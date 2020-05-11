Get Daily Email
Gay Man Works Through Trauma of Sexual Assault

Gay Man Works Through Trauma of Sexual Assault

“I am a lot happier now that I’ve done this work.”

by

 

.

.

Nicholas’s earliest sexual experiences were the opposite of what they should have been: violent and traumatic. While this could’ve understandably derailed anyone’s path in life, Nicholas found strength and recovery through therapy and came away with valuable lessons – the importance of boundaries and the need to assert yourself, no matter who you’re dealing with.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
[Music]
00:03
my name is Nicholas and I am from Orange
00:07
County California so when I was fourteen
00:10
or sophomore year of high school
00:12
whichever came first I came out to my
00:16
mom first off as the bisexual and then
00:19
eventually has a flaming homosexual it
00:21
wasn’t necessarily a fully antagonistic
00:24
reaction that my mom gave me but it
00:28
wasn’t positive and we did fight over
00:30
the next year’s years over it I wasn’t
00:32
gonna come out to my dad until I was
00:34
financially independent and out of
00:35
caught in college and away from my house
00:38
right around that time I had access to
00:40
an iPhone and had downloaded the apps
00:43
like Grindr and jacked and one of my
00:47
first ever sexual experiences or the
00:49
first people that came over to my house
00:51
was significantly older at least by 20
00:56
or 30 years so when I invited him into
00:59
my house we no one was home and we were
01:02
in my bed and stuff started happening he
01:10
proceeded to try and enter me eventually
01:14
and he was very big and I told him that
01:19
and I also told him that I was in pain
01:21
and he just told me that it wouldn’t
01:27
like I would feel better and that it
01:29
would I will get used to it
01:31
that preceeded for a little bit I would
01:35
tell him that it would still hurt and it
01:38
would continue with it’s gonna be fine
01:40
and eventually we moved on to other
01:43
stuff I didn’t stop him right there
01:45
after he had left I remember it being a
01:49
very out-of-body experience where like I
01:51
kind of told myself I was like this
01:53
isn’t what I think it is this didn’t
01:55
happen like this wasn’t rape like this
01:57
can’t have been raped
01:58
it wasn’t violent I wasn’t punched
01:59
around or anything I gave some consent a
02:02
similar event happened when I had moved
02:04
away for college so at this point I had
02:06
moved to New York to be in a military
02:09
program for school for college my
02:12
freshman year
02:13
I had known this upperclassman and him
02:20
and I had met before even me going to
02:22
the school so he was someone that I did
02:23
know and had had sex with so one of the
02:27
free weekends that we get I decided to
02:29
take off and he decided to take off with
02:31
me so he went off into the city got a
02:33
hotel room the second night he got drunk
02:38
and I didn’t he started trying to have
02:41
sex with me and I was in no mood which I
02:45
told him so so he reached for my wrist
02:48
held on to it I proceeded to
02:52
emphatically say no and this went on for
02:56
about a minute body weight on me hand on
02:58
the wrist before he huffed and got off
03:01
of me and laid on the other side of the
03:03
bed welcome the next day and similar to
03:06
the first time we I pretended that
03:09
nothing had happened and we went on to
03:14
our daily lives gradually my performance
03:17
for a variety of reasons but this
03:19
definitely affected it started to
03:21
decline while I was at the academy when
03:24
I entered my second year I tried to
03:29
re-establish contact with the second
03:34
gentleman so that my upperclassmen and
03:35
tins dig at sex again when that first
03:38
the experience had happened with him in
03:40
the hotel I was trying to tell myself
03:43
that this he wasn’t a bad person it was
03:45
just that he was drunk I invited him
03:48
over to my room and then started to
03:54
instigate stuff again and I specifically
03:57
told him we’re not gonna do anything
03:59
penetrative it’s gonna be just anything
04:03
but that and then he tried to enter me I
04:07
said no I told you I did not want that
04:10
get out of my room which he did after
04:12
that classes started happening again
04:14
business as usual one of my friends at
04:18
school tried to hurt themselves and
04:26
after that I just started to gradually
04:27
decline and it got to a point where my
04:32
superiors had to get involved and so
04:34
made me into the process of getting
