Gigi’s Favorite Shoes (for Kobe & Gianna)

Gianna’s Favorite Shoes
I. Adidas EQT Elevation (1997)
Your first shoe
was a portmanteau.
Not yet a god,
some might say imposter
posturing your names, immortally one
before conjuncting.
Kobe Bean.
I “new” you
as brotherly love,
pre-Dionysius,
back when lil’ fatherless Black boys
worshipped sneakers
more than the gods
they were named.
II. Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 (2004)
We never worshipped you,
not as much as you desired.
Even when you finally became
the god of victory,
put an entire city on your back
like wings.
Even after years of making
altitude and accomplishment
your mistress…
Absurd, how we
find ourselves surprised
that even your kind
still can’t fly.
III. Nike Kobe 8 System (2013)
To the most human hero
ever to lace’em up.
Played every single minute
like it was the last shoe
you’d ever wear.
You never said the right thing,
like Mike.
Never made the extra pass.
Never pretended you weren’t
the man,
even when you were just a boy.
Made believing in yourself trendy,
willed your way through the flaws.
The kinda God we could be like
if we tried hard enough…
and that makes you
somethin’ else.
###
I feel guilty. Writing about a man an entire Philly away from my own father who passed 6 months ago. But then, I am reminded that it is far more routine to mourn celebrity than intimacy, but the mourn is familiar.
—
