Game of Thrones Theory: The Secret Behind the Symbols

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:07

Game of Thrones contains mysterious patterns and symbols that can be traced

00:11

back to one of the most fascinating symbols from ancient art and mathematics,

00:15

the Greek letter Phi, which represents the golden ratio. The symbols on Game of

00:19

Thrones show up in two forms: Phi itself and the golden spiral, a shape which

00:25

adheres to the golden ratio. The specific placement of these symbols has important

00:29

narrative and thematic significance, revealing a hidden link between two of

00:33

the show’s main characters, Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, and seemingly

00:38

foreshadows their ultimate fates. The first symbol appears in the initial

00:43

episode when Will the Ranger spies wildling body parts displayed by the

00:47

White Walkers in an unusual pattern: a circle with a line running through it.

00:51

Then, again on Jon Snow’s journey north of the wall we see him come upon another

00:55

symbol: dead horses arranged in a spiral pattern.

01:01

In season six we encounter the

01:02

same unusual spiral pattern in Bran’s vision where the patterns origins are

01:06

revealed as ancient symbols created by the Children of the Forest. The show’s

01:11

creators have said that the symbols are related to the interconnection

01:14

of good and and evil.

01:16

[“There are ancient symbols of the Children the Forest used in their

01:19

rituals and the Children the Forest created the White Walkers. The Night King who’s

01:25

sort of the embodiment of absolute evil, what you’re watching is the creation of

01:30

this absolute evil so the absolute evil isn’t absolute after all.”]

01:35

They appear to be expressing this theme

01:37

by drawing on real-world symbols with exceptional

01:40

mathematical properties of symmetry and balance:

01:42

the Greek letter Phi and the related golden spiral.

01:46

Phi signifies the irrational number 1.618

01:49

and is the basis for the golden ratio.

01:52

It’s the magic ratio where their

01:53

proportion between the whole and the largest part is the same as the ratio

01:57

between the larger and smaller parts and that ratio is equal to Phi.

02:02

It’s sometimes called the golden mean, the golden section, and the divine proportion.

02:06

As confusing as the math sounds, shapes based on this ratio are considered

02:11

beautiful to the eye.

02:13

Phi has achieved almost mythic mystical importance because of its ubiquity in our lives.

02:19

We see it in mathematics,

02:20

geometry, art, life, and nature.

02:22

Renaissance artists in the 1500s, like Leonardo da Vinci,

02:25

regularly used the golden mean in their work.

02:28

Plants, animals, and even human beings possess dimensional properties

02:33

adhering to the ratio of Phi.

02:35

Symbolically, as expressed by Aristotle, the golden mean

02:39

represents the idea that the ultimate beauty of life is achieved through ideal

02:43

balance. It’s the middle point between deficiency and excess.

02:47

Apart from the White Walker and the

02:49

Children of the Forest, the symbols primarily show up in

02:53

association with Daenerys and Jon Snow.

02:57

While the other Starks seemed to have some interaction with the patterns,

03:00

it’s Daenerys and Jon that are shown in the center of them.

03:04

The multiple instances of this deliberate placement suggest this

03:08

is more than just coincidence.

03:12

Also consider the dragon pin Deanerys wears,

03:15

her necklace, and the spiral shape within her flag. These visual

03:19

connections imply Daenerys and Jon Snow’s link to the symbols and to each other.

03:24

We know they’re related by blood, but their centrality within the symbols

03:28

could suggest they’re ancestrally tied to the White Walkers, specifically the

03:32

Night King or the Children of the Forest, or both. They seemed to have some

03:36

supernatural powers. Like the Night King, Daenerys can walk through fire and

03:40

scorch and she’s the Mother of Dragons.

03:43

Jon Snow’s direwolf ghost and his resurrection also suggests supernatural forces at play.

03:50

The real-world historical significance behind these symbols

03:53

communicates a deep thematic message: that opposites like Good and Evil, or Ice and Fire,

03:58

Winter and Summer, Revenge and Forgiveness, must coexist in balance in

04:03

order for there to be harmony. This could be why Daenerys and Jon are linked to

04:07

the golden mean and Phi symbols.

04:09

They represent the merging of Ice and Fire, just as the title intimates.

04:14

The recurring symbols and scenes with

04:16

Daenerys and Jon Snow seem prophetic. They’re destined in some way to bring

04:21

balance and restore order in the Game of Thrones world.

04:27

This union is foreshadowed in Daenerys’ vision in the House of the Undying.

04:32

Here the Iron Throne is transported to the North.

04:35

Daenerys walks past the throne as snow falls which

04:37

could symbolize Jon Snow or another figure from the North.

04:40

Daenerys walks past the hefty gram, the seven-pointed figure commonly associated

04:45

with the Seven Kingdoms, King’s Landing, and the Holy Sept which distinctly

04:50

doesn’t possess the harmonious properties of Phi as if rejecting the

04:53

Seven Kingdoms and its traditional divisions. Dany almost touches the throne

04:57

but turns away, pulled by the cries of her family as she passes through the Wall in the North.

05:03

Suddenly the fiery Mother of Dragons is

05:05

linked to Coldness and Ice, maybe even the White Walkers as this scene visually

05:11

associates Dany with the Night King, alluding to a familial tie between

05:15

Daenerys Jon Snow, and the People of the North.

05:18

The vision foretells a coming

05:20

together of Daenerys and Jon in the North ultimately ending the fight for

05:24

the throne. Game of Thrones sends the message that pure Good and pure Evil are

05:29

an illusion. Rather, different shades and varying degrees of Good and Evil coexist.

05:34

To achieve the golden mean, these opposing forces must share the world

05:38

together in balance to create a harmony of Ice and Fire.

05:55

you

