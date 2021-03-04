Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Gay Man Opens up About HIV Status To Provide Hope for Black Queer Youth [Video]

Gay Man Opens up About HIV Status To Provide Hope for Black Queer Youth [Video]

After the devastating loss of his partner to cancer and HIV and the subsequent rejection by his partner's family, Tarik Daniels fell into a deep and debilitating depression.

After the devastating loss of his partner to cancer and HIV and the subsequent rejection by his partner’s family, Tarik Daniels fell into a deep and debilitating depression. Though he was eventually able to right his course, his own HIV diagnosis almost a decade later would briefly send him back to that experience of watching his partner die. Thankfully, with the help of art, therapy, and calling on his ancestors Tarik chose a different tack – opening up about his own status to combat HIV-related deaths among Black queer youth and bring visibility to the poz community.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:06
I’m Tarik Daniels and I’m from Detroit, Michigan.
00:09
Around 12 years ago, maybe 11, back in Atlanta, I was in a long-term relationship and we went
00:16
on a business trip in Miami. He worked for a corporation and he was like one of the top
00:21
of his corporation, so they flew us to Miami, an all-paid resort.
00:26
One afternoon in Miami, I walked into the bathroom and he was in a bathroom and it was
00:33
like blood everywhere. He refused to go to the hospital. You know, he was like, ‘I’m
00:38
fine.” I’m like, “Clearly, you’re not fine.” But I made him make a promise to
00:41
me that once we got back home in Atlanta, that he would go to the hospital, right?
00:45
And by the time we got back to Atlanta, I think that next morning, you know, I had told
00:51
his mom that what had happened. He wasn’t necessarily out of the closet, but his mother
00:55
knew about us. That next morning, we went to the hospital and that’s when everything
01:00
changed. I think I had to go back to work. I was a manager at a Rite Aid and so his mama
01:05
volunteered to take him so I met them up there actually.
01:08
And he was like, “Well, you know, the doctor says that I have cancer. I have lymphoma cancer.”
01:13
He… he was like, “You know, I have more to tell you.”
01:17
And I was like, you know, “What?”
01:18
And he was like, you know, “I also tested positive for HIV.” Well, I think he might’ve
01:25
even said “full-blown AIDS” at that time. I was real big on using condoms and things
01:31
like that so… but I still didn’t know. I got tested that day. I, you know, I came back
01:36
negative.
01:37
We go back to the house and he’s having to take chemo. I had to end up going into, you
01:42
know, changing my work schedule where I can go and take him to chemo in the morning between
01:47
me and his mom. Me and his mom didn’t really have the best relationship, but then other
01:51
families started coming to the house, you know, to check in… check in on him and stuff
01:56
like that.
01:57
And I think during that time, he expressed to them who I was as his partner, but they
02:03
never even knew he was gay. And I remember one Sunday afternoon,, his aunt, his great
02:10
aunt and his aunts coming over to the house and basically told me to my face, “You know,
02:15
you did this to my nephew. The way you guys live is what happened to my nephew. This was
02:20
a punishment to him, but what y’all doing in his house.”
02:23
So I was very kind of like pushed out in a lot of ways when his family came to visit.
02:29
I remember the last time he was rushed to the hospital, and he was like, we were…
02:36
I was laying by his, was sitting, sitting by his bedside And his mom, I think she had
02:41
went outside. And, you know, and he was like, you know, “I want to come back home. I want
02:45
to come back home with you tonight.” And he was like… he was like, begging me.
02:49
And I remember just telling him “You’re going to come home. You’re eventually going
02:54
to come home.” You know, giving him some kind of reassurance. And that was the last
02:59
conversation I had with him. His mom called me and said that he had passed away. So I
03:04
didn’t, you know, the last words that I had with him was, you know, “I want to come
03:08
home,” and it was nothing I can do about that.
03:11
You know, I did reach out to her like, well, you know, I wanted to be a part of it. And,
03:15
you know, I was told that, you know, it was family business. I get to the funeral. And
03:21
the first… all the pews are filled. There was no space for me. So I had to find a space
03:26
like in the back of the church. And so that, that feeling stuck with me.
03:31
And when I got back to Atlanta, Of course, I couldn’t afford the place that we stayed
