Gen Z and Millennial Men Would Rather Go on a Bad Date Than Take Care of Their Skin

By Michael Dinich

In a recent survey of 2,000 men ages 18–26 and 27–42, two in five (42%) revealed they need someone to confront them about their skin care. More than seven in 10 (73%) Gen Z and millennial men admit they need an intervention for their self-care habits.

A Lack of a Self-Care Regimen

In a recent survey of 2,000 men ages 18–26 and 27–42, two in five (42%) revealed they need someone to confront them about their skin care regimen or lack thereof, as well as their diet (42%). Other aspects of their lives in need of an intervention include fitness levels (37%) and how much sleep they get (34%).

Amazingly, only 54% of young men brush their teeth daily, with far less washing their face (35%), flossing (30%) or moisturizing (19%) in this time frame.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of CeraVe, the survey also discovered that a third (33%) have no skincare routine at all. Forty-two percent first began practicing skin care between the ages of 15–17. What influenced men to start taking care of their skin? A first date (50%) and first job (48%).

Men Would Rather Go on a Bad Date

Still, half of men polled would rather go on a bad date (50%) or a doctor’s appointment (49%) than practice a facial skin care regimen. Forty-five percent would even prefer to clean out their email inbox completely, and 41% would do their laundry by hand for a month.

On average, men spend more time in the bathroom reading (20.3 minutes) and on their smartphone (19.1 minutes) than they do on skincare (17 minutes). However, some men may be getting a “crash course” on taking care of their skin thanks to their partners.

Over three-fourths (76%) of men in relationships are gradually using more of their partner’s personal care products, most notably shampoo or conditioner (43%) as well as their moisturizer (41%) and (32%) cleanser.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Seventy-one percent are more likely to borrow their significant other’s skin care products than purchase their own and 41% do not own a facial moisturizer. Why? 21% said because they don’t know what ingredients to look for and 17% said there are just too many to pick from.

Starting a Skin Care Routine

“This research shows many Gen Z and millennial men are familiar with aspects of skin care but haven’t necessarily formed habits around them,” said Jasteena Gill, VP of Marketing at CeraVe. “However, we know that there are certain motivators for taking care of their skin, which is why people deserve skincare staples in their daily routines that are effective and easy to use.”

Among men who have had a skin care routine, nearly half (49%) used an all-in-one product when they first began their regimen. But 92% of these respondents reported switching to a more specialized skin care product at some point in their lives.

“Maintaining healthy skin doesn’t have to be complicated or require specialized knowledge,” Gill added. “As with any other self-care habits, consistency is key, and we work with dermatologists to offer products that help keep your skin healthy.”

What Self-Care Habits Do Gen Z and Millennial Men Say They Need an Intervention For?

My skin care regimen/the lack of it – 42%

What I eat – 42%

My fitness levels – 37%

How much sleep I get – 34%

What I wear – 34%

What I watch on TV/streaming – 30%

What Influenced Gen Z and Millennial Men To Start Taking Care of Their Skin?

First date – 50%

First job – 48%

Puberty – 43%

Starting at a new school – 42%

First selfie – 38%

First dermatologist visit – 26%

Survey Methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Gen Z and millennial men was commissioned by CeraVe between March 8 and March 9, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

This article was produced by Talker News and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

—

This post was previously published on Wealth of Geeks.

***