Gay Woman Leaves Gendered Uniforms & Homophobic Colleagues Behind for a More Welcoming Workplace. [Video]

Leoni Terblanche enjoyed working on cruise lines except for one significant thing: as a woman, she had to wear skirts – even in the winter – instead of pants, which were her preference. These misogynistic rules would eventually compel her to leave the industry, relocate to the United States and find a more welcoming and accepting environment in tech retail. Following another career change into finance, however, she experienced the opposite – unmistakable homophobia coming from a colleague. Once again faced with a hostile work environment, Leoni realized she wouldn’t be able to truly be comfortable andpassionate about her job if she couldn’t be herself. Without giving it a second thought, she returned back to her “forever home” – tech retail – where she would not only be supported and inspired, but celebrated.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
[Music]
foreign
from Pretoria South Africa ever since I
remember when I was a child my mom put
me in dresses until age six where I
started making my own decisions
and I just wore pants for me it always
was important to be comfortable to feel
comfortable to feel myself fast
forwarding into into my adult life I ran
into a situation at work once where I
really loved what I was doing I loved my
job I was an assistant maitre d on
cruise lines and I did it for a very
long time for six years but there was
something that held me back where I
couldn’t be myself
it was the uniform the uniform really
bothered me and
at some point I I did ask the manager if
uh if we could change our uniforms the
girls could wear pants we had to wear
skirts this is 2014 and he said
absolutely no girls wear skirts I
realized that the manager would not
change his mind and it was a hard no
there was nothing up for discussion and
I was still stuck wearing my skirt every
day I did a good job I I did it but I
still just didn’t feel myself I decided
to finish another contract I in
Antarctica and it was really cold and we
still had to wear skirts after that
contract I decided to not sign up for
another contract and I moved to New York
City I was able to thrive discovering
this beautiful diverse and inclusive
culture that we have over here I met
with my beautiful wife that we married
that I married I was able to find jobs
what did did I did I love where I can
wear what I want I I started working for
a tech company which really made me feel
myself and where I belong I was living
in New York now about two years and I
decided to get another degree I went
back to school I studied Finance
and after working for the tech company
for a few years I I thought I’m
transitioning into into the finance
world I went to work in a bank
I was really excited I I left my my old
job I started
um until one day
where
a customer slipped a note under my
dollar window and at first I was scared
as you can imagine immediately I didn’t
know what to do until I turned out
turned over the note I read the note and
it said
he doesn’t like you with a weird face
smiley face I confronted the customer
and I asked him if he could explain to
me what the note means because I was a
little confused he said uh he said that
he overheard my colleague
um
doesn’t like me because of my sexual
orientation immediately I wanted to go
home I didn’t know I just know I didn’t
want to be there anymore I didn’t want
to be around my colleagues anymore I
didn’t want to come back to work I
didn’t approach my supervisor because I
didn’t think it’s going to really make a
difference
and I didn’t approach my supervisor
because
in that way it’s just going to make me
feel more unwelcome and now I need to
relive it and explain it to somebody
else instead I looked for a new job I
applied every day
to go back to into the tech world go
back into where I felt comfortable it
took me about six months to get back and
finally I found my forever home again
where where it is a place where I feel
welcome where I feel
included and where I’m surrounded with
people that care and the people that
think like me
and um I’m I’m happy that
I’m back there and now I’m working with
colleagues that understand me colleagues
that
um inspire me I’m back where I feel
welcome and included
and celebrated by all my colleagues and
we are wearing
any pants that we want if you don’t feel
welcome or yourself
you’re not going to be able to do a
great job you’re not going to be
passionate
and that’s the only way for me to be
passionate is to feel myself
peace
