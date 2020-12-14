Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Game of Thrones: Jaime Lannister Character Study

Game of Thrones: Jaime Lannister Character Study

An analysis the two sides of Cersei's brother.

by Leave a Comment

Is Jaime Lannister dead or alive? Following Season 7 Episode 4 of Game of Thrones, we analyze the two sides of Cersei’s brother.

.

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:01
Season Seven Episode Four Spoils of War left us with the eerie image of Jaime
00:06
Lannister looking like he’s about to drown, weighed down by the Lions of his
00:10
Lannister family armour. As we figure out whether he could really be dead or alive
00:14
the cliffhanger leads us to look back at Jaime’s character development over these
00:18
seven seasons to see who he’s become and if the show could really be done with
00:23
him just yet. Jaime Lannister is among the most popular characters in Game of
00:28
Thrones and that’s a curious fact given his completely unsympathetic
00:31
introduction,
00:33
[The things I do for live.]
00:34
and the countless questionable deeds he goes on
00:37
to commit. Within two seasons he’s committed incest, attempted child murder
00:41
and cousin killing.
00:43
[There’s no kind of kidding that doesn’t have its own word.]
00:47
Yet from the
00:47
third season on Jaime’s character takes a turn. He appears to be redeeming
00:52
himself behaving like an honorable man yet questions remain has he truly
00:57
changed? Is his goodness for good or just a flirtation with another version of
01:01
himself that can’t really last?
01:03
Your bed must be lonely. Is that why you came? I’m
01:08
not at my best but I think I can be of service.
01:13
Slip out of that gown and we’ll see if…]
01:16
A crucial turning point for
01:18
his character arrives with the sudden loss of his sword hand permanently
01:22
stunting his ability to fight and challenging his identity as a warrior.
01:26
The wounded Jaime minus a key piece of himself
01:29
gradually appears to become more of a man.
01:32
[How many lives have you saved?]
01:35
[Half a million.]
01:36
The real birth of the new Jamie comes through his relationship with Brienne. We
01:40
witness the first sign of human Jamie when he talks the Bolton men out of
01:44
raping Brienne seemingly out of basic decency
01:47
[Her honor un-besmirched]
01:50
But basic decency is significant for Jaime as so far he’s been happy to commit
01:54
egregious acts for even limited expediency or self gain. He then goes on
01:58
to reveal begrudgingly that he’s had a sense of decency all along — that he
02:03
stabbed the Mad King in the back to save King’s Landing from destruction out of
02:07
noble concerns for innocent lives rather than
02:09
as an act of dishonor. He starts showing redemption through action when he puts
02:13
himself in harm’s way to save Brienne from the bear pit. After this point the two
02:18
sides of Jamie — the Lannister and the human — are embodied in his two most
02:22
significant relationships: his love affair with Cersei, and his friendship
02:26
with Brienne. Like Cersei the Lannister in him is beautiful, self-serving
02:30
superior and ruthless, allowing no room for human weakness. Significantly, when
02:35
Cersei first sees Jamie without his hand she rejects him as less than the former
02:39
Jaime she knew.
02:40
[Everything’s changed! You come back after all this time with no
02:44
apologies in one hand and expect everything to be the same.]
02:48
Like Brienne, the human Jaime is dedicated and chivalrous.
02:52
[If you were a woman you wouldn’t resist. You’d let them do what they wanted.]
02:56
[If I was a woman, I’d make them kill me. I’m not, thank the Gods.]
03:02
Following the death of Joffrey, Jaime forces himself on Cersei in a disturbing
03:06
scene. It departs from the same scene in the book significantly and that many
03:10
interpret as rape. Jaime’s violent behavior complicates the picture of the
03:15
developing humanity we’ve been seeing, although it’s clear at least that his
03:18
uglier inhuman side comes out around her. Yet while the siblings resumed their
03:22
affair after this, the other human Jaime continues to act against Cersei’s will.
03:27
He personally arranges for Tyrion’s escape — an extreme betrayal of his sister
03:31
in favor of humanity or doing the right thing. Yet the human in Jaime with this
03:36
reawakened emotional sensitivity also turns him even more into Cersei’s tool.
03:40
Through their shared losses they forge a bond stronger than ever. He appears to
03:45
love Cersei more than his own goodness; perhaps even more than life itself.
03:49
in season seven Jaime’s loyalty to Cersei is all-consuming and
03:52
unconditional, as if her faults are irrelevant to him due to his addictive
03:56
love of her.
03:57
[Yes I’m sure Queen Cersei’s reign will be quiet and peaceful.]
04:00
[Ahh, stranger things have happened.]
04:02
[Like what?]
04:03
At the same time his failure to argue
04:05
back or bother contradicting the many criticisms thrown at Cersei, is a tacit
04:09
admission that deep down he’s not blind. He sees her accurately.
04:14
[You love her. You really
04:17
do love her. You poor fool. She’ll be the end of you.]
04:24
[Possibly. Not much to be gained
04:26
much to be gained from discussing it with you though is there?]
04:30
The first episode of season seven gave us a fascinating scene between the twins as
04:33
Cersei speaks of a future dynasty and Jamie gives her an aggressively puzzled look
04:38
as if to say, ‘with what children?’
04:40
[Our children are dead. We’re the last of us.]
04:45
[A dynasty for us then.]
04:46
He chooses to keep supporting her yet he’s aware of her
04:50
growing madness. A key prophecy in the book predicts that Cersei will die at
04:54
the hands of a little brother. The most obvious suspect would be Tyrion who
04:58
hates his sister but some fans believe Jamie may ultimately fulfill that
05:02
prophecy, possibly in an effort to save the world from Cersei which would be
05:07
reminiscent of his murder of the Mad King. if there’s truth in this prophecy
05:11
it sets up a dark climax to Jaime’s final choice between his two
05:15
personalities. At the end of the Spoils of War, Jamie sees a defenseless Daenerys
05:20
right in front of him and he willingly sacrifices himself for the chance to win
05:24
the war for Cersei. It’s a classic move for the chivalrous Knight which is a
05:28
trope Jamie mostly subverts. But Tyrion’s brokenhearted words to his brother
05:33
express that, to Tyrion, Jaime’s unbreakable Lannister loyalty is blind
05:38
stupidity, embodied in the image of the knight charging into the mouth of a
05:42
dragon for his love. Jaime’s behavior here even reminds us of
05:45
Jon Snow’s reckless yet lovable heroics in the Battle of the Bastards. The final
05:50
moment of Jamie in the water is a callback to Bran falling from the tower
05:53
in season 1, our most significant introduction to Jamie. And now we
05:56
witness another stupid thing he does for love of Cersei. Given how much Jamie
06:01
still has left to do in the show, the shot in the Spoils of War is most likely
06:05
not the literal death of Jamie, but a metaphorical one telling us he’s as good
06:09
as dead eventually. And it foreshadows that the ultimate cause of his demise is
06:14
the one predicted by Olenna — the heavy burden of his loyalty to family and
06:18
Cersei, like the Lion Armor, will weigh him down to a sad isolated end. Water can
06:23
be a symbol of love or emotion, so to drown signifies that Jaime’s addiction
06:28
to Cersei will destroy him in one way or another.
06:31
Still he’s got a lot left to do in this story.
06:35
Jamie’s even become a recent favorite with fans to be the character who
06:38
ultimately fulfills the Azor Ahai or Prince he was promised, and Light-Bringer
06:42
Prophecy. The split in Jamie’s character must come to a head as he finally
06:46
decides for good between his sister and his humanity

This post was previously published on Youtube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

