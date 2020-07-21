Full of Regret for Screwing up Your Relationship? Watch This. [Video]

.

Ever sat ruminating obsessively over something you could have or should have done differently in your relationship?

Something you said, something you did, or something you wish you’d have done more?

It’s a dreadful, sickening feeling. I know because I’ve felt it. It leads to regret, anxiety, self-loathing… not to mention a lack of appetite and insomnia. We turn over every memory, imagining where we could have been with that person had we just behaved differently.

And this feeling isn’t limited to situations that have ended. Sometimes we are still seeing someone but we have this crippling anxiety over having irreversibly damaged the relationship. We feel we’ve created a perception of ourselves in that person’s eyes that we can’t now undo.

If for any of these reasons you are currently torturing yourself, this video will be life-saving for you today. Trust me when I say it is essential watching.

In this video, I break down for you why you don’t need to be wallowing in pain, and why, despite everything that destructive voice inside is saying, you actually have reason to feel good today.

Please also share this with someone you know who may be beating herself up right now. Life’s too short for any of us to suffer needlessly.

I’m with you, friend. You’re loved.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 one of the most fearful thoughts that

00:02 people have in their lives is will I

00:04 ever meet the love of my life

00:08 perhaps one of the most painful thoughts

00:11 that people experience is did I just

00:14 lose the love of my life we meet someone

00:18 we fall in love we want it to work we’d

00:21 give anything for it to work and then we

00:24 lose that person or that person

00:25 threatens to leave and our entire body

00:30 and mind is screaming that we’re losing

00:35 the thing that was meant for us I have a

00:38 phrase in my mind that I believe is

00:40 extremely important in creating the lens

00:44 that you look at your relationships

00:46 through the right relationship isn’t

00:50 brittle I look at the situation right

00:58 now in the last few months and the

01:00 pandemic has precipitated what we hear

01:04 in the news an extraordinary number of

01:06 divorces in different countries and I

01:08 think to myself yes this situation may

01:12 have brought people to the edge it has

01:14 certainly created an extreme scenario

01:17 and there’s no doubt in my mind that

01:19 even in the best relationships there are

01:21 times where it will have raised the

01:23 temperature of an argument of a conflict

01:25 I don’t believe that coronavirus created

01:30 divorces I believe it revealed

01:34 difficulties in relationships I believe

01:37 that even if those things were

01:39 unconscious until two people were forced

01:42 to be together for that amount of time

01:44 three months in a room together does not

01:47 end the right relationship so when

01:50 someone tells us they want to leave that

01:54 they’re considering leaving all that

01:56 they’ve made their mind up there are two

01:58 things to consider number one they’re

02:01 leaving because they’re not good at

02:04 dealing with tough times in a

02:06 relationship maybe you are having an

02:08 argument maybe you are having a

02:09 difference of opinion but that doesn’t

02:11 have to be relationship ending if

02:14 someone is leaving over something that

02:16 could be saved it may be a reflection of

02:19 the fact that

02:20 they’re not the type to go through

02:23 difficult times with you and that’s

02:25 important to know now

02:26 I think it’s a good thing for someone to

02:28 leave now if they don’t have staying

02:30 power because that’s many years it could

02:33 have saved you you don’t want someone

02:34 five years from now leaving because

02:36 that’s the first time you had a

02:37 difficult situation or conversation in

02:40 that sense this year has been a blessing

02:42 for many relationships because it’s

02:45 created a pressure that has revealed

02:49 relationships that shouldn’t be far

02:51 earlier than it would have been revealed

02:53 otherwise there are couples that should

02:55 have broken up and did break up this

02:58 year that could have taken another five

03:00 years to break up the second reason

03:02 someone may be leaving is because they

03:04 feel that fundamentally you are not

03:06 meeting what they perceive to be their

03:09 needs now this may not be communicated

03:13 to you in fact the argument you just had

03:17 may have been blown up into something so

03:21 big and so severe that that’s the reason

03:24 they’re leaving but many many people

