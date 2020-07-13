Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Game of Thrones Theory: The Secret Behind the Symbols

Game of Thrones Theory: The Secret Behind the Symbols

by Leave a Comment

The mysterious recurring patterns in Game of Thrones bear a striking resemblance to symbols of the Golden Ratio.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:07
Game of Thrones contains mysterious patterns and symbols that can be traced
00:11
back to one of the most fascinating symbols from ancient art and mathematics,
00:15
the Greek letter Phi, which represents the golden ratio. The symbols on Game of
00:19
Thrones show up in two forms: Phi itself and the golden spiral, a shape which
00:25
adheres to the golden ratio. The specific placement of these symbols has important
00:29
narrative and thematic significance, revealing a hidden link between two of
00:33
the show’s main characters, Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, and seemingly
00:38
foreshadows their ultimate fates. The first symbol appears in the initial
00:43
episode when Will the Ranger spies wildling body parts displayed by the
00:47
White Walkers in an unusual pattern: a circle with a line running through it.
00:51
Then, again on Jon Snow’s journey north of the wall we see him come upon another
00:55
symbol: dead horses arranged in a spiral pattern.
01:01
In season six we encounter the
01:02
same unusual spiral pattern in Bran’s vision where the patterns origins are
01:06
revealed as ancient symbols created by the Children of the Forest. The show’s
01:11
creators have said that the symbols are related to the interconnection
01:14
of good and and evil.
01:16
[“There are ancient symbols of the Children the Forest used in their
01:19
rituals and the Children the Forest created the White Walkers. The Night King who’s
01:25
sort of the embodiment of absolute evil, what you’re watching is the creation of
01:30
this absolute evil so the absolute evil isn’t absolute after all.”]
01:35
They appear to be expressing this theme
01:37
by drawing on real-world symbols with exceptional
01:40
mathematical properties of symmetry and balance:
01:42
the Greek letter Phi and the related golden spiral.
01:46
Phi signifies the irrational number 1.618
01:49
and is the basis for the golden ratio.
01:52
It’s the magic ratio where their
01:53
proportion between the whole and the largest part is the same as the ratio
01:57
between the larger and smaller parts and that ratio is equal to Phi.
02:02
It’s sometimes called the golden mean, the golden section, and the divine proportion.
02:06
As confusing as the math sounds, shapes based on this ratio are considered
02:11
beautiful to the eye.
02:13
Phi has achieved almost mythic mystical importance because of its ubiquity in our lives.
02:19
We see it in mathematics,
02:20
geometry, art, life, and nature.
02:22
Renaissance artists in the 1500s, like Leonardo da Vinci,
02:25
regularly used the golden mean in their work.
02:28
Plants, animals, and even human beings possess dimensional properties
02:33
adhering to the ratio of Phi.
02:35
Symbolically, as expressed by Aristotle, the golden mean
02:39
represents the idea that the ultimate beauty of life is achieved through ideal
02:43
balance. It’s the middle point between deficiency and excess.
02:47
Apart from the White Walker and the
02:49
Children of the Forest, the symbols primarily show up in
02:53
association with Daenerys and Jon Snow.
02:57
While the other Starks seemed to have some interaction with the patterns,
03:00
it’s Daenerys and Jon that are shown in the center of them.
03:04
The multiple instances of this deliberate placement suggest this
03:08
is more than just coincidence.
03:12
Also consider the dragon pin Deanerys wears,
03:15
her necklace, and the spiral shape within her flag. These visual
03:19
connections imply Daenerys and Jon Snow’s link to the symbols and to each other.
03:24
We know they’re related by blood, but their centrality within the symbols
03:28
could suggest they’re ancestrally tied to the White Walkers, specifically the
03:32
Night King or the Children of the Forest, or both. They seemed to have some
03:36
supernatural powers. Like the Night King, Daenerys can walk through fire and
03:40
scorch and she’s the Mother of Dragons.
03:43
Jon Snow’s direwolf ghost and his resurrection also suggests supernatural forces at play.
03:50
The real-world historical significance behind these symbols
03:53
communicates a deep thematic message: that opposites like Good and Evil, or Ice and Fire,
03:58
Winter and Summer, Revenge and Forgiveness, must coexist in balance in
04:03
order for there to be harmony. This could be why Daenerys and Jon are linked to
04:07
the golden mean and Phi symbols.
04:09
They represent the merging of Ice and Fire, just as the title intimates.
04:14
The recurring symbols and scenes with
04:16
Daenerys and Jon Snow seem prophetic. They’re destined in some way to bring
04:21
balance and restore order in the Game of Thrones world.
04:27
This union is foreshadowed in Daenerys’ vision in the House of the Undying.
04:32
Here the Iron Throne is transported to the North.
04:35
Daenerys walks past the throne as snow falls which
04:37
could symbolize Jon Snow or another figure from the North.
04:40
Daenerys walks past the hefty gram, the seven-pointed figure commonly associated
04:45
with the Seven Kingdoms, King’s Landing, and the Holy Sept which distinctly
04:50
doesn’t possess the harmonious properties of Phi as if rejecting the
04:53
Seven Kingdoms and its traditional divisions. Dany almost touches the throne
04:57
but turns away, pulled by the cries of her family as she passes through the Wall in the North.
05:03
Suddenly the fiery Mother of Dragons is
05:05
linked to Coldness and Ice, maybe even the White Walkers as this scene visually
05:11
associates Dany with the Night King, alluding to a familial tie between
05:15
Daenerys Jon Snow, and the People of the North.
05:18
The vision foretells a coming
05:20
together of Daenerys and Jon in the North ultimately ending the fight for
05:24
the throne. Game of Thrones sends the message that pure Good and pure Evil are
05:29
an illusion. Rather, different shades and varying degrees of Good and Evil coexist.
05:34
To achieve the golden mean, these opposing forces must share the world
05:38
together in balance to create a harmony of Ice and Fire.
05:55
you

This post was previously published on Youtube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

