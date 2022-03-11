Gay Man Achieves Goal of Graduating Art School & Becoming a Drag Queen After Telling Mom to… [Video]

By ImFromDriftwood

Some people take “no” for an answer, and some people tell those people to “f*** off.” That’s exactly what Gunner said to his mom when she said he can’t go to art school, and then again – by ghosting this time instead of the expletive – to a friend who was apathetic towards him becoming a drag queen. And guess what? Gunner graduated from the art school of his choice and is now a working drag queen. But no f bomb is needed if you ask Gunner the takeaway of his story: “Sometimes you just have to make it happen for yourself.”

