Ghosts, the Kindest of the Undead

Everlasting life does have some appeal. A terrible attraction formed in the earliest days of mankind, a desire that spawned legends of the undead, specters rising from their shallow graves hanging onto the last remnants of life. It brought into existence Samhain, the Celtic festival when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to confuse the dead.

The ancient Celts believed the day (November 1st) marked the end of summer, the season of life and growth, and the beginning of winter, a time of darkness and death. The boundary between the world of the dead and the world of the living was blurred and spirits could cross over, damaging crops and causing all sorts of mayhem. They believed the costumes would confuse the spirits and prevent them from dragging the living back across the threshold.

It was a natural response to the fear of dying, the pain of loss, the doubt of the great beyond, the unknown path of the afterlife. People have been fascinated by death as long as there have been people. One day you’re there and the next you’re gone. The worst “now you see me, now you don’t” trick ever played. People had to have something to hold onto. Religion probably sprang, at least in part, as a way to provide comfort to the survivors.

“Don’t worry, your loved one lives on in glorious reward.”

Of course, humans beings are clever and it didn’t take long before some early era evangelist figured out a way to turn belief into a convenient form of behavior modification and societal control. But, that’s a different story.

Death is a constant in popular culture, and life after death more so. Zombies are omnipresent. Night of the Living Dead, Dawn of the Dead, Day of the Dead, there seems to be a theme. Death is not the end. But, it’s obvious death is at least an inconvenience, look at the slow, clumsy shuffle, the ragged, filthy, outdated clothing, the dull vacant stare. You might not be dead but you certainly aren’t welcome. One thing that becomes obvious after even a few episodes of The Walking Dead; the undead really ruin a neighborhood.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Another surprisingly popular character in the ex-living person category is the vampire. More erudite, sartorially elegant, and charming than the zombie the vampire is most often portrayed as a solitary hunter. They have too much dignity to wander around in disheveled packs of mindless, drooping, dripping… well zombies, I guess. Some of them can drive, most of them are eloquent and charming. They might make decent houseguests if it weren’t for sleeping all day and the whole drinking blood and turning victims into vampires habit. Maybe a good 12 step program could help, a Vampires Anonymous organization. They’d have to meet at night, of course.

Less popular, at least in television and movies, but still among the undead, are ghosts. They’ve kind of fallen out of fashion. To me, though, they are the most likely, and the most compelling. In many ways they provide a little comfort. None of that drinking blood, or feasting on flesh, just hanging around, moving things, turning off lights, making banging, bumping noises in the far reaches of the night. Plus, they make excellent scapegoats for lost car keys, misplaced wallets, hidden television remotes. No, for my money ghosts are the most friendly and useful of the dearly departed.

At my age I have a lot more yesterdays than I do tomorrows. It brings me a little comfort to think there might be a few extra tomorrows, maybe a lot more, and I don’t want the impediment of shambling in hordes to find a few tasty morsels of living flesh. Nor do I want to have to hide from the sunlight and be forced to bite some poor innocent to quench my undying thirst. No, I think hanging around, without the aches and pains, the needs and unfulfilled desires, of this mortal coil. Who knows what happens? Not me, and I’m in no hurry to find out.

But Happy Samhain, or All Hallows Eve, or Halloween, I’ll meet you on the other side.

—

This post is republished on Medium.

—

Shutterstock