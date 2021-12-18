By J. Dianne Dotson

You’re a geek with a need to feed. Get creative and lean into food nerdery by making feasts in your own home, inspired by other galaxies or magical realms!

Geeky Cookbooks for the Food Nerd in Your Life

Fill Your Middle in Middle Earth

In J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth books like The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, food is in many ways as much a part of that realm as Elves, Dwarves, and Orcs. From Tom Bombadil’s bountiful table to the Green Dragon to Lothlorien, Tolkien took great care to describe food, its importance, and its charm.

An Unexpected Cookbook: The Unofficial Book of Hobbit Cookery By Chris-Rachael Oseland ($26)

In this cookbook, hobbits’ foodways take center stage. The book covers historic recipes revised to fit Tolkien’s Shire, and you’ll find the themes made famous by these food-loving folks: Breakfast, Second Breakfast, Elevenses, Luncheon, Afternoon Tea, Supper, and Dinner.

Recipes from the World of Tolkien: Inspired by the Legends (Literary Cookbooks) by Robert Tuesley Anderson ($17)

Make a Middle Earth feast using ingredients you can find in your own magical realm (your kitchen and the grocery store). Featuring beautiful illustrations and comforting fare, this is a fun cookbook for the Tolkien fan in your life.

Cooking for Halflings & Monsters: 111 Comfy, Cozy Recipes for Fantasy-Loving Souls Paperback by Astrid Tuttle Winegar (Author), Geneva Harstine (Illustrator), Lara Sookoo (Cover Art)

Written by Tolkien scholar Astrid Tuttle Winegar, this cookbook contains “eleventy-one” recipes sparkling with wit and charm. The chapters correspond to different kinds of restaurants that you might find in fantasy realms.

Dining in a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Beyond blue milk and Yoda’s questionable Dagobah offerings, flex your galactic culinary muscles with Star Wars–themed cookbooks!

The Star Wars Cook Book: Wookiee Cookies and Other Galactic Recipes by Robin Davis ($13)

An absolutely classic Star Wars–themed cookbook featuring such gems as Wookiee Cookies and other fun snacks, meals, and treats with a Star Wars spin.

The Star Wars Cookbook: BB-Ate: Awaken to the Force of Breakfast and Brunch by Lara Starr (Author), Matthew Carden (Photographer) ($14)

Wake up ready to save the galaxy in this Star Wars-themed cookbook with 29 breakfast and brunch recipes! Featuring fun photos of Star Wars toys reenacting scenes from the films.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel (Author), Marc Sumerak (Author) ($17)

This cookbook is an homage to the Disney theme land Galaxy’s Edge. The cookbook spans a galaxy of themed recipes inspired by the journeys in the Star Wars films and shows.

Star Wars: Galactic Baking: The Official Cookbook of Sweet and Savory Treats From Tatooine, Hoth, and Beyond by Insight Editions ($14)

This new, geeky Star Wars themed cookbook is perfect for your favorite nerdy baker. This features an exploration of baked goods inspired by the many planets in the series, and is appropriate for all skill levels.

Super Suppers and More

Even superheroes need sustenance! Hunger pains are anyone’s Kryptonite. Find the perfect super suppers and treats with these cookbooks in both the DC and Marvel pantheons.

Marvel Eat the Universe: The Official Cookbook by Justin Warner (Author) ($20)

Fans of the comic books and films of the Marvel universe will love this cookbook by Chef Justin Warner. The book features sixty recipes inspired by Marvel Comics.

The Official DC Super Hero Cookbook: 60+ Simple, Tasty Recipes for Growing Super Heroes (10) (DC Super Heroes) by Matthew Mead ($19)

Holy cookbooks, Batman! For the DC superhero cook in your life, this is a fun book packed with recipes and even stencils for food styling. Featuring over sixty recipes inspired by characters in the DC universe like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and many others. Great for all ages.

Marvel Comics: Cooking with Deadpool by Marc Sumerak (Author), Elena Craig (Author) ($19)

This extremely fun and irreverent cookbook inspired by Marvel superhero Deadpool features delicious recipes and catchy illustrations. Narrated by Deadpool, the cookbook serves a complete culinary guide with helpful instructions, and some of Deadpool’s favorite foods!

