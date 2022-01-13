Geotalk: Meet Larissa Van Der Laan, Glaciologist and Science-Artist

By Simon Clark
Hi Larissa, thankyou for spending time with us today! To break the ice, could you tell us a little about yourself and your research?
Ha, I see what you did there. I’m Larissa, she/her, 29, and a PhD candidate at the Institute of Hydrology and Water Resources Management in Hannover, Germany.
I’ve been fascinated by snow and ice since I was little, writing my first ever school report and then later my bachelor thesis on avalanches. The latter was a little more advanced though! Being a snowboard instructor and writing that thesis is what actually convinced me that I could merge my passion for science and snow, which brought me to glacier modelling. After my master’s degree in Climate Change at University College London, I started a PhD at the Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Research in Utrecht, working on Greenland Ice Sheet Modelling with CISM. After severe health problems I had to quit that project, and thought I was done with science. I figured it wasn’t meant to be, and moved to Iceland as an artist. However, glaciology called me back. Through coincidence and luck, I ended up in Hannover, where I’m now in my final year of the project GLISSADE: glacier mass balance modelling on seasonal and decadal scales. I work with the Open Global Glacier Model (OGGM), which has an incredible open source community. My work focuses on improving the predictability of mass balance on relatively short timescales. With glaciers as important, but diminishing, water storage vessels, this is becoming increasingly important for water resource management.