Gender and Stereotypes: Call with the Publisher 2/21/2020

We started the call talking about a Time Magazine special issue on gender published in January 2020. They broke down the conversation of gender into 3 areas:

1) The science of gender — Biological and neuroscientific findings that suggest, despite some difference of degree, there is a much more profound equality than many thought to be true over the last century.

2) Gender and culture — Narratives that have evolved over the years about girls and boys in the classroom and men and women at work or in love.

3) Beyond the binary — How to go beyond a simple binary understanding of people and consider gender identity in everyday expressions like language, toys for children, and gender as an entire spectrum.

We also mentioned that on the #StopSexism call, led by Amanda Vining on Wednesdays, she mentioned studies that have show lots of men are gender equality in private, not in public.

That is something we found at The Good Men Project — when #MeToo movement was first so prevalent in social media, multiple people actually mentioned: “You know, any time I see a man standing up on social media in support of women saying #MeToo, I realize that man is somehow connected to The Good Men Project.”

We also looked at some questions about Dating Culture and how it is changing (Note, these questions are from a heteronormative viewpoint because they came out of a call on #StopSexism).

Do men really want equality in dating?

Do men and women want to split all payments?

Do men want the woman to initiate sex and ask them for consent?

When a woman says “no” to you, do you embrace that “no” as — that is great that she is clear — OR do you find yourself resisting that no, especially if a woman says it. Do you feel bad if a woman says “no” to you — under any circumstance — at work, at home, in the bedroom, on a date, etc.

How do you see dating has changed?

Even if you don’t date (maybe you’ve been married 50 years!) how do you see it changing for your kids? What do you differently to prepare them for this?

A fascinating discussion ensued!

Listen to the conversation here:



