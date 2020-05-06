Gay Puerto Rican Man Learns to Embrace Both His Sexuality and His Ethnicity. “I Feel More Balanced.”

.

William Perez had a lot of ups and downs in college, from failing classes and, at one point, getting expelled, to trying to fit in as both a gay man and a person of color in a predominantly straight, affluent, white environment. This feeling of other-ness was compounded when he began a relationship around that time with a man whose upbringing was, in many ways, the polar opposite of his. Only when that relationship ended over a decade later and another began did William truly find the confidence to embrace all aspects of his identity.

00:04 My name is William Perez and I’m from Brooklyn, New York.

00:08 I went to Cornell University in 1987. I struggled my first semester so much that I had straight

00:21 Fs and one D. So I was suspended from school. I returned the following fall semester in

00:29 1988 and I struggled again.

00:32 I had to come from a very poor background and just also being Puerto Rican, I just felt

00:37 like I didn’t belong. I felt like a fraud. And so I struggled and again, I got very low

00:47 grades that second semester and I was kicked out again – this time I was kicked out permanently.

00:52 So for about a year and a half, I just just bounced around, hanging out with friends.

00:58 I did a lot of clubbing. I met lots of men because I became promiscuous. I did lots of

01:05 drugs. You know, I was getting into a really bad state.

01:12 I got counseling and then that helped me turn around and I went back to school. I went to

01:16 community college, got my grades back up and then reapplied to Cornell University and was

01:23 accepted.

01:24 When I returned, I met a group of young men. They were all African American and gay. There

01:33 were five of them. And we basically just became our own little family and we supported each

01:41 other through the years that we were at Cornell because we all struggled there. We weren’t

01:47 accepted by our respective communities. I didn’t know any Puerto Ricans there. I probably

01:51 knew maybe two of them – or knew of them – but they didn’t associate with me. And the larger

01:59 Hispanic community also did not accept me.

02:05 During that time, I also met my boyfriend and he was Caucasian and Japanese. And so

02:11 we had a very difficult relationship because our backgrounds were just so dissimilar, we

02:18 were just complete opposites. I came from a very poor background and my parents were

02:23 uneducated. They didn’t graduate from high school. I lived in the ghetto, what’s known

02:28 as the ghetto and the poorest section of New York city. And he, on the other hand, his

02:32 parents both were professors. His father was a professor of chemistry and his mother was

02:38 a professor of English. And solidly middle class. And you know, he was always so very,

02:46 very masculine. Very straight-appearing. Muscular.

02:49 So we would just be very opposite. And because of our opposites in nature, we were attracted

02:54 to each other, but it was also a source of friction and we argued a lot. But we did manage

03:00 to stay together for many, many years, for like 13 or 14 years. We did love each other,

03:05 even though we fought a lot.

03:06 And so in a way, he was what helped me assimilate. He’s the one – through him that I learned

03:14 how to become middle-class, you know, middle-class sensibilities, behaviors, things that are

03:20 valued in middle/upper class society. Things that are important to talk about, things that

03:26 are important to know about. But I, but because of that, I never learned anything about being

03:33 Puerto Rican.

03:34 You know, after a period, our relationship just started, you know, going downhill and

03:41 we fought more and more and more and it was just – we were approaching the time for us

03:46 to break up.

03:47 And during that time I met someone else and this person was Puerto Rican. He was Puerto

03:55 Rican from Puerto Rico as opposed to having grown up here like me. He was very aware that

04:00 I didn’t know much and he taught me so much and I would ask him so many questions about

04:05 Puerto Rico and what it was like and so on and so forth.

04:09 I had been to Puerto Rico, but the last time I was – I was a child, so he decided to take

04:14 me and he took me to Puerto Rico a year after we met. My boyfriend just took me all over

04:19 the island and just showed me all the sites and showed me so much history and I just experienced

04:27 so much. And then I told him that I wanted to go see my hometown.

04:31 I remember seeing the hedgerows. There were hedgerows around the perimeter of the town

04:39 square and there was a cathedral. And when I saw that, all of a sudden, you know, I was

04:44 overwhelmed with so, so many memories and so many childhood memories and the pain of

04:52 never having been to Puerto Rico for so many years and being so disconnected and just my

04:57 tears just started just flowing. I was a little bit worried about what homophobia

05:03 would look like there because when I was young, much younger, I guess when I was a teenager

05:09 I would say, I would read so many stories in the Spanish newspaper about gay people

05:16 being killed.

05:17 And the sense that I got was that, um, people would accept homosexuals as long as they weren’t

05:24 very outwardly demonstrative about it. So I felt okay, you know, I could deal with that.

05:33 And then there were areas where they were enough gay and lesbian people, LGBT folks

05:39 where I could feel that I was with my people.

05:42 So after I came back and having experienced so much of Puerto Rico and realizing how much

05:48 of it made me who I am, that it was no longer just an intellectual idea, I actually got

05:55 to experience it, I had a pep in my step., I, you know, I felt more joy, almost like

06:04 a gay person coming out of the closet, you know, you finally – you know something about

06:09 yourself and you’re not afraid to share it with people.

06:12 Then through my boyfriend, I made lots of his friends who are Hispanic. And so I immersed

06:20 myself in that also because prior to that, I would shy away from other Hispanics who

06:29 spoke Spanish primarily, who were more comfortable speaking Spanish because my Spanish is what’s

06:35 called Spanglish. You know, I did learn more Spanish, became more comfortable with it,

06:40 and that helped a lot because then that allowed me to then be more comfortable meeting other

06:44 people on my own and speaking to them in Spanish without feeling self conscious about it.

06:51 For the longest time… I just see this funny – I don’t know if trajectory is the right

06:55 word, but this kind of path where in the beginning, given my situation, you know, being in a world

07:04 of people who are highly educated, I was very familiar and comfortable in a white space.

07:12 I guess you could say that it was sort of an assimilationist way of seeing the world

07:16 and so I saw white people as the people that I had to gravitate towards.

07:21 Having met my boyfriend and just going to another extreme and trying to be as Puerto

07:26 Rican as possible and become this Puerto Rican that I wasn’t for so many years, I’m to

07:32 the point that I didn’t want to have anything to do with white people and I could not even

07:37 imagine myself ever dating a white person. I couldn’t understand how I ended up with

07:41 my first boyfriend.

07:43 But then after so many years of this, you know, being Puerto Rican and having become

07:48 more true to myself and knowing myself more, I’ve kind of swung back to the middle. You

07:56 know, I feel more balanced and that now, hey, sure, I can go out with a white guy. You know,

08:03 it’s just like I am who I am. That’s just who I am. And if you love me for who I am,

08:09 and I’ll love you for who you are. It took 50 years to get to that point but I guess

08:14 that’s part of growing up.

08:16 We all have different issues, things that we have to learn in our own lives and that

08:22 was what I had to learn just to learn who I was as a gay Puerto Rican and how the two

08:29 are fully what I am, not one or the other.

08:32 You can only just be yourself. You can only be present to where you are in life and try

08:38 to be as true to yourself as much as possible. And you know yourself inside, you know who

08:46 you are. Now, after so many years after searching for, like, an identity of who I was and so

08:54 on and so forth, and now that I know who I am and I’m proud of who I am and I’m very

08:59 comfortable with myself.

09:00 I realize I am back where I was in the very beginning. I am the same person. The only

09:06 difference is that back then, I wasn’t sure of myself and now I am sure. So I would just

09:11 tell a young person, it’s just like, you know who you are deep down inside. Love that person.

09:15 You know. Don’t let anyone take that love and pride away from you and tell you that

09:20 you’re “less than.”

