Game of Thrones: Jaime Lannister Character Study

Is Jaime Lannister dead or alive? Following Season 7 Episode 4 of Game of Thrones, we analyze the two sides of Cersei’s brother.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:01

Season Seven Episode Four Spoils of War left us with the eerie image of Jaime

00:06

Lannister looking like he’s about to drown, weighed down by the Lions of his

00:10

Lannister family armour. As we figure out whether he could really be dead or alive

00:14

the cliffhanger leads us to look back at Jaime’s character development over these

00:18

seven seasons to see who he’s become and if the show could really be done with

00:23

him just yet. Jaime Lannister is among the most popular characters in Game of

00:28

Thrones and that’s a curious fact given his completely unsympathetic

00:31

introduction,

00:33

[The things I do for live.]

00:34

and the countless questionable deeds he goes on

00:37

to commit. Within two seasons he’s committed incest, attempted child murder

00:41

and cousin killing.

00:43

[There’s no kind of kidding that doesn’t have its own word.]

00:47

Yet from the

00:47

third season on Jaime’s character takes a turn. He appears to be redeeming

00:52

himself behaving like an honorable man yet questions remain has he truly

00:57

changed? Is his goodness for good or just a flirtation with another version of

01:01

himself that can’t really last?

01:03

Your bed must be lonely. Is that why you came? I’m

01:08

not at my best but I think I can be of service.

01:13

Slip out of that gown and we’ll see if…]

01:16

A crucial turning point for

01:18

his character arrives with the sudden loss of his sword hand permanently

01:22

stunting his ability to fight and challenging his identity as a warrior.

01:26

The wounded Jaime minus a key piece of himself

01:29

gradually appears to become more of a man.

01:32

[How many lives have you saved?]

01:35

[Half a million.]

01:36

The real birth of the new Jamie comes through his relationship with Brienne. We

01:40

witness the first sign of human Jamie when he talks the Bolton men out of

01:44

raping Brienne seemingly out of basic decency

01:47

[Her honor un-besmirched]

01:50

But basic decency is significant for Jaime as so far he’s been happy to commit

01:54

egregious acts for even limited expediency or self gain. He then goes on

01:58

to reveal begrudgingly that he’s had a sense of decency all along — that he

02:03

stabbed the Mad King in the back to save King’s Landing from destruction out of

02:07

noble concerns for innocent lives rather than

02:09

as an act of dishonor. He starts showing redemption through action when he puts

02:13

himself in harm’s way to save Brienne from the bear pit. After this point the two

02:18

sides of Jamie — the Lannister and the human — are embodied in his two most

02:22

significant relationships: his love affair with Cersei, and his friendship

02:26

with Brienne. Like Cersei the Lannister in him is beautiful, self-serving

02:30

superior and ruthless, allowing no room for human weakness. Significantly, when

02:35

Cersei first sees Jamie without his hand she rejects him as less than the former

02:39

Jaime she knew.

02:40

[Everything’s changed! You come back after all this time with no

02:44

apologies in one hand and expect everything to be the same.]

02:48

Like Brienne, the human Jaime is dedicated and chivalrous.

02:52

[If you were a woman you wouldn’t resist. You’d let them do what they wanted.]

02:56

[If I was a woman, I’d make them kill me. I’m not, thank the Gods.]

03:02

Following the death of Joffrey, Jaime forces himself on Cersei in a disturbing

03:06

scene. It departs from the same scene in the book significantly and that many

03:10

interpret as rape. Jaime’s violent behavior complicates the picture of the

03:15

developing humanity we’ve been seeing, although it’s clear at least that his

03:18

uglier inhuman side comes out around her. Yet while the siblings resumed their

03:22

affair after this, the other human Jaime continues to act against Cersei’s will.

03:27

He personally arranges for Tyrion’s escape — an extreme betrayal of his sister

03:31

in favor of humanity or doing the right thing. Yet the human in Jaime with this

03:36

reawakened emotional sensitivity also turns him even more into Cersei’s tool.

03:40

Through their shared losses they forge a bond stronger than ever. He appears to

03:45

love Cersei more than his own goodness; perhaps even more than life itself.

03:49

in season seven Jaime’s loyalty to Cersei is all-consuming and

03:52

unconditional, as if her faults are irrelevant to him due to his addictive

03:56

love of her.

03:57

[Yes I’m sure Queen Cersei’s reign will be quiet and peaceful.]

04:00

[Ahh, stranger things have happened.]

04:02

[Like what?]

04:03

At the same time his failure to argue

04:05

back or bother contradicting the many criticisms thrown at Cersei, is a tacit

04:09

admission that deep down he’s not blind. He sees her accurately.

04:14

[You love her. You really

04:17

do love her. You poor fool. She’ll be the end of you.]

04:24

[Possibly. Not much to be gained

04:26

much to be gained from discussing it with you though is there?]

04:30

The first episode of season seven gave us a fascinating scene between the twins as

04:33

Cersei speaks of a future dynasty and Jamie gives her an aggressively puzzled look

04:38

as if to say, ‘with what children?’

04:40

[Our children are dead. We’re the last of us.]

04:45

[A dynasty for us then.]

04:46

He chooses to keep supporting her yet he’s aware of her

04:50

growing madness. A key prophecy in the book predicts that Cersei will die at

04:54

the hands of a little brother. The most obvious suspect would be Tyrion who

04:58

hates his sister but some fans believe Jamie may ultimately fulfill that

05:02

prophecy, possibly in an effort to save the world from Cersei which would be

05:07

reminiscent of his murder of the Mad King. if there’s truth in this prophecy

05:11

it sets up a dark climax to Jaime’s final choice between his two

05:15

personalities. At the end of the Spoils of War, Jamie sees a defenseless Daenerys

05:20

right in front of him and he willingly sacrifices himself for the chance to win

05:24

the war for Cersei. It’s a classic move for the chivalrous Knight which is a

05:28

trope Jamie mostly subverts. But Tyrion’s brokenhearted words to his brother

05:33

express that, to Tyrion, Jaime’s unbreakable Lannister loyalty is blind

05:38

stupidity, embodied in the image of the knight charging into the mouth of a

05:42

dragon for his love. Jaime’s behavior here even reminds us of

05:45

Jon Snow’s reckless yet lovable heroics in the Battle of the Bastards. The final

05:50

moment of Jamie in the water is a callback to Bran falling from the tower

05:53

in season 1, our most significant introduction to Jamie. And now we

05:56

witness another stupid thing he does for love of Cersei. Given how much Jamie

06:01

still has left to do in the show, the shot in the Spoils of War is most likely

06:05

not the literal death of Jamie, but a metaphorical one telling us he’s as good

06:09

as dead eventually. And it foreshadows that the ultimate cause of his demise is

06:14

the one predicted by Olenna — the heavy burden of his loyalty to family and

06:18

Cersei, like the Lion Armor, will weigh him down to a sad isolated end. Water can

06:23

be a symbol of love or emotion, so to drown signifies that Jaime’s addiction

06:28

to Cersei will destroy him in one way or another.

06:31

Still he’s got a lot left to do in this story.

06:35

Jamie’s even become a recent favorite with fans to be the character who

06:38

ultimately fulfills the Azor Ahai or Prince he was promised, and Light-Bringer

06:42

Prophecy. The split in Jamie’s character must come to a head as he finally

06:46

decides for good between his sister and his humanity

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video