Gay Athlete Finds Love

00:04
– [Jordan] My name is Jordan Vega.
00:09
I started wrestling when I was 14.
00:12
I was good.
00:14
It was something I was good at.
00:18
You step on the mat and nothing else matters.
00:22
Time melts.
00:26
The entire world fades away.
00:36
You learn to shed the fear of defeat.
00:44
You play to win.
00:50
I learned to win.
01:05
But when you’re alone in that world
01:09
the real one always fades back in
01:14
and then you’re really alone.
01:18
For so long I was afraid of being vulnerable.
01:23
I was afraid to feel what I felt.
01:28
Afraid of reality.
01:33
Afraid of myself.
01:37
But in love,
01:38
you have to be open.
01:44
At first, it feels like a wound that won’t heal.
01:50
It feels like losing.
01:55
Maybe that’s what I needed to do,
01:58
lose.
02:01
I thought I knew what it meant to win.
02:06
That I always had to.
02:11
But love is a game that no one can win.
02:18
It’s so strange and beautiful.
02:27
When the world disappears around you,
02:30
you hear his familiar voice
02:37
and you know that you don’t need to be anywhere
02:41
but here, always here.
◊♦◊
◊♦◊
—
.