From the PRISM and Lambda Award Nominated Publisher of Nectar & Ambrosia: Trans Femme & Masc & Non Binary Erotic Comics, Comes Nether Realms: Sci Fi Non Binary Erotic Comics Anthology!

Strange, sexy tales from far across the universe, with characters who are non-binary or gender explorers! They explode beyond our Earthling understanding of body, gender and self-identity.

15 strange, smutty tales from far across the universe, where each comic has at least one character who goes beyond the gender binary or explores gender in an interesting way.

Ignoring the detritus of transphobic thinking and blasting into the future liberals lust for, these stories explore joyful gender exploration without societal sexual shame.

From attending a sultry digital concert where you can build any body persona, to crew-members smuggling rare genders from the space fascists, or even a robot exploring sensation and sensuality when sex doesn’t involve genitals at all… there’s many more stops on this wild ride across the galaxy.

Starring the talents of Rye Hickman (SFSX, Image comics), Luce Northstar (Reckless and Proud, Filthy Figments), Hannah Bandaid (Half Past Pink, Wildstar Press), Jade ‘Jude’ Sarson (For the Love of God, Marie!, Myriad Editions), Shae Beagle (Moonstruck, Image Comics) as well as a host of never-before published newcomers.

This book continues the diverse body positive ethos from the previous anthologies in the series, and once again features content warnings before each story.

Joined by co-editor The Neon Caster, virtual performer afrofuturist and tabletop RPG author, this is the fourth erotic LGBTQ+ focused anthology co-edited by Tab Kimpton.

Nether Realms will be crowdfunding on Kickstarter this September with all stretch goals going to payment bonuses for the large cast of creators across the gender spectrum and beyond.

