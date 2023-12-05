Gaslight, Fwaneo and Fetch—the Lingo of a Modern World

A workplace email exchange from 2008:

Alex: Hi Jeff, we’re going to have that planning meeting at 2:00.

Jeff: Grool.

{Five minutes later}

Alex: Jesus Jeff, after I googled Grool, I needed to delete my browser history to stay compliant with our company’s internet usage policy.

I’ll leave it to you to figure out what images popped up on Alex’s screen.

My usage of Grool came from the 2004 movie Mean Girls. Lindsay Lohan’s character, Cady, intimidated by a conversation with her high school’s most popular boy, responds to his invitation for a date with “Grool.”

After the boy walks away, Cady’s friend teases her: “Grool?”

“What? I meant to say ‘cool,’ and then I started to say ‘great.’”

Language is a living species. It grows and evolves, sometimes rapidly, sometimes at the speed of flowing glaciers. The term gaslighting is an example of both. Its etymology stems from a 1938 play where a husband, over time, keeps lowering the gas lights in his home. His wife complains, and as psychological torture, he repeatedly claims nothing has changed. Wikipedia tells me the term has been in use ever since, but it never caught my—or most other people’s—attention until it’s use exploded (often incorrectly) in the mid-twenty-teens.

In another Mean Girls scene, Gretchen Wieners walks down the hall with her two best friends, Regina and Karen. The three of them make up the mean girls of Mean Girls. In their conversation, Gretchen airs a word she’s just made up. “It’s so fetch.”

“What is fetch?”

“Oh, it’s like, slang, from England.”

Later in the movie, Regina admonishes her:

“Gretchen, stop trying to make fetch happen. It’s not going to happen.”

Regina has a point. This isn’t how words catch on. You don’t just start saying them and then expect everyone else to follow suit. In the days prior to mass media, words typically spread through writing. Journalists, novelists or playwrights used a word, other writers copied them, careful readers inserted the new word in conversation, and it slowly gained traction.

Shakespeare is credited with creating over five-hundred new words in his plays and poems. But in the Guardian article How new words are born, Andy Bodle points out that Shakespeare may not have invented those words at all. He may simply have captured in writing the lingo of his day. Of course, now one viral TikTok can amplify a clever new word or phrase all over the world.

In a beautiful bit of irony, fetch did happen. The fetch conversation is one of the funnier bits in a massively popular movie. Fetch, which sprung from the mind of the talented Tina Fey, is now part of our lexicon. From the Urban Dictionary: Fetch is a slang term that means cool or awesome.

Not to be outdone by Tina Fey and Shakespeare, I tried my hand at coining a term of my own. Four months ago, in my blog post Mall Life I introduced fwaneo to the world. In Bodle’s Guardian article, he classifies new words in one of thirteen esoteric categories: Derivation, Eponyms, Compounding, Conversion, etc. Fwaneo belongs in the ‘Abbreviations’ category, which includes acronyms such as scuba and radar.

While writing about the dearth of food-variety in my home town, I began thinking about the term ‘ethnic food.’ Ethnic is defined as belonging to a population group or subgroup made up of people who share a common cultural background or descent. With this definition, all food is ethnic food, even a twinkie or a cheeseburger, because they belong to a distinct group—Americans. When people in America talk about ethnic food, what they really mean is ‘food with a non-European origin.’ Fwaneo became my less Eurocentric way of describing it.

But as far as I can tell, over the past four months, fwaneo hasn’t caught on outside of my family. And they only use it when prompted by me.

Talking today with Sophie:

“I like your word fwaneo, dad, except it reminds me of guano.”

“Oh, right, what’s that, reptile poop?”

“Bat poop, but yeah.”

I’m no Tina Fey, but I stand behind my new term. This is the third time I’ve mentioned fwaneo in writing, so it’s probably time for the word to go viral. Thousands of words get added to our global languages every year, often because someone has found a more accurate way to say something. Fwaneo corrects the Eurocentric English-language blunder of labeling non-European foods as “ethnic.”

In the meantime, maybe what I really need is a mean girl of my own: “Jeff, stop trying to make fwaneo happen. It’s not going to happen.” But it would be oh-so-grool if it did.

