Gambier First Ohio Locality to Pass LGBTQ Protections on Zoom

GAMBIER – Tonight, Gambier became the latest locality in Ohio to pass a local version of the Ohio Fairness Act––an LGBTQ-focused ordinance that provides protection against discrimination at work, in access to housing and in the purchase of goods and services at stores, restaurants, and other accommodations.

Advocates say Gambier is the 29th locality in Ohio to do so; but it most certainly is the first to do it via Zoom.

“The world seems to be on hold, but many people can’t wait to be afforded basic legal protections everyone else has,” said Alana Jochum, executive director, Equality Ohio. “Generally, LGBTQ people in Ohio are not covered in the laws that make discrimination illegal. We are all making hard decisions right now. Whether or not you can be out and open at work should not be one of them. We applaud Gambier for protecting its residents and advocating for all LGBTQ Ohiaons.”

Perhaps it’s a sign of the times that the historic vote occurred on Zoom. Or, perhaps it’s an idea whose time has come. Over a quarter of Ohioans now live in localities with these protections on the books. Unfortunately, even people who live in these areas invariably cross city lines and lose their civil rights, sometimes as regularly as on their daily commute.

Despite repeated opportunities, Ohio legislators have not yet acted on the Ohio Fairness Act.

“We need everyone to call their Ohio elected representatives right now and ask that the Ohio Fairness Act move forward,” said Jochum. “This is not the time to withhold worker protections.”

Timothy Bussey, assistant director Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Kenyon University said: “As someone who moved to Ohio to work at Kenyon College, I chose to live in and commute from Newark, since that community already had LGBTQ+ nondiscrimination protections in place. Frankly speaking, the 40 minute commute was not optional for me, and it was the only way that I could accept my position at Kenyon College, since I needed to ensure that I had housing protections from such an ordinance. Thanks to tonight’s vote in favor of LGBTQ+ nondiscrimination protections, I’m thankful that others won’t have to weigh that same difficult decision.”

