Gay Man Opens up About HIV Status To Provide Hope for Black Queer Youth [Video]

After the devastating loss of his partner to cancer and HIV and the subsequent rejection by his partner’s family, Tarik Daniels fell into a deep and debilitating depression. Though he was eventually able to right his course, his own HIV diagnosis almost a decade later would briefly send him back to that experience of watching his partner die. Thankfully, with the help of art, therapy, and calling on his ancestors Tarik chose a different tack – opening up about his own status to combat HIV-related deaths among Black queer youth and bring visibility to the poz community.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:06 I’m Tarik Daniels and I’m from Detroit, Michigan.

00:09 Around 12 years ago, maybe 11, back in Atlanta, I was in a long-term relationship and we went

00:16 on a business trip in Miami. He worked for a corporation and he was like one of the top

00:21 of his corporation, so they flew us to Miami, an all-paid resort.

00:26 One afternoon in Miami, I walked into the bathroom and he was in a bathroom and it was

00:33 like blood everywhere. He refused to go to the hospital. You know, he was like, ‘I’m

00:38 fine.” I’m like, “Clearly, you’re not fine.” But I made him make a promise to

00:41 me that once we got back home in Atlanta, that he would go to the hospital, right?

00:45 And by the time we got back to Atlanta, I think that next morning, you know, I had told

00:51 his mom that what had happened. He wasn’t necessarily out of the closet, but his mother

00:55 knew about us. That next morning, we went to the hospital and that’s when everything

01:00 changed. I think I had to go back to work. I was a manager at a Rite Aid and so his mama

01:05 volunteered to take him so I met them up there actually.

01:08 And he was like, “Well, you know, the doctor says that I have cancer. I have lymphoma cancer.”

01:13 He… he was like, “You know, I have more to tell you.”

01:17 And I was like, you know, “What?”

01:18 And he was like, you know, “I also tested positive for HIV.” Well, I think he might’ve

01:25 even said “full-blown AIDS” at that time. I was real big on using condoms and things

01:31 like that so… but I still didn’t know. I got tested that day. I, you know, I came back

01:36 negative.

01:37 We go back to the house and he’s having to take chemo. I had to end up going into, you

01:42 know, changing my work schedule where I can go and take him to chemo in the morning between

01:47 me and his mom. Me and his mom didn’t really have the best relationship, but then other

01:51 families started coming to the house, you know, to check in… check in on him and stuff

01:56 like that.

01:57 And I think during that time, he expressed to them who I was as his partner, but they

02:03 never even knew he was gay. And I remember one Sunday afternoon,, his aunt, his great

02:10 aunt and his aunts coming over to the house and basically told me to my face, “You know,

02:15 you did this to my nephew. The way you guys live is what happened to my nephew. This was

02:20 a punishment to him, but what y’all doing in his house.”

02:23 So I was very kind of like pushed out in a lot of ways when his family came to visit.

02:29 I remember the last time he was rushed to the hospital, and he was like, we were…

02:36 I was laying by his, was sitting, sitting by his bedside And his mom, I think she had

02:41 went outside. And, you know, and he was like, you know, “I want to come back home. I want

02:45 to come back home with you tonight.” And he was like… he was like, begging me.

02:49 And I remember just telling him “You’re going to come home. You’re eventually going

02:54 to come home.” You know, giving him some kind of reassurance. And that was the last

02:59 conversation I had with him. His mom called me and said that he had passed away. So I

03:04 didn’t, you know, the last words that I had with him was, you know, “I want to come

03:08 home,” and it was nothing I can do about that.

03:11 You know, I did reach out to her like, well, you know, I wanted to be a part of it. And,

03:15 you know, I was told that, you know, it was family business. I get to the funeral. And

03:21 the first… all the pews are filled. There was no space for me. So I had to find a space

03:26 like in the back of the church. And so that, that feeling stuck with me.

03:31 And when I got back to Atlanta, Of course, I couldn’t afford the place that we stayed

03:36 in together. His mother had taken claim of all the items. I literally went one afternoon,

03:42 went and got all my stuff and left everything. And I started crashing on one of my good friends’s

03:49 couch. And that lasted for months because during that time I just fell into a deep depression.

