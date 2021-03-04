Gay Man Opens up About HIV Status To Provide Hope for Black Queer Youth [Video]

.
.
After the devastating loss of his partner to cancer and HIV and the subsequent rejection by his partner’s family, Tarik Daniels fell into a deep and debilitating depression. Though he was eventually able to right his course, his own HIV diagnosis almost a decade later would briefly send him back to that experience of watching his partner die. Thankfully, with the help of art, therapy, and calling on his ancestors Tarik chose a different tack – opening up about his own status to combat HIV-related deaths among Black queer youth and bring visibility to the poz community.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.
Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
.