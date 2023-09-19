Getting Rid of Gas Is No Longer a Matter We Can Put on the Back Burner

New York’s decision to become the first U.S. state to ban installing gas stoves in new housing developments has sparked an unexpected debate: Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer parodied Republican fears when he recently said, “nobody is taking your gas stove away,” shortly before the ban, and then found himself roasted.

Why are gas cookers suddenly a political hot potato? Firstly, because science and the data support a ban: they generate harmful emissions; methane leaks occur even when the stove is not in use, and nitrogen oxides are generated during combustion at levels that exceed those advised by regulatory agencies, potentially causing or aggravate respiratory problems, especially in children.

Methane and carbon dioxide are greenhouse gases that contribute to the climate emergency. We might think that this is small compared to, for example, a car, but if 35% of American households have a gas stove (30% in the European Union), the volume generated is clearly palpable.

What to do then? Well, instead of banning something that is found in a third of homes and that is many people’s preferred way to cook, simply impose a ban on its installation in new homes from now on, and add incentives such as subsidies for people who want to replace their gas cooker with an electric model. Basically, the idea is to make the public understand that it is their personal decisions, however small they may seem, that affect their health and the future of the planet. In short, change comes by raising awareness, changes that until recently seemed impossible.

This is the same approach that should be taken with solar panels, batteries and heat pumps: all new homes should have them installed by law, with subsidies available for people who want to put them in older properties. Disconnecting your home from gas is a defining moment: it not only removes a potential source of danger, but a cost that is subject to fluctuations, and improves both the climate and the health of everyone in your household. Electricity is decidedly healthier, cleaner, less dangerous and much, much cheaper.

Many of us have grown used to cooking with gas, some of us are fans and insist it’s the only way to prepare food, but it is what it is: a noxious and dangerous fossil fuel that’s no longer viable. Like all the others. In the end, whether it is your kitchen, your car or whatever, these are personal decisions, but the sum of many personal decisions will define the future of our planet.

This post was previously published on Enrique Dans’ blog.

Photo credit: iStock