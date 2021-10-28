GirlTrek.org: Teaching Black Women to Walk and Prioritize Our Health

I am Stephanie, daughter of Marva, granddaughter of Rose and Florence, great niece of Hattie, and great granddaughter of Henrietta. Each shaped and informed me. Spelman College prepared me to change the world.

My grandmother, Grandma Rose, walked everywhere long before it was fashionable. Born and raised in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Grandma Rose was a force. She was feisty, barely stood five feet tall, and to quote my grandfather, “weighed 90 pounds dripping wet.” Grandma Rose moved to the mainland United States in the early 1920s as a teenager to live with her father. He was a member of the United States Navy and fought in the Spanish American War. Grandma Rose ultimately settled in Toledo, Ohio.

Growing up, my brother and I visited our maternal grandparents for a few weeks each summer. My grandmother did not drive, but that never stopped her from doing anything. Because my grandfather worked weekdays, Grandma Rose, my brother, and I walked nearly everywhere. Going places with Grandma Rose meant walking fast and absolutely no dawdling. Her weekly routine included visiting Cousin, picking up, washing, ironing, and then returning Aunt Della’s laundry to her, going to the market, stopping by her church, and endless conversations with her best friend and neighbor, Mrs. Sanbury. My grandmother walked well into her eighties. At that time, dementia began gobbling up Grandma Rose’s memory leaving her vulnerable. By then Grandma Rose had left a rich legacy for our family.

Grandma Rose died a few months before her 99th birthday. For nearly a century, my grandmother held the sacred space that shaped the lives of her two children including my mother, three grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Grandma Rose is my family’s first Cosmonaut meaning that she broke barriers by leaving her childhood home at 16 years old, traveling to the mainland United States, and forging the path where decades later I learned to walk with intention, dignity, fearlessness, and grace.

Like Grandma Rose, GirlTrek is teaching black women how to walk. Founded by Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison in 2010, GirlTrek is the largest public health movement for black women in the United States with a membership of nearly 1.2 million. I met Morgan and Vanessa at the annual Women and Power Retreat convened by the Women’s Leadership Center at the Omega Institute. Omega is a holistic institute that educates, integrates, and drives transformative change in those who enter there. This retreat focused on women doing power differently by gathering other women to build social movements that result in systematic change. The retreat started with nuggets of wisdom shared by Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement. During their session, Morgan and Vanessa shared how they used grassroots organizing strategies to build GirlTrek into a movement that gathers and equips black women to become our healthiest selves by walking. Even in the twenty-first century black women prioritizing our health and well-being is a revolutionary act.

After the retreat, I continued to follow GirlTrek and eventually joined the movement. Then in January 2020 something called the coronavirus set the world on fire and up ended daily life as we knew it. Sadly, the coronavirus pandemic did not stop the murders of black men, women, and children at the hands of law enforcement and private citizens because they were black. Now black women had to navigate the uncertain terrain of a global pandemic and process a complicated grief that bubbles over whenever a black person is needlessly murdered.

Then in May 2020, we watched in horror as then police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck and listened to his anguished cries as he died. To create a safe space for black women to peel back our layers of grief and begin to heal, GirlTrek virtually launched the #Daughtersof conversations. The #Daughtersof series began with a spirited discussion between the international presidents of the Divine Nine black sororities. It continued with a conversation between Dr. Bernice King and Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughters of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X. The series concluded with an invigorating discussion with two powerhouse legends, poet Nikki Giovanni and activist Angela Davis. The #Daughtersof conversations reminded black women that self-care and healing are possible and necessary even in our darkest moments.

Sensing our need for continued connection, GirlTrek kicked off Black History Bootcamp, a twenty-one day walking meditation to remember the women on whose shoulders we stand. Each day of bootcamp Morgan and Vanessa recorded a live thirty minute podcast episode devoted to a black woman or man who broke barriers or left an indelible mark on American history. Each episode forms a historical road map that shows black women when, where, and how we enter.

To date, GirlTrek has led four seasons of Black History Bootcamp beginning with our Foremothers and continuing with the Resistors, Spiritual Warriors, and finally the Cosmonauts. Those featured during the four seasons of boot camp include giants like Crispus Attucks, Eartha Kitt, Sister Souljah, Fannie Lou Hamer, Audre Lorde, Ida B. Wells-Barnett, and Harriet Tubman. The Black History Bootcamp podcast episodes are wildly popular and have been downloaded over 1.6 million times.

GirlTrek holds sacred space for black women to build resilience and gather the strength we need to navigate daily life. We walk to honor our ancestors who persisted through unimaginable hardship to forge the path forward that decades later we travel with intention, dignity, grace, and fearlessness. “For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.” Matthew 18:20. NIV

