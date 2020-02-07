Get Daily Email
Gigi's Favorite Shoes (for Kobe & Gianna)

Gigi’s Favorite Shoes (for Kobe & Gianna)

#GirlDad

by

Gianna’s Favorite Shoes

 

I. Adidas EQT Elevation (1997)

Your first shoe
was a portmanteau.

Not yet a god,
some might say imposter
posturing your names, immortally one
before conjuncting.

Kobe Bean.

I “new” you
as brotherly love,
pre-Dionysius,
back when lil’ fatherless Black boys
worshipped sneakers

more than the gods
they were named.

II. Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 (2004)

We never worshipped you,
not as much as you desired.

Even when you finally became
the god of victory,
put an entire city on your back
like wings.

Even after years of making
altitude and accomplishment
your mistress…

Absurd, how we
find ourselves surprised
that even your kind
still can’t fly.

III. Nike Kobe 8 System (2013)

To the most human hero
ever to lace’em up.

Played every single minute
like it was the last shoe
you’d ever wear.

You never said the right thing,
like Mike.

Never made the extra pass.
Never pretended you weren’t
the man,

even when you were just a boy.

Made believing in yourself trendy,
willed your way through the flaws.

The kinda God we could be like
if we tried hard enough…

and that makes you
somethin’ else.

###

I feel guilty. Writing about a man an entire Philly away from my own father who passed 6 months ago. But then, I am reminded that it is far more routine to mourn celebrity than intimacy, but the mourn is familiar.

Featured Photo:  Shutterstock

 

 

About Hakim Bellamy

As the Inaugural Poet Laureate of Albuquerque, NM (2012-2014), Hakim Bellamy is a national and regional Poetry Slam Champion and holds three consecutive collegiate poetry slam titles at the University of New Mexico. His poetry has been published on the Albuquerque Convention Center, on the outside of a library, in inner-city buses and in numerous anthologies across the globe. Bellamy was recognized as an honorable mention for the University of New Mexico Paul Bartlett Ré Peace Prize for his work as a community organizer and journalist in 2007 and later awarded the Career Achievement Award for the same Prize in 2018. In 2013 he was awarded the Emerging Creative Bravos Award by Creative Albuquerque and was named a W. K. Kellogg Foundation Fellow as well as a Food Justice Resident Artist at Santa Fe Art Institute in 2014.

