Gaslighting Transformation: Tools To Equip Yourself To Disengage and End the Manipulation

Problem: At work, you feel like you’re going crazy when a colleague repeatedly tries to twist your sense of reality. It’s obvious what they are up to, but everyone loves them, so what do you do?

Nothing gets under your skin quite like ‘gaslighting’. This manipulative behaviour is sneaky, and when it happens in a professional context, it’s tough to respond in a way that doesn’t undermine your credibility or jeopardise your career.

Gaslighting is a form of psychological abuse where an individual or group causes someone to question their own sanity, memories, or perception. A gaslighter will try to make you doubt yourself by twisting things:

They act friendly towards you – when no one else is around, and then invalidate something you’ve said, question the veracity of your statements, sabotage your efforts by finding flaws in your work in front of people.

Or the gaslighter berates you when no one else is around, and acts overly friendly towards you when others are around to witness it, giving the impression you’re close.

Perhaps they leave you out of important meetings, conversations or projects and dismiss your concerns about this when raised.

More than just being excluded, you might find that you’re being given ‘busy work.’ You know those meaningless tasks and projects that keep you occupied, but have no real impact across the wider business.

These behaviours may be an effort to undermine your authority and sabotage your productivity. This way, when performance reviews come around, you have no results to show because you never produced any meaningful work. Either of the scenarios above might mean they feel disempowered by your presence. So don’t play small. Be mindful and careful of your actions. As my Grandad used to say “Keep your side of the street clean.”

Is all gaslighting intentional?

Sometimes, the gaslighter may not realise what they’re doing. It’s learnt behaviour and there’s so much to unpack, but it’s not your job to be their therapist. If you suspect their behaviour is unintentional and you trust the person, you can have a one-on-one conversation. Speak candidly, about what you have been witnessing.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Do not accuse.

Simply share the facts.

Give them a chance to explain and amend their behaviour.

However, be warned: If they are untrustworthy, they could use this conversation as part of their ammunition. If all else fails, speak to your manager—assuming your manager isn’t the gaslighter—and give observations of the facts from what you have been doing. Or speak to Human Resources, who know how to handle these types of situations and honestly take it seriously.

Gather and bring evidence.

Share the facts of your actions only, and ask for advice.

Do not share feelings.

Let them serve as the third party between you both, to ensure the issue is resolved.

If all else fails, disengage. This is the best way to turn things around.

Visualize getting into your car. Look into the revision mirror and make sure they are behind you.

Then pump the gas and speed away.

***

Support The Good Men Project on Patreon to help us build a better, more inclusive world for all.

***

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com