Getting in Bed With a Sex Tech CEO May Be My Best Pre-divorce Leverage Yet

With one sharp jerk of the wheel, two voluptuous, fertile hillsides swallowed the pink dog-mobile, and we entered the mouth of the jungle known as Laguna Canyon Road. Just as the sparkling ocean evaporated into the rearview, so did the Bentleys and Lamborghinis, replaced by duct-taped Toyotas begging to escape the futile life support that kept them rattling on decades past their expiration.

Laguna’s notoriously spotty reception struck again, and the white staircase of bars on my phone sank down to one flickering, faint line.

My buxom chauffeur wedged us in between an assortment of rainbow-painted mailboxes, flanked by dilapidated sheds, makeshift cabins, and salt-eroded trailers nestled into the base of the cavernous mountain. Flavia’s muscular thigh forced her platform pump against the gas, and we jolted up a dark, isolated gravel road.

Orange County’s most discreet sex tech CEO awaited us at the top, and his foliage-obscured dwelling set the stage for the ultimate betrayal.

…

If it looks like a duck…

A half-naked Flavia posed behind a curtain, and an explosion of light captured her suggestive silhouette. Apparently, this “Lord of the Rings”-esque compound was more than a kingpin pimp’s hideaway: It was his media studio, company headquarters, and the only meddle-free zone that would grant him the privacy to evade the prying gaze of nosy neighbors — and misguided law enforcement officials, actual pimps, and debt collectors…

The sex tech CEO-photographer hybrid — and my husband’s #1 enemy (well, one of many) — eyed me with a combination of distrust and disgust. As the orchestrator of this awkward three-way, Flavia darted to the rescue, poking her blonde mane out from behind the curtain:

“Why don’t you tell him about the PI? And the divorce.”

Flavia nodded encouragingly, having piqued our host’s intrigue. So much for discretion — or secret-keeping at all. Stranded in this hole-in-the-wall, reception-less shire, she left me no choice but to oblige her request and divulge the few pieces of weaponizable information I have. It turns out the ultimate betrayal isn’t sexual at all.

The sex tech CEO maintained a stoic, wrinkle-free stare as he ingested the information: Within minutes, he absorbed everything from my husband’s infidelity, to the private investigator’s recent update to the fundraising quandary that led me to Flavia in the first place. And he didn’t flinch.

“Yeah, that checks out.”

Either he’s mastered the art of the understatement, or he’s heard this all before…

“Don’t know your husband — don’t intend to. But…people talk — and whatever’s circulating had to start somewhere… If it isn’t you…”

While he’s not confirming there’s a mole in my husband’s business, that sounded like a pretty strong implication — followed by a pretty bold accusation. Though, I suppose today’s interaction didn’t really help my track record for loyalty and confidentiality.

“And we don’t really need any more scrutiny than regulations already impose on this industry. All the investigators? Maybe not the best look. That and Corona del Mar has way too many grapevines, as is.”

Was he suggesting the private investigator I hired — solely spawned by my husband’s rampant (and expensive) adultery — was to blame for the enhanced oversight that’s infected his business, too? Maybe I’m naïve, but I assume where there’s smoke there’s fire. Oversight’s only a problem if you’re doing something wrong — right?

The perfect interruption circumvented any subsequent insults or accusations, as a chirpy voice echoed from below. No doorbell, no knock; just a casual intruder.

A preppy, pastel-adorned figure barged into the studio, dove in to give our prickly host a peck on the lips, and received a warm welcome from Flavia. He spun my way, unable to hide his momentary confusion. Though, he quickly converted his flustered frown into a forced smile and a flamboyant wave.

Our host tilted his head between us, unenthusiastically facilitating the most monotone introduction possible.

“My partner. I’m guessing you’ve met.”

We had: This preppily-clad bundle of sunshine is the same realtor who showed us the Corona del Mar duplex my husband snapped up in a fast-cash $2M transaction (through his business). He’s also the one person who might have a bit more insight into the adjoining townhome my husband’s “business” purchased for his mistress — or the woman living inside…

However, sandwiched between his bristly partner and nearly-nude Flavia, didn’t seem like the time or place to open up another can of confidential worms.