03:36
in together. His mother had taken claim of all the items. I literally went one afternoon,
03:42
went and got all my stuff and left everything. And I started crashing on one of my good friends’s
03:49
couch. And that lasted for months because during that time I just fell into a deep depression.
03:55
Really deep depression. I was drinking, going out, you know, having sex.
04:00
One night, I talked to the phone, I was on the phone, my mom and I kind of like told
04:05
her everything. And she told me to come home. My sister was living in Austin and I had visited
04:12
before all this happened. And I was like, well, I don’t want to go back to Detroit,
04:15
but let me… I want to go somewhere new.
04:17
So I packed my car. And I drove that 12 hour, 13 hour ride to Austin and I moved in with
04:24
my sister and my nephew. That kind of helped me get back to some idea of who I was. And
04:32
so I, you know, started writing, started doing theater and started doing art and stuff like
04:35
that, and was living a really good life in Austin.
04:39
I decided that, Hey, you haven’t been tested in a long time. I remember them coming in
04:45
and they were like, “When the last time you were tested?” just after, you know,
04:47
I took the test and they wanted to talk about my sexual, you know, the same stuff they talk
04:51
about.
04:52
The doctor came in there and I knew it. I knew I was HIV positive. And that was the
04:58
information that I got. I didn’t really feel no way. I kind of just got numb. I was like,
05:06
this is… it was my fate. But a lot of me inside of me took me back to Atlanta, it took
05:13
me back to the day that my partner found out that he was HIV+, it took me back to that
05:19
bathroom when I saw the blood, it took me back to the funeral. And so I had all this
05:23
poz-phobia in my own mind because of those experiences.
05:27
So I went on about my life. You know, I would feed back home, like, you know, so-and-so
05:33
passed away. And I would just keep seeing like all these RIPs. So people saying they’d
05:38
probably died of HIV, or “I know that they were doing meth.”
05:41
It was around 2019. Why is black 20 and 21 year olds, or, I don’t know anybody dying
05:49
from HIV? Because I was on my medicine. And, you know, I’ve started to do more like self
05:54
reflect and work in a community and I realized it was really stigma. So I decided that I
06:00
wanted to be the visibility for our community. I wanted to be the voice for those who could
06:07
live with HIV and thrive with HIV.
06:10
I knew that was going to take work. I knew that I was not there yet. I remember the first
06:16
session that I had with my therapist when I finally found one and I told them, you know,
06:22
“I want to come out about my status and I am terrified.” And we worked together
06:29
for months. All of 2019, we worked together.
06:32
I started to do more spiritual practices. I started doing sage, calling all my ancestors.
06:40
I called, you know, started lighting up incense. I started doing, you know, Aruba practices,
06:45
different African practices. You know, I, you know, I called on my great grandmother.
06:51
So with therapy and my altar and my ancestors guiding me, I felt like I was ready.
06:57
So I remember being invited to this documentary called Thrive that was given by a good friend
07:03
of mine, he produced it, but it was with the Kind clinic, a sexual health clinic here in
07:07
Austin, Texas. The film was beautiful. It talked about different nationalities living
07:12
with HIV and thriving with HIV.
07:14
So after the film, they had a question and answer session. I don’t know exactly what
07:19
I said, but I do remember saying that “as a person living with HIV” in front of everybody
07:25
in the audience. And so that was my coming out. That was the first time I had ever said
07:32
it in a public platform. And I was like, Hey, let me, let me keep going.
07:37
I decided to come out on my podcast and talk about it. And I remember titling the podcast,
07:42
“Living with HIV.” And right now, it is the most listened episode I ever had. And
07:48
my family didn’t know my mother, my close family, but like cousins and colleagues, so
07:54
many people loved on me during that time. And they still do, you know, that was just
08:00
in 2020, you know?
08:01
So this was just a year ago that I’ve been trying to use my voice. You know, this is
08:05
the tenth year since my partner passed away. So, you know, telling this story 10 years
08:11
from now and see how far I’ve come, you know, from the day in that bloody bathroom to being
08:18
able to lead a peer support group for those living with HIV every week is a beautiful
08:26
thing. And I feel I’m grateful and I also feel free and I just… there’s no better
08:32
feeling than that.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

