Get Out of the Digital – the World Is Beautiful

For as long as I could have been distracted by the online world, I was. From Facebook to Instagram, Twitter to Snapchat, my mind has been more present in these spaces than the space I physically occupy – and that was a problem.

This is what I discovered when I woke up.

What I believed to be ‘engaging’ and ‘diverse’ input from a myriad of sources, stimulating me on a wide range of topics (yes this is the sort of nonsense I told myself), turned out to just be the best way for me to not admit that I had a need to be distracted (shock). The constant scrolling through various platforms of online content with that niggling sense of anxiety that you might miss an important post managed to stay with me for much longer than I care to admit. Cue the uninvited thoughts along the lines of ‘you should be doing more’ bombarding me during my seemingly content, mindless engaging, and diverse input of nothingness.

A harsh truth that recently hit home – being online isn’t connecting.

That being said, it has the power to be. With some human touch and emotion. But is this what you’re achieving and engaging with for each hour that passes and you’re still scrolling, click-baiting..hook..line..sinker.

This realization came from opening myself up to question, well..everything. Assume you know nothing and start from the beginning. Am I content? Why do I feel dissatisfied? Has any post you’ve consumed today challenged you, bettered you, or inspired you? Really considering the questions, allowing it to soak through you and radiate unconsciously. Feel don’t think. This was the moment I rose from my digital slumber. Awoken with a resounding what the…

With the freneticism of an impending existential crisis, I questioned life and its purpose.

I came to the conclusion that the answer was time. Time is all we have so use it wisely. But I don’t have any, I sternly assured myself. How could I possibly use it wisely with such a tight schedule? Not when every fleeting second you’re engrossed in idle distraction, my suddenly woke conscious responded sarcastically. How many hours, days, weeks had I lost to the void of infinite scrolling. How many conversations with loved ones had lost a portion of my attention to – Did my phone just vibrate?

(if this is resonating, it sucks, I know)

I realized that I wasn’t present. Present with the real, with the space I occupy. The space in which I matter. Realizing you matter is no small thing. You matter to friends, to family, to yourself. What do you do with things that matter to you? You nourish them. And which of my friends, family or myself were getting the best from me when I wasn’t present, when I was unnourished? No-one. Well, actually someone, lurking in the background. The worldwide wheel of advertisement lapping up your precious time spent going around aimlessly, clicking, and generating revenue.

Deciding that things needed to change (and believe me they did), made me decide to try my utmost to be present and conscious.

Conscious in thought, action, and space.

Thought – Where has that thought come from, is there underlying emotion? (spoiler: we don’t just think – we feel) I know this blew my mind too.

Action – What am I doing and why? Bring intention to everything you do. You’ll appreciate it more and decide if it’s worth your precious time.

Space – Where am I? What can I see, smell, hear? The world is a beautiful place, if only you’d look.

Once you notice, you can’t stop noticing.

Noticing is powerful.

Notice your breath – am I stressed? Maybe I should take a minute. Notice your action – why am I reading about Celebrity. A now dating Celebrity. B but Celebrity. C is mad about it? Does this nourish me? Notice your surroundings – Hear those birds, smell those roses, see your cat stretch and make that cute little squeak. It’ll make you smile.

Once these small pleasures become noticed, you realize the lack of satisfaction the digital frenzy has left you with. Now there is nothing wrong with consuming anything you desire, even what the Kardashians are up to next if you do it with intention. Acknowledge the time you spend on different activities, choose to do them rather than mindlessly flick between one and the other without savoring what you’re doing. Believe me, it’s a game-changer.

Your time will go further when spent on intentional action. You’ll learn, grow, and develop. With more apparent time, comes less stress. Focusing on consuming things good for your soul rather than shortlived media designed to grab your fleeting attention through extremes and shocking content, causes you to be shocked again. To allow yourself time away from these desensitizing, mindnumbing tidbits of chaos recalibrates the brain to emotional norms. In that comes an appreciation for the ordinary and causes you to look up from your phone and say, wow, the world is beautiful.

However, most importantly, you’ll become content.

In finding that there’s beauty everywhere, whether in the smile of your fiancée, the wind brushing the trees, that morning coffee or in simply doing nothing intentionally to give yourself inner quiet, you learn that what you have is enough and that our physical existence is the most interesting story you could ever publish.

And that is worth putting your phone down for.

Previously published on “Change Becomes You”, a Medium publication.