Cook Through the Zombie Apocalypse (Brains Not Included)

Okay, you don’t really want to be eating brains when the world ends, do you? Wait, don’t answer that. If you’re a biter, take it out on some good chow and learn some survival tips while you’re at it with these apocalyptic cookbooks.

The Walking Dead: The Official Cookbook and Survival Guide by Lauren Wilson (Author), Yunhee Kim (Photographer) ($18)

Inspired by the AMC television series The Walking Dead, this is a cookbook with survival tips as well. Don’t settle for brains! Use this cookbook as your guide through the apocalypse.

Fallout: The Vault Dweller’s Official Cookbook by Victoria Rosenthal (Author) ($25)

Who needs a microwave when you’re irradiated? Still, it might come in handy with this Fallout-inspired cookbook with recipes inspired by Fallout foods.

Tea and Dragons

Wander into Wonderland, Oz, the TARDIS, or Westeros…just make sure you have the right meals for all those fantastical adventures. These cookbooks are full of wonder and sumptuous recipes.

A Literary Tea Party: Blends and Treats for Alice, Bilbo, Dorothy, Jo, and Book Lovers Everywhere by Alison Walsh ($20)

For fans of classic stories and good food alike, this cookbook fits the bill for literary treats. Great for the voracious reader, eater, or tea drinker.

Gastronogeek: 42 Recipes from Your Favorite Imaginary Worlds by Thibaud Villanova (Author), Maxime Léonard (Author) ($25)

With 42 recipes, this cookbook might be your answer to life, the universe, and everything, including dinner! Inspired by pop culture references across genres, including Doctor Who, The Lord of the Rings, Dracula, Superman, and more, there’s a little something for everyone in this fun cookbook.

A Feast of Ice and Fire: The Official Game of Thrones Companion Cookbook by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel (Author), Sariann Lehrer (Author), George R. R. Martin (Foreword) ($17)

This lush, classic cookbook for Game of Thrones fans makes the perfect gift. Endorsed by A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin, this sumptuous cookbook features over 100 recipes inspired by the Seven Kingdoms and beyond. And you don’t even need dragons to cook them!

Time (travel) for Dinner

Wouldn’t you love to go backward and forward in time, to when there’s always good food on the table? Here’s the next best thing: two time-traveling cookbooks for when your stomach is bigger on the inside.

Doctor Who: The Official Cookbook: 40 Wibbly-Wobbly Timey-Wimey Recipes by Joanna Farrow (Author) ($12)

For the Whovian whose appetite is bigger on the inside like the TARDIS, this lovely Doctor Who cookbook is based on the show and features several endearing dishes. Bake a Gingerbread TARDIS, Cassandra Pizza, or some Ood Bread and win over at least two hearts.

Outlander Kitchen: The Official Outlander Companion Cookbook by Theresa Carle-Sanders (Author), Diana Gabaldon (Foreword) ($18)

With this Outlander-inspired cookbook, you’ll never feel out of place and time when it comes to delicious food! Inspired by the Outlander novels, this gorgeous cookbook features dozens of recipes by Theresa Carle-Sanders for all courses.

A Side of Spooky

Make it Halloween year-round with these spooky-themed cookbooks! No tricks, only treats!

The Nightmare Before Dinner: Recipes to Die For: The Beetle House Cookbook by Zach Neil (Author) ($22

For the lover of spooky stories and great food, look no further than this cookbook inspired by such movies as The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice, and The Evil Dead. This is the official cookbook of delightfully creepy Beetle House Restaurant, with over 60 recipes that make it Halloween all year.

The Necronomnomnom: Recipes and Rites from the Lore of H. P. Lovecraft by Mike Slater (Author), LLC Red Duke Games (Author) ($16)

Summon an elder god, or maybe preferably, your family and friends to a tasty dinner with this fun Lovecraftian cookbook. This cookbook is splendidly crafted and satisfyingly dark, with gorgeous illustrations and annotations. Cthulhu would be pleased to devour all of it.

Boldly Dine

So, we don’t have replicators…yet. But you have the next best thing with these Star Trek-themed cookbooks!

Star Trek Cocktails: A Stellar Compendium by Glenn Dakin (Author) ($17)

If you’ve ever wanted to beam up a tall glass of Romulan ale, or have an Earl Grey Martini (not hot!), this is the cocktail cookbook for you. Inspired by the beverages, characters, and more in Star Trek, you’ll boldly go into a new sector of libations.

