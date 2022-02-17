Get Your Ex Back: 7 Emotional Stages Your Ex Goes Through Post-Breakup

Have you recently gone through a tough breakup? Are your friends and family telling you to move on, but you still hold some hope? We have all been here before after going through heartbreak.

Everything reminds you of your relationship and how you will be single forever.

It can be hard to move on when you feel like something could have prevented this explosion.

The first step towards getting your ex back is to do something contradictory to the phrase “get back.”

You must respect their decision and let them leave.

When someone says they want to move on with their life without you in it, the most unattractive thing you can do is try and force your way into it. While breakups are due to many possible factors, the root of a breakup is a drop in attraction. The only way for you to regain that attraction is for your partner to experience their life without you in it.

The next step is also the most important, leave this person alone. Most famously known as the no contact rule, do not text, call, DM, get updates via mutual friends…NONE OF IT. There is no magical novel you can send to reverse a breakup, and if there was, what does that say about how much your partner valued you, to break up in the first place.

DO NOT CONTACT THIS PERSON

The sad truth is, the average person will contact their ex. After you write that novel and get that two-sentence response back, it certifies the breakup for your ex and peels the scab off your healing process. You need closure tho, right? “ I don’t want to be in a relationship with you anymore” There, closure. If you can stick with no contact, your partner will go through the stages below.

…

Relief

The first step is something you are not going to enjoy hearing. Your partner is going to feel relief. While you are caught off guard with their decision, your partner has been ready to end the relationship for weeks or even months. If you break a loving relationship that didn’t stop due to severe violations like cheating, they are not looking forward to that breakup call or meetup. At this moment, your partner is ready to get it over with.

Excitement

Your partner is going to be excited, and feel free. They can finally do things they weren’t able to do while dating you. They’re no longer responsible for anybody’s emotions but theirs. Everyone enjoys a bit of freedom, and what brings more freedom than living in a world where nobody’s concerns matter but yours. They are now excited to get back to the hobbies and social events they stopped doing as much when they began dating you.

Sadness

If you’ve been in no contact, this is when the tables start to turn. Being newly single is fun until it isn’t. Yes, your partner is out having their newfound version of “fun”, and they might even feel like they’re ready to date again. Now is when the breakup will hit them. Without you in the picture, they will compare what they had with you to the possibilities that exist. Sure, dating might sound fun, but does getting dressed up for meh prospects, going on subpar dates, and meeting someone who is not as great as you? Not really.

Anger

“Why did you have to mess everything up?” “The relationship was going fine, but you couldn’t fulfill the needs I told you about multiple times for the relationship to work!” “There is no way I will reach out to them, they need to reach out to me. Hmph.” Remember, we are STILL in no contact. While you might be confused as to why anger is a stage, it is a good sign. The emotional state of someone that is over you is indifference, not anger.

Guilt

The anger the person is feeling will transition to guilt. There is no way this breakup was 100% your fault. They will begin to look inward, and when remembering arguments or differences, they will remember the part they played in those events. Maybe something they did trigger you. Possibly, they had a negative response to the emotions you brought up. Their feelings about the breakup will transition from what you did to what we did.

Confusion

Now that emotions are swinging back and forth, they will be wondering if they made the right choice. If they were so sure about the breakup, why are they now hurting over you? The excitement and relief are long gone, the thought of dating around is no longer appealing, and now they feel how you felt when they dumped you. Alone.

Curiosity

“Wait a minute. I broke up with you. Where are my novel text and flowers on my doorstep? Actually, where are you? Who are you hanging out with?” These questions come to mind when you are in no contact and your ex has gone through the previous 6 stages. Curiosity leads to attraction. If you have followed the no contact rule, which generally lasts ~30 days, they will feel the need to reach out to you more than the other way around.

…

When your ex reaches out, this is not the time to send them that novel you typed up and saved in your notes. Now is the time to show them the growth you experienced during the breakup. It is also not a time to jump back into a relationship. The person that decided you were not good enough for them needs to prove their worth to you too.

…

DO NOT EXPECT THIS PROGRESSION IF YOU KEEP REACHING OUT TO YOUR EX. WHEN YOU CONTACT THEM, YOU MAY AS WELL START THE CLOCK OVER.

Conclusion

The irony of these stages is that they went the opposite for you as the dumpee. As time goes on from the breakup, you start to feel better. Although gradual, you go in the opposite direction of them.

GOOD

The power of the no contact rule isn’t to get your ex back but to get yourself back and give them time to realize what they let go. What is most important about the no contact rule and the time it takes for your ex to get through these stages is that you are doing the work on yourself.

DO NOT WAIT TO MOVE FORWARD

Whether your ex comes back or not the common action that needs to take place is your growth, right? The longer you stay stagnant, the longer it is going to take you to grow.

…

I have been in your shoes before.

“My situation is different, right?…” Sorry, but it is not.

“But if I say this one last thing, they’ll realize…” No, they won’t.

“If I don’t text her, then she won’t know how much I am hurting…” Exactly.

The hardest thing I ever did with a past situation is putting the phone down and moving on. If you think about it, it is your only choice. The choice to breakup was not yours. So take your power back by finding yourself.

It is hard, but I can tell you from the standpoint of someone who has sent the novels and stayed stagnant, you’ll lose every time. If sending that novel works, it will be out of pity and not love.

Buddy, I get it. It sucks. What is worse tho, moving on with your life and seeing what happens, or having your heart broken…Again.

Remember, No contact is for YOU not them. Good luck!

—

