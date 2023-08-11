Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / From Thailand to Bhutan Wild Tiger Populations Have Grown

From Thailand to Bhutan Wild Tiger Populations Have Grown

India has doubled its tiger population to 3,682 tigers, which account for three-quarters of the world’s wild tiger population.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Daniel T Cross

Tigers are on the brink of extinction across Asia where only a century ago they reigned supreme as top predators. Then they numbered 100,000; now they are down to 5,000 or so. Their ranges, too, have diminished drastically over the decades, leaving them little room free from human interference.

That is the bad news. The good news is that in several nations the populations of the iconic predators have stabilized or even grown over the past decade.

India has doubled its tiger population to 3,682 tigers, which account for three-quarters of the world’s wild tiger population. Stepped-up conservation efforts have helped protect the critically endangered predators in the world’s most populous nation where space for wildlife is increasingly limited.

In Thailand too the number of tigers in the wild has doubled to nearly 200 in a decade. Although that is still well short of a robust population, it has been welcome progress.

In Bhutan the number of tigers in the wild has increased by a quarter since 2015 from 103 to 131, based on a comprehensive survey around the sparsely populated Himalayan nation.

“This is a significant achievement and an indication of a very healthy ecosystem. It also underlines Bhutan’s commitment to biodiversity conservation. WWF commits to continue working with the Government and partners towards holistic conservation efforts benefiting both people and wildlife,” stresses Chimi Rinzin, country director of WWF-Bhutan.

Despite these achievements, tigers remain under grave threat throughout their remaining ranges. They continue to face habitat loss and fragmentation, diminishing prey populations, human encrouchment on their territories and the weapons of poachers.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Across their range, tigers face unrelenting pressures from poaching, retaliatory killings, and habitat loss. They are forced to compete for space with dense and often growing human populations,” WWF notes.

However, research indicates that tigers can thrive even near humans so long as they are left in peace.

Meanwhile, the success of countries like Bhutan can point the way forward in the conservation of tigers for other nations whose wild tiger populations have yet to rebound, conservationists say.

“Bhutan has implemented a suite of strategies to increase wild tiger populations, from adopting a global conservation tool that sets best practices and standards to manage wild tiger sites to equipping rangers with improved monitoring and reporting technology to make them more effective in stopping wildlife crime,” the conservationist group explains.

“And a cross-border tiger conservation program with India in the Transboundary Manas Conservation Area (TRAMCA) proved so successful that data from the most recent survey conducted in 2018 estimates that these big cats doubled in number on both sides of the political border since 2010.”

This post was previously published on sustainability-times.com under a Creative Commons License.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex ..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything


—–

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com

 

About Sustainability Times

Sustainability Times is your online home for news, debate and analysis on every facet of sustainability. Our team of journalists highlights the latest news in sustainable business and industry, sustainable development, environmental protection, and the global fight against climate change.

We also put breaking developments into vital context, keeping track as governments, major companies, new startups, entrepreneurs, academia, civil society and the grassroots each do their part to help the planet meet the objectives of most ambitious objectives set at COP21. Sustainability Times lets you watch the emergence of a new, sustainable, carbon neutral and environmentally conscious modernity in real time.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares3

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x