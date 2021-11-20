Girl, Stop Thinking Whether He’s Cheating on You or Not

We, women, are sometimes labeled as “crazy” for letting out our feelings. And we’d like to defend ourselves that our guts are right all the time. Though that’d mean you are sabotaging your own relationship.

It’s all about standing up for yourself, right?

Well, I have to disagree.

Too many times, we let our insecurities get in the way. Just like the cycle of life, our feelings change all the time. And if you aren’t careful with how to interpret it correctly, you might make a decision you later regret.

I’ve witnessed jealous women who sabotaged their relationship, and without thinking, she accused her partner of cheating. She got no proof or any red flags before. But she always had that worry the whole time they were in a relationship, so when a “friend” told her he was cheating, she believed it right away.

There is a big difference in whether; he’s literally cheating or he “seems” like he’s cheating on you. And the latter is what makes many women call it quits without further considerations.

…

Let’s talk about insecurities that can make us blind most time.

I know it’s hard to admit that our jealousy might take over the control we have, and before you knew it, you became this crazy girlfriend who gives a breakup ultimatum just because your boyfriend was talking to the waitress.

I fucked up my first relationship, too, where I had so many negative thoughts about my ex. I had this chronic jealousy that my focus was always whether he was faithful to me or not.

Sure, I could blame my childhood trauma that caused all that, but how could that help me? If I still reacted crazily (which I did), then it’s no surprise my ex left me for a better, more mature woman.

When I look back now, I can’t help but feel guilty.

I knew he didn’t cheat on me. I knew he tried his best to show his love and did whatever he could to save the relationship. It’s only now, years later, that I realized all those “signs” I gave him were just from my mind who made it up.

We always want to think that we are right. But that doesn’t mean you refuse to think about your negative thoughts in a logical way.

…

Building a healthy, long-lasting relationship is hard. And there is no way you won’t face any problem while in it.

So imagine if you let those negative thoughts surround you and your relationship all the time without making an effort to change it, your partner would feel so mentally exhausted, too, just to keep it going.

What many women don’t realize is that those jealous feelings wouldn’t go away unless they do something about it. But the good thing about it is it’s there for a reason.

You either have to work on your self-esteem more, or you need to improve your communication skill in the relationship.

Because it’s easy to create bad assumptions, that’s why before those negative thoughts become stuck in your head, it’s important to stop them and change the narrative instead.

Being more aware of my emotions and how jealous I could get sometimes does definitely help me to make the right decision. Nothing ever comes good from reacting to your jealousy feelings.

Ask yourself, “Is this true, or is this just my insecurity speaking?”

Too many times, you can reduce unnecessary arguments and fights by having the talk with ourselves first.

…

This is not saying that you have to be positive all the time towards your partner and despise all the red flags you’ve been currently seeing with him. This is more of taking the time and thinking about it more logically.

You can only start making conclusions if you’ve seen these types of red flags:

He seems so distant and doesn’t want to get intimate with you anymore.

He always hides his phone or feels anxious every time there’s text shows up.

He looks for a reason to be “alone” or hang out with his friends way too often.

On some occasions, you see he’s busy texting or on the phone with someone you don’t know.

If you’ve seen those signs, then it’s okay to start worrying about what’s happening.

But even that, you still need to have a serious talk with your partner first before blowing up and calling it quits the next day.

As cliche as this sounds, no relationship can survive without the strong trust you have for each other. It sounds simple and easy but harder to apply in real life.

Until now, I’m still learning every day to increase the amount of trust I have towards my partner rather than focusing too much on what’s missing.

And if you already have someone that loves you and still wants to put in the work every day, then there are no reasons for you to be worried.

Put all your negative thoughts aside and enjoy what you have.

