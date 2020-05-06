Gay Puerto Rican Man Learns to Embrace Both His Sexuality and His Ethnicity. “I Feel More Balanced.”

.
William Perez had a lot of ups and downs in college, from failing classes and, at one point, getting expelled, to trying to fit in as both a gay man and a person of color in a predominantly straight, affluent, white environment. This feeling of other-ness was compounded when he began a relationship around that time with a man whose upbringing was, in many ways, the polar opposite of his. Only when that relationship ended over a decade later and another began did William truly find the confidence to embrace all aspects of his identity.