Would you touch him with a 10-foot pole?

My husband’s voice climbed an octave higher than usual — or at least an audible minor 3rd, as he attempted to coax Brian towards the perilous ledge:

“There is nothing to worry about. Let’s sit down, you, me, him, we’ll…Okay — yep, you…”

His strained composure rapidly unraveled into exasperated desperation, handing Brian the knife to dig in and twist. Brian exited the battlefield gently, with an abrupt “Sorry, I’ve gotta take this” (as far as I could hear from the passenger’s seat), leaving Hubby with the three patronizing chimes of an involuntarily ended call.

A word of warning: Narcissistic men hate rejection. What do they hate more? Losing control or the last word. In one fell swoop, Hubby endured all three.

My husband may be a sex addict, a tad bit morally-degenerate (business-wise), and a proponent of a very liberal interpretation of the law; however, he’s not usually a rage-aholic. Especially, not when his mother, my father, and our daughter occupy the three back seats. Tonight, however, as he began violently slamming his open fist against the steering wheel, his rage was anything but contained.

A chorus of “What’s wrong?” chirped from the three backseat passengers.

I didn’t need to ask. I didn’t even need to see Brian’s name flash across the Bluetooth-linked display. Few people can bring my husband to grovel, and Brian — and his billion-dollar rolodex of 9-figure pro athletes over which my husband has been salivating — is one of them.

A second word of warning: Narcissists like my husband don’t take “no” for an answer.

“Oh, nothing. Just business crap.”

Hubby attempted to waive his explosion away as we pulled into the Crystal Cove shopping center, but my father accidentally stepped right back into his line of fire.

“Nothing that’ll get in the way of the lobster enchiladas, I hope? I can split the — ”

Hubby’s eyes became laser beams, ready to eviscerate my tagalong father (who’s only accompanying us to my mother-in-law’s birthday dinner thanks to my parents’ recent separation that has my dad staying in our guest room).

Once inside Javier’s dimly lit dining cove, with two stone walls surrounding our private booth, my monster-in-law (let’s call her Cruella) decided to unleash yet another speech-turned-tirade. It went something like this:

Her son (my husband) is a genius angel I’m the undeserving leech exacerbating his problems Only his mommy dearest holds his best interest at heart

It’s never that direct, of course. It’s more a mix of back-handed compliments that morph into jibes, snubs, and the usual defamation of character, just subtle enough to fly under the kids’ (or in this case, my dad’s) radar (mostly).

Unfortunately, this time, my husband’s not-so-secret fundraising plight granted Cruella the ideal ammunition to pit me against another enemy who’s lurked in the shadows of our 16+ year marriage as an unwelcome recurring guest — or should I say, ghost (of girlfriends’ past).

“If it’s a money thing, you should really talk to Michelle. You know her father — ”

Yes, we all know Michelle’s (my husband’s latest ex-fiancé) father is a top hedge fund manager.

That’s why Cruella likes her — I assume: She came from money, so she couldn’t possibly be after my husband’s.

“That won’t be necessary.”

Sorry, not sorry for cutting her off and defending my turf. I think we all know it’s universally frowned upon to approach your ex-future-father-in-law with an investment request (or “proposal”) — especially when your regular contacts won’t touch it (or you) with a 10-foot pole.

I don’t know if the scandal-enshrouded billionaire’s bankruptcy (and his close connection to my husband) tainted Hubby’s reputation (further) or if he’s hawking an exceptionally risky opportunity, but I don’t believe barking up an ex’s father’s money tree is the answer. Though, I wouldn’t put it past my husband — especially if Cruella facilitates it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Luckily, our daughter’s award-winning contribution swooped in to save the evening:

“Wait, I’m still getting my car, right?”

Spoiled privilege? Check.

Selective hearing? Check.

A welcome icebreaker? Check.

