Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Gay Athlete Finds Love

Gay Athlete Finds Love

"I thought I knew what it meant to win, but love is a game that no one can win."

by Leave a Comment

00:04
– [Jordan] My name is Jordan Vega.
00:09
I started wrestling when I was 14.
00:12
I was good.
00:14
It was something I was good at.
00:18
You step on the mat and nothing else matters.
00:22
Time melts.
00:26
The entire world fades away.
00:36
You learn to shed the fear of defeat.
00:44
You play to win.
00:50
I learned to win.
01:05
But when you’re alone in that world
01:09
the real one always fades back in
01:14
and then you’re really alone.
01:18
For so long I was afraid of being vulnerable.
01:23
I was afraid to feel what I felt.
01:28
Afraid of reality.
01:33
Afraid of myself.
01:37
But in love,
01:38
you have to be open.
01:44
At first, it feels like a wound that won’t heal.
01:50
It feels like losing.
01:55
Maybe that’s what I needed to do,
01:58
lose.
02:01
I thought I knew what it meant to win.
02:06
That I always had to.
02:11
But love is a game that no one can win.
02:18
It’s so strange and beautiful.
02:27
When the world disappears around you,
02:30
you hear his familiar voice
02:37
and you know that you don’t need to be anywhere
02:41
but here, always here.

◊♦◊

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group, and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.