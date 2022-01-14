Girl, the Right Relationship Will Not Make You Lose Yourself

Most women don’t really know if they’re in the right relationship or not until they get hurt real bad. Some of them learned very late in life, and the rest just ended up settling down for less forever.

I’ve witnessed more than I could count of how women felt trapped in a relationship that didn’t serve any good purpose to them. Either they stay with a cheating partner, or their basic needs aren’t being met.

Without us realizing it or not, society kind of expect us to be with somebody (even if that somebody isn’t right for us).

For some, it’s even such an achievement to be a wife/girlfriend because the idea of being single in their late 20s or 30s seems so depressing already, so being with someone — whoever it is — is still better than being alone.

If you have a slight feeling that you aren’t in the right relationship with the right partner right now, please be aware of these signs, as nothing feels worse than losing yourself while trying to please a man.

…

You’re staying not because you want to but because you have to.

My first relationship was all over the place. I didn’t know what I wanted, but I wasn’t fine with being single either. So I tried too hard to make it work with a man I knew deep down wasn’t right for me.

Not only he’s overly protective, but he also has jealousy behavior that was out of control. It’s hard to deal with him because everything had to go on his way, and he never let me voice my opinions on important matters.

But leaving was even harder because I was too concerned that I wouldn’t find someone who was better than him.

A couple of years later, I proved myself wrong and met someone that’s not only more emotionally stable but genuinely cares about my well-being.

So pay attention to your intention in the relationship. Are you currently staying because you truly want to be with him or because you have to and don’t want to hurt his feeling?

You no longer work on your goals and dream outside the relationship.

Neglecting their dreams and goals while being in a relationship is very common for women. They become so caught up with the relationship itself that they no longer have time to work on other things outside of it.

Things might be okay when you’re still in a “honeymoon” phase, but once it’s fading away, you’ll begin to feel empty inside you as the relationship itself couldn’t fill the void.

If you think it’s been a while since you worked on your goals/hobbies, it’s better to catch that earlier than later, as you can always redirect your focus back into yourself. Because the more you neglect it, the harder it will be for you to work on it.

You are being resentful towards your partner.

One of the warning signs you’re losing yourself in a relationship is when you start having resentment towards your partner.

Be it because your needs are unmet or simply because you think he doesn’t care enough to hear your opinions. You don’t feel like it’s teamwork anymore, and therefore, you no longer have the same respect as you used to towards your partner.

Resentment can be something that can destroy a good relationship if you aren’t being careful. Know that this has less to do with your partner but more with how you communicate your needs with them.

Having the conversation with him around is the best start to reduce the resentment.

Avoid having too many expectations that he “should’ve known” what you want because no matter how well he knows you, he can never read your mind.

You don’t feel like you’re enough.

If it’s the right relationship for you, there’s no doubt that you’ll feel good being in it. You don’t have time to question whether you’re enough for your partner or not — you just have that confidence that you are.

But that wouldn’t be the case if you are in a toxic relationship or simply unhappy with the man you’re with. You feel low about yourself and whatever you bring to the table — as if you need to keep fixing things inside you.

But let me remind you that a stable, healthy relationship doesn’t demand you to be “perfect” because you don’t have to.

A good loving partner should be able to accept you for who you are.

You aren’t positive about what the future holds for you.

There’s a massive difference between that time where I still clung to my toxic relationship and now with my healthy, stable one. Not only does the current relationship I’m in bring me happiness, but I’m also thriving in terms of my career life.

I’m more positive about life in general and always looking forward to the future.

And that’s how you are supposed to feel when you’re with someone who’s right for you. I’m not saying you should be happy all the time. Relationships are complex and can get some problems along the way but not to the point where you’re hopeless about your future.

…

Actionable steps you can take:

It’s never too late to communicate your needs to your partner, so make it your priority to have that conversation. If he truly loves you just how he claimed it, then he’d at least care to listen to you.

Start small with taking care of yourself again. For example, set a couple of hours on the weekends to have some alone and make it clear to your partner that you prioritize your mental health now.

Work on your goals or anything that excite you, and these should be something that has nothing to do with your partner. It’s important not to let you get caught up in the relationship all the time.

After all, if a relationship makes you lose yourself or make you feel like shit about your life, then I can tell you it’s not worth it.

You might not see it now, but when you stay too long in it, at some point, you’ll realize how different your life has become.

Don’t let this happen to you. A good healthy relationship is there for you if you believe in it.

