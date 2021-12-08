Geek News Item: In Stores This Week: G.I. Joe, Marvel and Star Wars!

This week, four new items hit stores from Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant Ltd., and there’s something for every kind of collector! The first Gallery Diorama from G.I. Joe, a new Marvel Minimates box set, a new Star Wars mini-bust and a new Star Wars Legends in 3D bust are all available now! It’s the best of all worlds!

G.I. Joe Gallery Destro PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! Cobraaaaaa! The forces of good take on the forces of evil in the new Gallery Diorama line based on G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero! Arms dealer Destro kicks off the line in style, firing a wrist missile as he makes his getaway in an underground river. Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this sculpture is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Mark Wong and Tony Simione, and sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza! (Item #MAR212003, SRP: $49.99)

San Diego 2021 Marvel Minimates Avengers Movie Commemorative Box Set

A Diamond Select Toys release! Avengers Assemble! The six founding members of the movie Avengers reunite in this exclusive Marvel Minimates gift set! Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye and Hulk come packaged in a hexagonal display that shows off a different character on each side. Each 2-inch Minimates mini-figure features 14 points of articulation and fully interchangeable parts. Designed by Barry Bradfield! Limited to 1000 pieces. (Item #DEC208635, SRP: $39.99)



San Diego 2021 Star Wars The Mandalorian (Hologram) ­­Legends in 3D ½ Scale Bust

A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Incoming transmission! You have something the Mandalorian wants, and he’s not going to stop until he gets it back! This approximately 10-inch bust captures Din Djarin in clear resin, with a light-up feature to simulate a hologram message! It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Joe Menna! Limited to 1000 pieces. (Item #FEB218438, SRP: $200.00)

Star Wars Clone Wars Captain Rex 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust

A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! The clone commander who put the “Clone” in Clone Wars is now the latest 1/6 scale mini-bust from Gentle Giant Ltd.! Capturing Commander Rex in a realistic style, this bust includes interchangeable helmeted and unhelmeted heads and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 2,500 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a certificate of authenticity. Designed by Barry Bradfield and sculpted by Paul Harding! (Item #FEB211937, SRP: $120.00)

photo credit- Diamond Select Toys / Gentle Giant