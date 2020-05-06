Get Daily Email
Gay Puerto Rican Man Learns to Embrace Both His Sexuality and His Ethnicity. "I Feel More Balanced."

Gay Puerto Rican Man Learns to Embrace Both His Sexuality and His Ethnicity. “I Feel More Balanced.”

We had a very difficult relationship because our backgrounds were just so dissimilar, we were just complete opposites.

by

 

.

.

William Perez had a lot of ups and downs in college, from failing classes and, at one point, getting expelled, to trying to fit in as both a gay man and a person of color in a predominantly straight, affluent, white environment. This feeling of other-ness was compounded when he began a relationship around that time with a man whose upbringing was, in many ways, the polar opposite of his. Only when that relationship ended over a decade later and another began did William truly find the confidence to embrace all aspects of his identity.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:04
My name is William Perez and I’m from Brooklyn, New York.
00:08
I went to Cornell University in 1987. I struggled my first semester so much that I had straight
00:21
Fs and one D. So I was suspended from school. I returned the following fall semester in
00:29
1988 and I struggled again.
00:32
I had to come from a very poor background and just also being Puerto Rican, I just felt
00:37
like I didn’t belong. I felt like a fraud. And so I struggled and again, I got very low
00:47
grades that second semester and I was kicked out again – this time I was kicked out permanently.
00:52
So for about a year and a half, I just just bounced around, hanging out with friends.
00:58
I did a lot of clubbing. I met lots of men because I became promiscuous. I did lots of
01:05
drugs. You know, I was getting into a really bad state.
01:12
I got counseling and then that helped me turn around and I went back to school. I went to
01:16
community college, got my grades back up and then reapplied to Cornell University and was
01:23
accepted.
01:24
When I returned, I met a group of young men. They were all African American and gay. There
01:33
were five of them. And we basically just became our own little family and we supported each
01:41
other through the years that we were at Cornell because we all struggled there. We weren’t
01:47
accepted by our respective communities. I didn’t know any Puerto Ricans there. I probably
01:51
knew maybe two of them – or knew of them – but they didn’t associate with me. And the larger
01:59
Hispanic community also did not accept me.
02:05
During that time, I also met my boyfriend and he was Caucasian and Japanese. And so
02:11
we had a very difficult relationship because our backgrounds were just so dissimilar, we
02:18
were just complete opposites. I came from a very poor background and my parents were
02:23
uneducated. They didn’t graduate from high school. I lived in the ghetto, what’s known
02:28
as the ghetto and the poorest section of New York city. And he, on the other hand, his
02:32
parents both were professors. His father was a professor of chemistry and his mother was
02:38
a professor of English. And solidly middle class. And you know, he was always so very,
02:46
very masculine. Very straight-appearing. Muscular.
02:49
So we would just be very opposite. And because of our opposites in nature, we were attracted
02:54
to each other, but it was also a source of friction and we argued a lot. But we did manage
03:00
to stay together for many, many years, for like 13 or 14 years. We did love each other,
03:05
even though we fought a lot.
03:06
And so in a way, he was what helped me assimilate. He’s the one – through him that I learned
03:14
how to become middle-class, you know, middle-class sensibilities, behaviors, things that are
03:20
valued in middle/upper class society. Things that are important to talk about, things that
03:26
are important to know about. But I, but because of that, I never learned anything about being
03:33
Puerto Rican.
03:34
You know, after a period, our relationship just started, you know, going downhill and
03:41
we fought more and more and more and it was just – we were approaching the time for us
03:46
to break up.
03:47
And during that time I met someone else and this person was Puerto Rican. He was Puerto
03:55
Rican from Puerto Rico as opposed to having grown up here like me. He was very aware that
04:00
I didn’t know much and he taught me so much and I would ask him so many questions about
04:05
Puerto Rico and what it was like and so on and so forth.
04:09
I had been to Puerto Rico, but the last time I was – I was a child, so he decided to take
04:14