03:27 break up where the argument that

03:30 preceded that moment becomes the

03:34 ammunition that someone needed to end

03:36 something that they were thinking about

03:38 ending for some time you may feel that

03:40 when I say that that is just a tragic

03:43 horrible heartbreaking thought the

03:46 question you have to ask yourself is was

03:49 I doing my best have I been doing my

03:54 best if the answer is yes why would you

03:57 want to be with someone whose needs you

04:00 can’t mean even on your best day or

04:03 someone who you have to struggle so hard

04:07 to meet the needs of see a relationship

04:11 isn’t

04:13 gymnastics at the Olympics where someone

04:17 does a flawless three-minute routine on

04:19 the mat and then beats themselves up

04:21 because they didn’t stick the landing

04:23 perfectly at the end of the routine

04:25 giving them an 8 out of 10 instead of a

04:27 9 a relationship is real human stuff yes

04:33 it shouldn’t be easy I don’t think that

04:35 the right relationship is easy any more

04:37 than being fit and healthy is easy it

04:39 requires conscious effort to make

04:41 something great and to keep it great

04:43 over time but that doesn’t mean that you

04:46 should be fighting every day to win a

04:50 gold medal just so that the relationship

04:53 survives being with someone whose needs

04:55 you don’t feel you can meet or you don’t

04:58 feel you can meet consistently is a slow

05:01 form of torture that will erode your

05:03 confidence over time until you forget

05:06 who you were and by the way even as I’m

05:09 saying this there may be this creeping

05:11 part of you that says but I didn’t do my

05:15 best I messed up you know there were a

05:19 bunch of times where I acted badly where

05:21 I was

05:22 – jealous where I was too needy whereas

05:25 too desperate where I asked too much

05:27 where was high-maintenance where I

05:28 didn’t make that person’s life easy this

05:31 may be a complex philosophical point to

05:35 convey in what I’m trying to make a

05:38 short video but failing but I think that

05:41 we’re even too hard on ourselves when we

05:45 recall how much better we could have

05:48 done I think there’s an imagined idea of

05:51 how much better we could have done

05:54 that we think why I could have been

05:57 doing this and I could have been doing

05:58 that and I could have said this like

05:59 that we have all these imagined ideas a

06:02 fantasy version of ourselves that would

06:04 have kept that person but maybe what you

06:09 were doing even if it wasn’t objectively

06:12 the best you could do maybe it was the

06:15 best you could do at the time with your

06:18 resources with your current wounds with

06:22 the things that you’re dealing with

06:24 internally with the knowledge that you

06:26 had in the moment maybe that was your

06:30 best at the time maybe it’s not your

06:32 best a year from now or five years from

06:35 now ten years from now but maybe it

06:37 really was you doing your best even

06:39 though you feel your best fell short

06:41 that’s normal so remember that when

06:44 you’re torturing yourself over something

06:46 you should have done differently or said

06:49 differently that that idea you have in

06:51 your head of what you could have been in

06:54 that moment is theoretical it’s true

06:58 that we can evolve in each relationship

06:59 it’s true that the previous relationship

07:02 you had will allow you to bring a wiser

07:05 you to the table in the next one but

07:08 just remember this when you find your

07:10 brain laser focused on something you

07:14 think you did wrong the right

07:18 relationship is not brittle

07:21 [Music]

07:24 before you leave today please understand

07:27 that the deep work that we do in a video

07:30 like this is so so important I love the

07:34 videos where I get to give fun practical

07:38 thing that you can say to someone or

07:40 text someone a technique that works but

07:45 this kind of deep work is absolutely

07:48 crucial to making our love lives work is

07:51 crucial to making any of our

07:53 relationships in life work if you want

07:56 to invest more in the deeper side of the

08:00 conflicts you face internally the ways

08:02 you beat yourself up the ways you don’t

08:03 allow yourself to feel good about

08:06 yourself or move on or feel confident my

08:09 retreat program is where I do the

08:11 deepest work with people on what’s going

08:13 on inside if you want to come and check

08:16 that out for yourself we have the

08:17 at-home version now that you can do so

08:19 you don’t have to make it to a live

08:21 retreat you can do it from home where

08:22 you are right now I’ll leave a link here

08:24 check it out and thank you for watching

08:28 [Music]

08:40 you

