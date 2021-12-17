Geek News Item: In Stores This Week: Angel, Omni-Man and Invincible!

From Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the Vampire Angel diorama has arrived, as well as Invincible action figures Series 1, based on the hit animated series! Read on for details, then find a store near you at comicshoplocator.com!

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Gallery Vampire Angel PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! Get ready to vamp out! The vampire Angel leaps into action in this all-new diorama based on the original BTVS television series! Has he gone fully evil, or is he just really mad? Who cares, because this 10-inch sculpture of the vampire with a soul features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is made of high-quality PVC! It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza! (Item #JAN211963, SRP: $49.99)

Invincible Animation Deluxe Action Figures Series 1



A Diamond Select Toys release! The long-running comic series from Skybound is now an animated series, and DST is delivering all-new action figures! Up-and-coming superhero Invincible and his alien father Omni-Man make up the first assortment of 7-inch figures, each with 16 points of articulation and interchangeable heads and hands, as well as various accessories, including baseball gloves for both! Each comes packaged in a full-color window box with hangtag. Sculpted by Chris Dahlberg! (Item #JAN211962, SRP: $24.99)

Art credit: Diamond Select Toys & Gentle Giant Ltd.