And it quacks like a mole…

Speaking of Cruella, I’ve never seen more monochrome wig-sporting Dalmatian slayers crawling Balboa Island than I did this Sunday. However, one close encounter spooked me more than the relentless reminders of my monster-in-law up and down every blood-spattered waterfront street.

The moment I exited our gates and headed towards Newport Coast Drive, I felt an eerie sense that I was being followed. The dark car seemed to come out of nowhere, making a beeline towards my tail and closely mimicking my vehicle’s every turn.

Maybe I’m just paranoid because I’m driving alone on largely deserted roads for a Sunday night. Or maybe I’m prudently heeding my private investigator’s warning that yes, someone appears to be surveilling some of my husband’s properties — and perhaps our family home isn’t immune. Regardless, I made a hard fork in the opposite direction, opting for San Joaquin Hills Road, rather than the coastal shortcut my GPS suggested for a 3-minute difference.

I lost him. Thank goodness. I swear the shrink may be right — maybe I ought to be doped up for this anxiety…

As I approached the Corona del Mar duplex that formerly housed the sex tech CEO’s growing empire — and now, housed my mom and her platonic roommate, Craig — two familiar headlights faded into the poorly lit flower streets. I drove down Marigold, pausing at the parked clone of my Newport Coast Drive stalker — right in front of the unit that housed Hubby’s suspected mistress.

The front door slammed shut, drawing my attention up from the parked car to the townhome’s entrance — but I was too late: The opaque privacy screens were rapidly descending, concealing whoever had just exited this car and seemingly entered the mistress’s lair.

Maybe he wasn’t following me. Maybe it wasn’t even the same car…Though, it did seem highly suspicious for an identical car to trek the same uncommon path from Newport Coast to the quiet, Corona del Mar flower streets, all alone on Halloween Sunday.

And then, there’s the fact that he’d parked on my mom’s street — right in front of the duplex my husband bought with some questionable cash.

But even if he were stalking me or my husband’s private residence, what would he be doing with the mistress in the front unit? I highly doubt he came here for trick-or-treating…

Unless — unless she’s the mole? Or in cahoots with some type of law enforcement or debt collector that’s out to get (or at the least intimidate) me or my husband…

“I’m here.”

A Ring app notification sent vibrations through my phone, and the tiny preview showed my mom and Craig leaving the side door with their non-Dalmatians dressed as spotted dog-cow hybrids.

Hopefully a little gruesome Halloween sightseeing extravaganza on the island would keep my mom occupied and provide just enough alone time with Craig to pick his brain about the acquaintances in question. He obviously knows Flavia and the sex tech CEO well enough to make a warm introduction, but does he know how well I can trust them?

Loyalty died in 2005

When your spouse’s employee leaves you a cryptic voicemail requesting an incognito meeting at a hotel outside your town, a loyal wife will politely decline and promptly report back to her husband. But what if her husband’s loyalty died circa 2005, right around her wedding — or likely even prior?

I’d expect this kind of thing from my PI — but not from the man who swept my husband’s townhome purchase under the rug and strategically kept my and my mom’s name off the deed. Curiosity hasn’t killed the cat yet, and I believe I’ve got at least 5 or 6 lives left…

Plus, the last few days’ events have made a few things alarmingly clear:

Hubby has a bigger target around his head than he realizes…and his business may be hemorrhaging devastatingly incriminating information

This small town gets smaller and smaller — and I don’t really know who I can trust

Currency doesn’t buy information; vulnerable collateral does — but information swapping is the fastest route to loose ends…and I may have walked right into one, thanks to Flavia’s seductive filler-plumped lips

Blood is thicker than water when there’s money attached (and apparently everything has a price — even my husband’s pride and our marriage at the hands of an ex-fiancé’s wealthy father)

What’s done in the dark? Nothing these days; there’s always a sliver of light on your back.

Lastly, untouchables are untouchable for a reason. If no one will touch my husband with a 10-foot pole, perhaps that’s a hint that I shouldn’t either.

—