04:36
mental health help and getting therapy
04:38
so I left spent a semester back at home
04:41
so eventually I got fully processed out
04:45
of that specific school the therapist I
04:48
was chatting with helped me further
04:50
understand the fact that one of my major
04:53
issues was that I had an issue with
04:55
boundaries because one of my first
04:57
formative sexual experiences was so
05:00
traumatic I didn’t fully register what I
05:05
was dealing with her like the boundaries
05:08
that were necessary for me during the
05:10
course of therapy and outside of when I
05:14
was outside of school I came across the
05:17
realization that I had like I had
05:23
violated someone else’s boundaries I had
05:25
gone home and met up with someone that
05:27
who was an underclassman in high school
05:29
at the time and then had invited him to
05:31
my house and we chatted I proceeded to
05:36
hug him from the back and then when we
05:39
were facing each other I went in to kiss
05:41
him and he pulled back and again we did
05:44
not talk about it it was something that
05:46
I for me at the time it was just a shame
05:48
of reading the signs wrongly because of
05:51
my my therapy I had realized that maybe
05:55
even though it might not have been the
05:59
as violent as what I had experienced it
06:01
could have been equally as traumatic and
06:02
that began to that began to weigh down
06:05
on me very heavily it was a small
06:08
thought that just gradually started to
06:09
get bigger and bigger in my mind over
06:11
the course of a year so I reached out to
06:13
him over text and he decided to meet
06:17
with me when I was back in town when we
06:19
did and when we met at a coffee shop we
06:21
caught up and then I started off the
06:22
conversation by stating I don’t know if
06:26
you remember this but I went in for a
06:30
kiss with you and I don’t know if that
06:36
has affected you or not if it had
06:38
started to weigh on my mind
06:39
and I wanted to apologize if it has
06:41
affected you like I think it has started
06:44
to tell me that he initially did not
06:45
want to meet up with me because it had
06:47
affected him because I was someone that
06:49
wasn’t upperclassmen and was someone
06:51
that he was someone that he trusted and
06:57
look up to as someone who was doing
07:01
things for himself to move forward in
07:03
life and that it meant a lot to him that
07:05
I had reached out and said something to
07:09
him and made the effort to apologize he
07:12
didn’t cry because I he processed it but
07:15
I told him this bawling by stating I’ve
07:20
affected you and you were someone that I
07:22
would I had hoped the best for you were
07:25
someone that I had positive memories and
07:28
only good wills for so the fact that I
07:32
not someone else and no stranger but
07:34
that I had hurt you is gonna be
07:39
something that I’m gonna have to bear
07:40
for the rest of my life after
07:42
approaching that there gentlemen and
07:44
having that we lifted off my shoulders I
07:46
began I began to take that feeling and
07:48
that strong lesson with me into future
07:51
sexual encounters or just friendships
07:56
that I had I am a lot happier now that
08:00
I’ve done this work I still have dark
08:02
days but more often than not I am happy
08:04
by lifting this mental weight off my
08:06
shoulders I am more willing to empathize
08:10
and match my parents who are still not
08:13
completely comfortable with my sexuality
08:15
our relationship is still in its infancy
08:17
in that of meat in my gayness and just
08:22
in general with me growing and my family
08:25
growing with me I assure the story
08:26
because hopefully it helps someone in
08:30
any capacity to not experience the pain
08:33
that I did I have no problems with you
08:35
if you see me approaching me or talking
08:38
to me about it
08:39
but I would ask that if you know me
08:44
respect my parents privacy and my
08:47
family’s privacy don’t approach them
08:49
don’t ask them about it because it would
08:52
be something that’s between
08:53
minou if you want to discuss it further
08:55
but I
08:57
I want to retain this relationship that
08:59
I have with my family the lessons that I
09:02
learned on boundaries from sex do carry
09:05
on into just business and family life as
09:09
well the more I thought about what I
09:11
will was willing to learn on and what I
09:13
was not willing to deal with I became a
09:19
much more calm person
09:42
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and storysharing.

Connect with us:

Website:  http://www.imfromdriftwood.com/

YouTube

Instagram

Tumblr

Twitter: @ImFromDriftwood

Facebook

@ImFromDriftwood

