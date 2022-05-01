Getting Rid of the Toxins in Your Love Life

Stop me if this sounds familiar, you’re in a relationship with someone you adore.

You argue all the time and whine about each other all the time. But every time you consider breaking up, hoping that it is the only option, you should think twice.

You just can’t seem to get yourself to do it since leaving seems to take more work than staying.

You both want to spend the rest of your lives together, but things don’t appear to be going as planned.

This is due to some poisonous tendencies that have been developed in your romantic relationship.

There aren’t always two persons to blame for a poisonous relationship.

It does not always take two to tango.

In some circumstances, unhealthy people target and prey on their partners for their gratification and wants.

It’s a skewed yearning for a romantic relationship.

And, on occasion, they do so without realizing the implications.

When we talk about toxic relationships, we usually imagine two people who aren’t compatible with each other or that one person is to blame for the toxicity.

But most times, toxicity in a relationship is caused by some tiny unhealthy attitudes we possess without realizing how toxic they are to our connection.

Rather than giving up on a relationship, why not try to make it work?

It takes a lifetime to keep a healthy love life.

In our relationships, we all aim to be happier, healthier, and more optimistic.

Your relationship may have bumps and detours along the way, but remembering how much you love each other will help you stay on track.

Getting your love life back on track won’t happen overnight, but by removing the toxin from your relationship, you should notice a difference in a short period.

The four little pollutants listed below should be eliminated in order to have a healthier relationship.

#1. Comparison

With social media at our fingertips, it’s tough not to get caught up in other people’s lives via Instagram and Facebook images.

This is especially true in partnerships, and while we all know that comparing one’s life and relationship to someone else’s is unhealthy, it can also be toxic.

Comparing has been shown to cause feelings of jealousy, low self-confidence, and melancholy, as well as jeopardize our capacity to trust people, according to research.

When you compare yourself to others, you devalue yourself and others around you.

Recognize that you and your partner are unique in your lives and that this is a good thing.

Comparing your love life to others only leads to dissatisfaction, disagreements, and frustration. It distorts your perception. It impairs your ability to see true beauty in your romantic life.

#2. Complaining

There is a lot of uncertainty in life, whether it is in our personal lives or our romantic relationships.

Most people’s solutions for dealing with such uncertainty are usually self-defeating.

When faced with an unknown future, we tend to worry and moan or be pessimistic about events that may or may not materialize.

Complaining increases blood pressure and sugar levels while weakening your immune system.

Your disbelief rises as you grumble. It obstructs your future vision, causing you to experience stunted progress in both your own life and your relationship.

Intimacy and closeness are weakened when you complain about your partner to your partner. And the last thing you want in your relationship is further distance.

Complaining undermines strong interpersonal bonds, making it a hazardous addiction that couples should avoid if they want to have a happy relationship.

#3. Doubt

Doubt in relationships is a typical occurrence, especially after being with your partner for a long time.

Fear or apprehension about the person you’re with is natural.

Any relationship will experience doubt at some point. However, it becomes a problem when you don’t address it.

Overthinking causes worry, anxiety, and tension, which is a prescription for disaster.

Stop overthinking and learn to trust your spouse.

Stop thinking bad things about your lover and doubting him or her.

You’re your own enemy until you make a friend out of yourself.

#4. Cheating

Do you know what it’s like to be duped in a relationship?

Being cheated on is like driving your car and having someone cut you off, causing your automobile to flip numerous times before coming to a halt.

As you emerge from your traumatic trance, you can only begin to assess the true extent of the harm in the aftermath of the accident.

Being duped in a relationship causes anguish, grief, destruction, loneliness, and havoc to one or both partners in a relationship.

Being duped has a heartbreaking emotional impact; it’s a hit to one’s ego and self-esteem.

Cheating is the most lethal poison that may destroy a relationship. It makes the other partner who has been cheated on feel inferior, and it has a physical and psychological impact on them.

Cheating in a relationship produces feelings of humiliation, guilt, and pain.

Cheating isn’t usually synonymous with having sex with someone who isn’t in your relationship.

It can take many different forms, such as having an emotional and sexual affair, but they are all equally damaging.

The trust which is meant to be the backbone of every striving relationship gets destroyed when a partner cheats.

Summary

Everything described above may appear to be minor problems that shouldn’t have a significant impact on your romantic life, but keep in mind that a scorpion weighs just 0.5 to 5 grams, but it is capable of inflicting such severe pain on a fully grown man that can easily lead to death if not addressed.

No matter how minor your poor habit appears to be, it has the potential to sabotage your ideal connection.

When you can’t control the negative consequences, these small behaviors get poisonous.

Regardless of how minor these habits appear to be, addressing them puts you closer to a long-term, happy partnership.

Don’t let your shadows rule you.

