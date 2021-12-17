Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Geek News Item: In Stores This Week: Angel, Omni-Man and Invincible!

Geek News Item: In Stores This Week: Angel, Omni-Man and Invincible!

it’s time for new toys to hit your local comic shop from Diamond Select Toys!

by Leave a Comment

From Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the Vampire Angel diorama has arrived, as well as Invincible action figures Series 1, based on the hit animated series! Read on for details, then find a store near you at comicshoplocator.com!

 

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Gallery Vampire Angel PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! Get ready to vamp out! The vampire Angel leaps into action in this all-new diorama based on the original BTVS television series! Has he gone fully evil, or is he just really mad? Who cares, because this 10-inch sculpture of the vampire with a soul features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is made of high-quality PVC! It comes packaged in a full-color window box.  Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza! (Item #JAN211963, SRP: $49.99)

 

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Invincible Animation Deluxe Action Figures Series 1


A Diamond Select Toys release! The long-running comic series from Skybound is now an animated series, and DST is delivering all-new action figures! Up-and-coming superhero Invincible and his alien father Omni-Man make up the first assortment of 7-inch figures, each with 16 points of articulation and interchangeable heads and hands, as well as various accessories, including baseball gloves for both! Each comes packaged in a full-color window box with hangtag. Sculpted by Chris Dahlberg! (Item #JAN211962, SRP: $24.99)

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Art credit: Diamond Select Toys & Gentle Giant Ltd.

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares24

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x