if as children we didn’t receive praise for doing a good job or we were invalidated or went unheard, we can grow up either internalizing those needs or externalizing them to try and get them met.

By internalizing needs, we may walk around feeling unworthy, never good enough and slip into self-defeating behaviors (and relationships). If we externalize our needs, we may look at others to meet our needs — through idealization — making ourselves feel valued or loved through our partner and then leaving when they can’t meet our needs anymore.

In other words, here’s where devaluation gets triggered….

Idealization is a double-edge sword; it’s used not only to meet the needs of the receiver but it’s also used to meet the needs of the giver.

In both situations, we wind up only feeling as good as others make us feel or as good as we make them feel. If left unchecked, a cycle of self-sabotaging behavior happens in getting our needs met.

Learning About Love

In life, we’re given two options when adversity hits: we can either grow and learn from the experience or we can sit back and let it kick us in the ass while replaying our inner critic in our head about how we’re supposedly not worthy of being loved.

What can ultimately be our best friend and help in our personal growth is understanding that idealization teaches us how to love because it targets our most basic needs.

Our first need gets met by recognizing we will never experience love if we run from it or continue looking for it in those that can’t give it.

If we were idealized, chances are we were at our most vulnerable, we were all-in. We saw our partner’s vulnerabilities, we saw our own, and we chose to love without limits.

By choosing this, we won. We have already recognized the most important part of legit love is loving without conditions.

In those moments of being idealized in someone’s eyes, we started to see and recognize our own worth, through them and as a result of their idealization.

That’s a pretty big deal.

Your worth and value were there the whole time. Maybe one dead end relationship after another didn’t help you recognize your worth. But, somehow through the experience of being idealized, you started to see — to believe — in your value. You began to notice that maybe you are a beautiful person, smart, capable, kindhearted. And maybe you started seeing your imperfections as more acceptable and less of a reason to run…

I’m not suggesting to look at being idealized as a good thing, it’s not.

It’s not love, it’s a catalyst. Yet, while it may not be authentic love, the feelings you may have experienced are real and the love you may have felt for the person idealizing you is very much real.

The point I’m trying to make is to separate your feelings from the situation. In order to grow from having experienced the pain of idealization, it’s about taking the lessons with you while leaving the pain of the lesson behind.

Maslow’s quote, “We must understand love; We must be able to teach it, to create it, to predict it” is an homage to understanding that it’s often through adversity that we learn to predict and create authentic love.

Idealization usually ends in heartbreak, but it can be the catalyst for healing.

