Gender, Caste, Contempt, and the Illusion of Male Superiority

Any honest discussion of gender today must confront the realities of #MeToo and the terrible behaviors of so many men toward women. While efforts to understand #MeToo have included male privilege, entitlement, and toxic masculinity, the notion of caste suggests that the reasons many men harass women may be far different than previously imagined. Most commentary suggests it is about men exercising power over women, with the underlying assumption being that individual men have issues — anger, power hunger, or toxic masculinity — that drive their behavior. Certainly, this may be the case in and of itself, or it may be an exacerbating factor. But there is more to it than that.

Isabel Wilkerson’s 2020 book Caste: The Origin of Our Discontents[1] presents caste as a social construct in the United States. She presents it largely as a construct driving racial discrimination and arising from the long history of slavery, but she also suggests that caste is the social structure underlying gender relations. If so, the notion of caste can illuminate the #MeToo discussion.

Attitudes Toward Gender

There is a spectrum of attitudes toward gender. On one end, people cling to so-called “traditional roles and values,” which is nothing less than a romanticized version of the gender hierarchy in which men are one level above women — i.e., gender-based caste. At this end of the spectrum, women are to serve their husbands, raise the man’s children, clean his home, and do his laundry because that’s what women do. All of these activities are seen as below the man’s station in life, a station that is defined by nothing more than that he is, as one person put it, a “penis owner.” A man who understand the world this way will do virtually anything to maintain that station because if he is loses it, the only other place in the world is that which the woman occupies, the one for which he has grown a tremendous contempt.

On the other end of the spectrum, men would say they are not sexist and do not expect such subservience. Perhaps they have a better, more healthy attitude on the outside, but in many cases the core belief system of the gender hierarchy still persists. After all, even in egalitarian relationships women still largely take the role of managing home and children — even women with successful careers — while men largely take roles as breadwinners and lawn cutters. I’m not criticizing the couples here — couples can take these roles in any way they want — but I am asking if something less obvious is going on if the outcomes are similar in the outward roles men and women choose.

I want to engage this question because it strikes me as central to #MeToo. Men who engage in #MeToo behaviors are reinforcing the gender caste system, whether they think so or not. They reinforce it and utilize it at the same time, which seems to be a feature of caste — any time it is engaged, it is strengthened. Energy is given to it. And yet, so much of it is subconscious — Wilkerson tells the stories of people who were so engrained into the racial caste system in the American south that some white people were physically repulsed by the idea of touching a black person, let alone actually touching someone, even though their attitudes had changed. Similarly with #MeToo, attitudes are only a starting point.

Superiority and Contempt

Men are engrained not with the idea of toxic masculinity, but rather with the notion of gender superiority — i.e., caste. The notion fuels privilege, entitlement, and toxic behaviors for sure, but caste is the underlying reality. It’s not what we’ve been taught so much as it is what we have been indoctrinated into. We experience it as if it is the truth of the world, much as the white man who could not touch a black man’s hand. It runs that deep, and takes a real effort to overcome it personally.

How does this manifest? I think we see it predominantly in the contempt so many men hold for women. “She’s never on time.” “Women drivers… you know.” “They really only want my money.” These are the mild versions. Statements like “All chicks are bitches,” and “Girls ruin everything,” take it to another level, and then soon after that, there is the sexualized dehumanization that starts in ads and goes to abusive porn and literal abuse of women.

In relationships, caste in gender is complicated by the overlay with love. For many men, contempt and love live together. I’ve heard men express the contempt phrases I mention above toward the women they obviously and honestly love. Probably it is in momentary frustration, but despite their love, the men are still reinforcing caste in their personal relationships. It’s not about controlling the women per se, it is about not identifying with a person or group that is held in such contempt. It is about maintaining the illusion of male superiority.

Many years ago, Robert Bly championed the idea that grief was the key to opening the male mode of feeling and the male heart. Today, I want to posit a parallel idea: Contempt is the key to opening male awareness of gender superiority beliefs. The beliefs emerge and reveal themselves in the these little sayings and phrases men mutter to themselves or express openly with their buddies, and it doesn’t matter what their attitude is; the contempt is there. By digging into those beliefs, their origins, expressions, and manifestations in relationships, men have a chance to discover the root cause of their contempt for women and bring an end to their caste consciousness.

A Healing Perspective — For the Men

Like so many other things in life and social issues, we need to find a way to make it in people’s perceived self-interest to walk away from caste. The reason it has such a pull on us is that it serves a crucial purpose for many people — keeping them from perceiving themselves as living on the bottom rung of society. These are caste’s strongest defenders and most ardent supporters. They are avid racists and misogynists. They pay a steep price in the way of personal health and the wellness of society, but their desperation overcomes all that — the desperation of not finding themselves belonging to the group they hold in such contempt. How can gender caste be rethought such that these folks will find it advantageous to themselves to let go of caste… and even to seek to destroy it?

Unlike many other discussion points on #MeToo, examining and ending contempt is a benefit to men as well as to the women in their relationships. It is painful to live in contempt. It comes out in hatred, but also in arrogance. It displays itself as a need to always be right. The #MeToo discussion usually positions this as men having the advantage, but have you ever lived year after year with contempt for someone, especially someone you love? Have you ever lived as an “I’m always right” perfectionist?” Have you ever buried yourself in disgust?

The reality is that contempt is a mirror. We experience it as contempt for another person or group, but the intensity of that experience is a reflection of the contempt we have for ourselves. Gendered contempt reaches its zenith in the worst behaviors of #MeToo, especially the rapes and forced sexual acts outside of any meaningful relationship. Yet even these acts reflect the depths of shame and self-contempt the male actors have for themselves.

Despite the apparent fact of caste as a social construct, the solution is not social, political, or legal, but rather individual. Passing new laws did not end the racial caste construct, and “calling people out” doesn’t answer much either. In fact, such calling out often reinforces the bullying contempt. It doesn’t invite the man down to a richer, more human life, but rather leads him to double down on his shame-driven contempt. Thus, the call out strengthens caste instead of reducing it.

End Contempt, Caste, and #MeToo

If caste and contempt are at the root of #MeToo behaviors, and if contempt is a miserable mood for men to live in, then defeating contempt is a win-win for men and for women. Men begin to see their personal fear dissipate as they let go of this sense of domination. Their lives get better as they no longer live driven by fear. Such men no longer feed their energy to the gender-based caste system. At the same time, women get out from under the contempt, caste begins to crumble, and #MeToo behaviors come to an end. If we want to seriously address #MeToo behaviors by men, there is nothing more important than addressing the contempt men have been indoctrinated into, peeling it back, and relieving it of all its energy. Through that process, we can end gender-based caste and finally solve #MeToo.

