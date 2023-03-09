Gay Man Reunites With Estranged Father After Seven Years. “It Takes Time but You Gotta Work at It.” [Video]

.

When Nick initially came out to his friends and family, he was understandably nervous – especially with his traditional Italian family. Yet little by little, he learned his fears were unfounded. Whether it was his lifelong friends or his conservative family, almost everyone in his life were supportive and welcoming.

His father was a different story entirely. After finding out he had a gay son, Nick’s dad was furious he was the last to find out and rejected him, resulting in seven long years of estrangement. Only when his dad faced a health crisis did Nick feel comfortable enough to re-enter his life, demonstrating the unconditional love and care that his father would eventually learn to reciprocate.

hi my name is Nick from Toms River New

Jersey I was in my mid-20s living in New

York City

um I met a guy I went home with him we

had a really wonderful night we decided

that we were going to see each other the

following weekend as things progressed

uh I knew that it was finally a moment

for me that I needed to come out because

I couldn’t hide anymore with the person

that I was in love with the Saving Grace

for me was my best friends that were

lesbians so I drove down to their

apartment in New Jersey at the time and

it took so much of my energy to get the

words out

and they literally were like

thank God it’s taken you so long to

figure this out they just reassured me

they were like we knew we were waiting

for you to tell us we didn’t want to

rush through you

um

and we’re so happy subsequently after

that I got the courage and every single

one of my best friends I took out to

dinner separately and I gave them all

the respect of sitting with them alone

one-on-one and telling them and that’s

how I came out to my friends things got

a lot easier but there were still

challenges I had my mom over for dinner

with my stepdad there my parents are

divorced and I took my mother into the

bedroom so I told her and she just

looked at me and she was so mad at me

she’s like I’m your mother

you don’t lie to me and it doesn’t

matter who you are I’m still gonna love

you I’m your mother that was

easier than I thought it was through

college I had lived with my aunt and

uncle my mother’s younger sister now

mind you I had come out and mind you my

aunt I was still living there and I

hadn’t been thrown out right so you know

understand that part that hadn’t really

happened at the dinner table my uncle

and I are eating and we’re just talking

and my uncle with a straight face goes

um he goes Nick so can I ask you

something and I said yeah but he’s like

so

does this mean that we can call you

now to your face I knew he was

joking

but the way he said it was so

matter-of-fact and she literally stopped

what she was doing she looked at him and

she said if you ever talk to my nephew

like that again I will kill you you will

be out of this house that is it and

literally my uncle just looked at me and

he was like

what the hell happened all of that

hardcore

anti-homophobic you’re not allowed in

our world just kind of fell away so this

story is wonderful but I hadn’t told my

father fast forward a year later now

I’ve been out a year I’ve been really

good about it except my dad and I was

calling my stepmother to let her know

that I couldn’t make it up there that

weekend and I called her up and she said

you better not come and I was like okay

what’s going on

and he and my dad’s deaf he must have

caught on that she was talking to me and

I could hear him in the background he is

not allowed in this house I don’t want

he has ruined my life I don’t want him

him and his mother destroyed my life he

is not allowed like just going off the

deep end and my stepmom was like he

knows he figured it out he knows he’s

pissed everyone else knew but him that

turned into

just a horrible seven years of not

speaking to my dad and I eventually just

moved forward with my life I didn’t see

my family as much fast forward

I get a call from my stepmom now it’s

about eight years ago from today she

says look

um your dad’s been sick for the last six

months he’s been in bed he’s just we

don’t know what’s wrong we’re taking him

to the hospital and you need to come you

know when I walked in I said hello to

him and he kinda

he was

cold I know he was happy I was there but

he wasn’t going to say it yet it was

going to take some time the days have

gone by and we’re at the hospital every

day and I was there every day just

because we didn’t know where we were

going with this there was things that

were happening with him that needed he

needed to stay in the hospital for a

long period of time my dad’s deaf so if

we weren’t there he had no idea what was

going on and my dad because he’s my dad

would just sit there and go okay sure

yeah oh great it was a prolonged stay

months and months so my stepmom and I

decided that we would do weeks I’d stay

a week she’d stay a week one day I was

leaving right in the early on and

he said

um

it’s he said I’ll see you tomorrow right

and I was like yeah yeah I’ll be here he

said to me picked up his phone and he

said this is the this is the shaver I

need I need this electric shaver I can

be able it’ll help me and so on that

level of

get this for me or you know sharing of

things that he you know wants to make

him feel like a person again is was kind

of his like all right things are better

you know you’re my son you know I know

you’re going to be here to take care of

me things are okay and that is kind of

where it started and it changed you know

my partner now

um we fast forward this now we’re we’re

much far ahead we went to my

Stepmother’s 60th birthday party down in

Florida and we came and I was bringing

my new boyfriend so we’re at the party

everyone’s meeting my partner and

they’re all loving him we get in the car

and we drive back to our we rented a a

Airbnb down there and uh

and I’m driving

and uh

he’s texting and I’m like I’m like who

are you texting

and he’s like your dad I said how are

you texting my father

he’s like well he gave me his phone

number

and I’m like

you just met him like five minutes ago

like why did my you know now I’m like

annoyed like why is my father giving you

his phone number he’s like I don’t know

he he likes me he he’s texting me to see

when I’m coming back and what we’re

doing tomorrow and I’m like like he

doesn’t text me I’m not angry about it

I’m happy about it because it’s just the

next step in the evolution of our

relationship I think my dad is never

going to be

the comfortable one with like a rainbow

flag on his Pro on his porch and like

he’s not he’s just not that person but

he’s not not accepting either it took

time you know and it takes time you know

like

but you gotta work at it so if there’s

something you need to take away from

this just remember that no matter what

you be who you are you stand proud you

walk with your head up and don’t let

anybody take that from you

foreign

