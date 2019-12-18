Gay Athlete Finds Love

00:04

– [Jordan] My name is Jordan Vega.

00:09

I started wrestling when I was 14.

00:12

I was good.

00:14

It was something I was good at.

00:18

You step on the mat and nothing else matters.

00:22

Time melts.

00:26

The entire world fades away.

00:36

You learn to shed the fear of defeat.

00:44

You play to win.

00:50

I learned to win.

01:05

But when you’re alone in that world

01:09

the real one always fades back in

01:14

and then you’re really alone.

01:18

For so long I was afraid of being vulnerable.

01:23

I was afraid to feel what I felt.

01:28

Afraid of reality.

01:33

Afraid of myself.

01:37

But in love,

01:38

you have to be open.

01:44

At first, it feels like a wound that won’t heal.

01:50

It feels like losing.

01:55

Maybe that’s what I needed to do,

01:58

lose.

02:01

I thought I knew what it meant to win.

02:06

That I always had to.

02:11

But love is a game that no one can win.

02:18

It’s so strange and beautiful.

02:27

When the world disappears around you,

02:30

you hear his familiar voice

02:37

and you know that you don’t need to be anywhere

02:41

but here, always here.

◊♦◊

◊♦◊