03:55 Really deep depression. I was drinking, going out, you know, having sex.

04:00 One night, I talked to the phone, I was on the phone, my mom and I kind of like told

04:05 her everything. And she told me to come home. My sister was living in Austin and I had visited

04:12 before all this happened. And I was like, well, I don’t want to go back to Detroit,

04:15 but let me… I want to go somewhere new.

04:17 So I packed my car. And I drove that 12 hour, 13 hour ride to Austin and I moved in with

04:24 my sister and my nephew. That kind of helped me get back to some idea of who I was. And

04:32 so I, you know, started writing, started doing theater and started doing art and stuff like

04:35 that, and was living a really good life in Austin.

04:39 I decided that, Hey, you haven’t been tested in a long time. I remember them coming in

04:45 and they were like, “When the last time you were tested?” just after, you know,

04:47 I took the test and they wanted to talk about my sexual, you know, the same stuff they talk

04:51 about.

04:52 The doctor came in there and I knew it. I knew I was HIV positive. And that was the

04:58 information that I got. I didn’t really feel no way. I kind of just got numb. I was like,

05:06 this is… it was my fate. But a lot of me inside of me took me back to Atlanta, it took

05:13 me back to the day that my partner found out that he was HIV+, it took me back to that

05:19 bathroom when I saw the blood, it took me back to the funeral. And so I had all this

05:23 poz-phobia in my own mind because of those experiences.

05:27 So I went on about my life. You know, I would feed back home, like, you know, so-and-so

05:33 passed away. And I would just keep seeing like all these RIPs. So people saying they’d

05:38 probably died of HIV, or “I know that they were doing meth.”

05:41 It was around 2019. Why is black 20 and 21 year olds, or, I don’t know anybody dying

05:49 from HIV? Because I was on my medicine. And, you know, I’ve started to do more like self

05:54 reflect and work in a community and I realized it was really stigma. So I decided that I

06:00 wanted to be the visibility for our community. I wanted to be the voice for those who could

06:07 live with HIV and thrive with HIV.

06:10 I knew that was going to take work. I knew that I was not there yet. I remember the first

06:16 session that I had with my therapist when I finally found one and I told them, you know,

06:22 “I want to come out about my status and I am terrified.” And we worked together

06:29 for months. All of 2019, we worked together.

06:32 I started to do more spiritual practices. I started doing sage, calling all my ancestors.

06:40 I called, you know, started lighting up incense. I started doing, you know, Aruba practices,

06:45 different African practices. You know, I, you know, I called on my great grandmother.

06:51 So with therapy and my altar and my ancestors guiding me, I felt like I was ready.

06:57 So I remember being invited to this documentary called Thrive that was given by a good friend

07:03 of mine, he produced it, but it was with the Kind clinic, a sexual health clinic here in

07:07 Austin, Texas. The film was beautiful. It talked about different nationalities living

07:12 with HIV and thriving with HIV.

07:14 So after the film, they had a question and answer session. I don’t know exactly what

07:19 I said, but I do remember saying that “as a person living with HIV” in front of everybody

07:25 in the audience. And so that was my coming out. That was the first time I had ever said

07:32 it in a public platform. And I was like, Hey, let me, let me keep going.

07:37 I decided to come out on my podcast and talk about it. And I remember titling the podcast,

07:42 “Living with HIV.” And right now, it is the most listened episode I ever had. And

07:48 my family didn’t know my mother, my close family, but like cousins and colleagues, so

07:54 many people loved on me during that time. And they still do, you know, that was just

08:00 in 2020, you know?

08:01 So this was just a year ago that I’ve been trying to use my voice. You know, this is

08:05 the tenth year since my partner passed away. So, you know, telling this story 10 years

08:11 from now and see how far I’ve come, you know, from the day in that bloody bathroom to being

08:18 able to lead a peer support group for those living with HIV every week is a beautiful

08:26 thing. And I feel I’m grateful and I also feel free and I just… there’s no better

08:32 feeling than that.

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video