me and he took me to Puerto Rico a year after we met. My boyfriend just took me all over
04:19
the island and just showed me all the sites and showed me so much history and I just experienced
04:27
so much. And then I told him that I wanted to go see my hometown.
04:31
I remember seeing the hedgerows. There were hedgerows around the perimeter of the town
04:39
square and there was a cathedral. And when I saw that, all of a sudden, you know, I was
04:44
overwhelmed with so, so many memories and so many childhood memories and the pain of
04:52
never having been to Puerto Rico for so many years and being so disconnected and just my
04:57
tears just started just flowing. I was a little bit worried about what homophobia
05:03
would look like there because when I was young, much younger, I guess when I was a teenager
05:09
I would say, I would read so many stories in the Spanish newspaper about gay people
05:16
being killed.
05:17
And the sense that I got was that, um, people would accept homosexuals as long as they weren’t
05:24
very outwardly demonstrative about it. So I felt okay, you know, I could deal with that.
05:33
And then there were areas where they were enough gay and lesbian people, LGBT folks
05:39
where I could feel that I was with my people.
05:42
So after I came back and having experienced so much of Puerto Rico and realizing how much
05:48
of it made me who I am, that it was no longer just an intellectual idea, I actually got
05:55
to experience it, I had a pep in my step., I, you know, I felt more joy, almost like
06:04
a gay person coming out of the closet, you know, you finally – you know something about
06:09
yourself and you’re not afraid to share it with people.
06:12
Then through my boyfriend, I made lots of his friends who are Hispanic. And so I immersed
06:20
myself in that also because prior to that, I would shy away from other Hispanics who
06:29
spoke Spanish primarily, who were more comfortable speaking Spanish because my Spanish is what’s
06:35
called Spanglish. You know, I did learn more Spanish, became more comfortable with it,
06:40
and that helped a lot because then that allowed me to then be more comfortable meeting other
06:44
people on my own and speaking to them in Spanish without feeling self conscious about it.
06:51
For the longest time… I just see this funny – I don’t know if trajectory is the right
06:55
word, but this kind of path where in the beginning, given my situation, you know, being in a world
07:04
of people who are highly educated, I was very familiar and comfortable in a white space.
07:12
I guess you could say that it was sort of an assimilationist way of seeing the world
07:16
and so I saw white people as the people that I had to gravitate towards.
07:21
Having met my boyfriend and just going to another extreme and trying to be as Puerto
07:26
Rican as possible and become this Puerto Rican that I wasn’t for so many years, I’m to
07:32
the point that I didn’t want to have anything to do with white people and I could not even
07:37
imagine myself ever dating a white person. I couldn’t understand how I ended up with
07:41
my first boyfriend.
07:43
But then after so many years of this, you know, being Puerto Rican and having become
07:48
more true to myself and knowing myself more, I’ve kind of swung back to the middle. You
07:56
know, I feel more balanced and that now, hey, sure, I can go out with a white guy. You know,
08:03
it’s just like I am who I am. That’s just who I am. And if you love me for who I am,
08:09
and I’ll love you for who you are. It took 50 years to get to that point but I guess
08:14
that’s part of growing up.
08:16
We all have different issues, things that we have to learn in our own lives and that
08:22
was what I had to learn just to learn who I was as a gay Puerto Rican and how the two
08:29
are fully what I am, not one or the other.
08:32
You can only just be yourself. You can only be present to where you are in life and try
08:38
to be as true to yourself as much as possible. And you know yourself inside, you know who
08:46
you are. Now, after so many years after searching for, like, an identity of who I was and so
08:54
on and so forth, and now that I know who I am and I’m proud of who I am and I’m very
08:59
comfortable with myself.
09:00
I realize I am back where I was in the very beginning. I am the same person. The only
09:06
difference is that back then, I wasn’t sure of myself and now I am sure. So I would just
09:11
tell a young person, it’s just like, you know who you are deep down inside. Love that person.
09:15
You know. Don’t let anyone take that love and pride away from you and tell you that
09:20
you’re “less than.”

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