Star Trek – Food Recipes from the Replicator: The Most Delicious Dishes from Star Trek TV Series by Patricia Baker (Author)

For the Star Trek lover in your life, buy this cookbook at warp speed. Replicate recipes inspired by the Star Trek shows The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise.

Space Stations and Libations

Gather round the galaxy where everyone knows your name: your own home bar! There’s a lot to love about these geeky-themed cookbooks and cocktail books.

Drink Like a Geek: Cocktails, Brews, and Spirits for the Nerd in All of Us (Geek Cookbook, 21st Birthday Idea, Nerd Cocktail Book, and Cocktail Companion) by Jeff Cioletti (Author) ($17)

Sure to appeal to the sci-fi and fantasy fans, this cookbook is part encyclopedia and part cocktail book. With several pop culture nods to sci-fi, comics, B-movies, Tiki culture, and more.

The Geeky Bartender Drinks: Real-Life Recipes for Fantasy Cocktails (Geeky Chef) by Cassandra Reeder (Author) ($13)

Curated by The Geeky Chef (aka Cassandra Reader), this drink cookbook offers over 70 recipes inspired by sci-fi and fantasy favorites in TV, film, and gaming. Vividly designed and with options for non-alcoholic drinks, this would make a perfect gift.

Cooking for Geeks: Real Science, Great Cooks, and Good Food 2nd Edition by Jeff Potter (Author) ($22)

This cookbook leans beyond pop culture into the science of cooking, perfect for the geeky cook who wants to know more about the process of cooking. This book features interviews with researchers, scientists, and personalities such as Adam Savage.

Game On: Food for Gamers, On-Screen or On Board

Never be bored with snacks on board game night, and keep your side quests for food local with these gaming cookbooks!

The Geeky Chef Cookbook: Real-Life Recipes for Fantasy Foods (Geeky Chef, 4) by Cassandra Reeder (Author) ($16)

The inimitable Geeky Chef (Cassandra Reader) returns with a cookbook to please any geek. Cult films, MMORPGs, sci-fi shows, and fantasy books are all represented in this nerdy cookbook.

Gourmet Game Night: Bite-Sized, Mess-Free Eating for Board-Game Parties, Bridge Clubs, Poker Nights, Book Groups, and More by Cynthia Nims (Author) ($13)

This wonderful cookbook is full of delectable snack ideas for board game night, book clubs, card games, etc. So settle into Settlers of Catan and savor everything from cakes to finger foods to pitchers of fizzy drinks!

Düngeonmeister: 75 Epic RPG Cocktail Recipes to Shake Up Your Campaign (The Ultimate RPG Guide Series) by Jef Aldrich (Author), Jon Taylor (Author) ($15)

For the D&D and other roleplaying game fans, this cookbook is a cocktail guide inspired by the creatures and realms you’ll find in your adventures. Plenty of humor and over 75 RPG-inspired drinks to suit everyone from DM to bard.

Overwatch: The Official Cookbook by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel (Author) ($16)

Inspired by the popular game Overwatch, this cookbook is inspired by the heroes’ homelands. This cookbook is sure to satisfy the hungry gamer geek in your life.

The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook Hardcover by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel (Author) ($20)

Beautifully photographed foods fill this Elder Scrolls-inspired cookbook. Featuring foods inspired by the realms in Skyrim, Morrowind, and Tamriel, this is the perfect cookbook for fans of the games.

Heroes’ Feast (Dungeons & Dragons): The Official D&D Cookbook by Kyle Newman (Author), Jon Peterson (Author), Michael Witwer (Author), & 1 more ($15)

Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana presents its own official cookbook inspired by the massively popular RPG, and it delivers an exquisite tome loaded with inspiring dishes. With over 80 recipes, this stunning cookbook belongs in the kitchen of anyone wanting adventures in the kitchen.

The Minecrafter’s Cookbook: More Than 40 Game-Themed Dinners, Desserts, Snacks, and Drinks to Craft Together by Tara Theoharis (Author) ($17)

For Minecraft kids and kids at heart, this cookbook offers over 40 Minecraft-themed treats for young gamers. Filled with photos of the foods and illustrations of Minecraft characters and scenes, it’s a great way to introduce cooking to a younger audience.

Photo credit: J. Dianne Dotson