From Zero to Affair in 34 Days

There is no way to sugar coat this, I am having an affair. I have betrayed the woman that I have been with for my entire life. I am the cheater. I am responsible for my past and future actions. This is something that I need to remind myself every single day.

It almost seems surreal to me, like this is all some dream that I am going to awaken from and it will be November again before all this transpired. Looking back at some of my earlier writing maybe I shouldn’t be surprised that I ended up here. My sexless marriage has been getting more strained. My discussions about it with my wife unproductive. My heartbroken.

I published a piece entitled Risky Business — Is Micro-Cheating my gateway drug to Infidelity? At the time I was asking myself the question if the risky behaviors that I was taking were leading me down this path. I saw this coming yet I kept on moving forward like a moth to the flame with the full awareness of the dangers that lie ahead.

As of today, this amazing woman that I am involved with and I have yet to actually meet. This affair that we find ourselves in right now is mostly an emotional affair but over the past few weeks has also turned sexual with some serious flirting back and forth, the exchange of sexy photos and more recently the introduction of some pretty hot sexting.

Aside from a handful of my twitter friends who only know me through my writing alias, this affair remains hidden from the world.

Could I walk away at any time? Could she? The answer is yes but therein lies the problem. We don’t want to!!

We both see the path this is heading towards. We have discussed it numerous times. That first meeting. The potential time-frame. The circumstances behind that first meeting. How will we handle things like keeping it secret and what method of birth control.

The more we talk the more we both want this and I feel need this meeting to see if our online chemistry translates to physical chemistry upon meeting. Not simply because we desire each other and are expecting some of the hottest sex that we have both had in a very long time. It’s so much more than that, because this impossible relationship has blossomed into something that goes beyond sex.

In the past 5 weeks we have probably logged more than 300 hours chatting, getting to know each other more and more each day. We have told each other the deep stuff and the most mundane stuff. We have become involved in each others lives no differently than two really close friends. We chat from the moment she awakens until the moment we both nod off to bed. Something happened over the last 5 weeks that neither of us had planned nor were expecting in the least.

We started to develop feelings for one another.

This is where things really started to get complicated. When we started chatting in early December I’m not sure what I was expecting. I was honestly just so lonely for someone to talk to and simply got a really good vibe from her. It’s pretty hard to explain to be honest. She’s someone I just met yet feel like I’ve known for a long time. We found comfort in each others words. We feel safe together. I can finally for the first time in a long time just relax and be myself around this incredible woman. I’m finally able to be romantic again and I love it….

But alas…..I need to face the reality, I AM STILL A MARRIED MAN.

I can never fully get what I seek from this clandestine relationship nor can she. I keep hearing the phrase “You can’t have your cake and eat it too” but the point is I don’t want to. I cannot “share” myself with 2 women. It’s not fair to them, it’s not fair to me. I want more than that. I’m a romantic so of course…

“I want the Fairy Tale !!”

The moment that my new relationship turns physical is the moment I officially end the physical relationship (such that it is) with my wife. One of the strangest feelings that I am experiencing is this notion that being with my wife would feel like cheating on this new woman in my life. How twisted is that? I am more concerned about cheating on this new woman than I am my own wife.

This whole experience has brought to the surface some pretty complex emotions and feelings and I am doing my best to try and effectively deal with them all.

I know that I am going to get a lot of negative feedback for writing this because I know all the pain and suffering that affairs create. I’ve seen it up close and personal with friends and family. I will be accused of being selfish. I’ll be told that I am lying to myself, my wife and this new woman in my life. I’ll be told I’m throwing away a 30 year marriage over a 30 day relationship (34 to be exact). It’s OK. Be angry with what I am doing if that makes you feel better. My relationship with my wife is complicated, always has been. Much more than I can possibly convey in this article. All of this is complicated and everyday I struggle with the choices I have made and continue to make. I am imperfect. I am flawed. Right now I am trusting my heart to lead me down the right path. I just hope it’s knows what it’s doing.

I am lost.

I am found.

I am happy.

—

