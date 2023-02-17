Gay Woman Leaves Gendered Uniforms & Homophobic Colleagues Behind for a More Welcoming Workplace. [Video]

.

.

Leoni Terblanche enjoyed working on cruise lines except for one significant thing: as a woman, she had to wear skirts – even in the winter – instead of pants, which were her preference. These misogynistic rules would eventually compel her to leave the industry, relocate to the United States and find a more welcoming and accepting environment in tech retail. Following another career change into finance, however, she experienced the opposite – unmistakable homophobia coming from a colleague. Once again faced with a hostile work environment, Leoni realized she wouldn’t be able to truly be comfortable andpassionate about her job if she couldn’t be herself. Without giving it a second thought, she returned back to her “forever home” – tech retail – where she would not only be supported and inspired, but celebrated.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

0:00

[Music]

0:00

foreign

0:06

from Pretoria South Africa ever since I

0:09

remember when I was a child my mom put

0:11

me in dresses until age six where I

0:14

started making my own decisions

0:17

and I just wore pants for me it always

0:20

was important to be comfortable to feel

0:22

comfortable to feel myself fast

0:24

forwarding into into my adult life I ran

0:27

into a situation at work once where I

0:31

really loved what I was doing I loved my

0:33

job I was an assistant maitre d on

0:35

cruise lines and I did it for a very

0:37

long time for six years but there was

0:40

something that held me back where I

0:43

couldn’t be myself

0:45

it was the uniform the uniform really

0:47

bothered me and

0:50

at some point I I did ask the manager if

0:54

uh if we could change our uniforms the

0:57

girls could wear pants we had to wear

0:59

skirts this is 2014 and he said

1:03

absolutely no girls wear skirts I

1:06

realized that the manager would not

1:08

change his mind and it was a hard no

1:10

there was nothing up for discussion and

1:14

I was still stuck wearing my skirt every

1:16

day I did a good job I I did it but I

1:21

still just didn’t feel myself I decided

1:24

to finish another contract I in

1:27

Antarctica and it was really cold and we

1:29

still had to wear skirts after that

1:32

contract I decided to not sign up for

1:34

another contract and I moved to New York

1:37

City I was able to thrive discovering

1:40

this beautiful diverse and inclusive

1:42

culture that we have over here I met

1:46

with my beautiful wife that we married

1:49

that I married I was able to find jobs

1:52

what did did I did I love where I can

1:55

wear what I want I I started working for

1:58

a tech company which really made me feel

2:02

myself and where I belong I was living

2:05

in New York now about two years and I

2:08

decided to get another degree I went

2:11

back to school I studied Finance

2:15

and after working for the tech company

2:17

for a few years I I thought I’m

2:20

transitioning into into the finance

2:22

world I went to work in a bank

2:25

I was really excited I I left my my old

2:29

job I started

2:31

um until one day

2:33

where

2:35

a customer slipped a note under my

2:38

dollar window and at first I was scared

2:42

as you can imagine immediately I didn’t

2:45

know what to do until I turned out

2:47

turned over the note I read the note and

2:51

it said

2:52

he doesn’t like you with a weird face

2:56

smiley face I confronted the customer

2:58

and I asked him if he could explain to

3:01

me what the note means because I was a

3:03

little confused he said uh he said that

3:06

he overheard my colleague

3:09

um

3:10

doesn’t like me because of my sexual

3:13

orientation immediately I wanted to go

3:15

home I didn’t know I just know I didn’t

3:18

want to be there anymore I didn’t want

3:20

to be around my colleagues anymore I

3:22

didn’t want to come back to work I

3:23

didn’t approach my supervisor because I

3:26

didn’t think it’s going to really make a

3:28

difference

3:29

and I didn’t approach my supervisor

3:32

because

3:33

in that way it’s just going to make me

3:35

feel more unwelcome and now I need to

3:37

relive it and explain it to somebody

3:40

else instead I looked for a new job I

3:44

applied every day

3:46

to go back to into the tech world go

3:48

back into where I felt comfortable it

3:51

took me about six months to get back and

3:54

finally I found my forever home again

3:57

where where it is a place where I feel

4:00

welcome where I feel

4:02

included and where I’m surrounded with

4:06

people that care and the people that

4:08

think like me

4:10

and um I’m I’m happy that

4:14

I’m back there and now I’m working with

4:16

colleagues that understand me colleagues

4:19

that

4:20

um inspire me I’m back where I feel

4:22

welcome and included

4:25

and celebrated by all my colleagues and

4:28

we are wearing

4:29

any pants that we want if you don’t feel

4:33

welcome or yourself

4:34

you’re not going to be able to do a

4:37

great job you’re not going to be

4:38

passionate

4:40

and that’s the only way for me to be

4:42

passionate is to feel myself

4:45

peace

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock