Gigi’s Favorite Shoes (for Kobe & Gianna)

Gianna’s Favorite Shoes

I. Adidas EQT Elevation (1997)

Your first shoe

was a portmanteau.

Not yet a god,

some might say imposter

posturing your names, immortally one

before conjuncting.

Kobe Bean.

I “new” you

as brotherly love,

pre-Dionysius,

back when lil’ fatherless Black boys

worshipped sneakers

more than the gods

they were named.

II. Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 (2004)

We never worshipped you,

not as much as you desired.

Even when you finally became

the god of victory,

put an entire city on your back

like wings.

Even after years of making

altitude and accomplishment

your mistress…

Absurd, how we

find ourselves surprised

that even your kind

still can’t fly.

III. Nike Kobe 8 System (2013)

To the most human hero

ever to lace’em up.

Played every single minute

like it was the last shoe

you’d ever wear.

You never said the right thing,

like Mike.

Never made the extra pass.

Never pretended you weren’t

the man,

even when you were just a boy.

Made believing in yourself trendy,

willed your way through the flaws.

The kinda God we could be like

if we tried hard enough…

and that makes you

somethin’ else.

I feel guilty. Writing about a man an entire Philly away from my own father who passed 6 months ago. But then, I am reminded that it is far more routine to mourn celebrity than intimacy, but the mourn is familiar.

—

