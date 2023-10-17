Give Yourself a Consolation Prize — At Least You Can Do This One Thing

At the end of “The Wire,” a well-meaning police commissioner tries to fight against corruption and reform a department that arrests people for no reason and consistently engages in police brutality. He refuses to do what the council president wants and refuses to be a puppet for politicians, so he is forced out of his job.

At the very end, he gets to swear in officers who are promoted to sergeant or lieutenant. One of his proteges is promoted to lieutenant, a silver lining in light of incredibly negative circumstances.

“At least I can do this,” he says, smiling as he unceremoniously ends his career.

. . .

Most days, we don’t win everything. Not everything goes the way we want. The overall tone is more lukewarm and ambivalent than we would like to admit. Of course, there are fantastic days where we feel on top of the world and days that are complete shitshows and we need to wipe the slate.

Those of us who suffer from depression, grief and tragedy, an abusive marriage, or other terrible circumstances, unfortunately, have more of the latter days than the former.

The truth is the vast majority of us experience a lot more consolation prizes than championships. It’s impossible to have major wins every single day. It’s impossible to get everything you want to be done or have every outcome you want.

Right now, I’m an educator in a middle management position, a law student, runner, writer, fiance, and friend. Trying to manage all these responsibilities is going as well as it can. It could be way worse.

If I weren’t an ambitious person, I wouldn’t pursue all these activities and invest so much into bettering myself so much. However, the fact is I set pretty ambitious goals all day. I have a certain amount of paperwork I want to get done for my job. I have a certain amount of cases I want to read for law school. I have a certain amount of miles I want to run per week. I won’t get too into the weeds, but you get the point.

Sometimes, when it gets too stressful and overwhelming, I have to pull back. But I still have obligations that need to get done, whether it’s housework or simply sending a single email.

The whole day might be lukewarm, mediocre, and borderline awful. But at least you can do this one thing. Sometimes it’s helpful as a mantra:

“At least you can do this.”

One silver lining isn’t going to suddenly make your bad day a great one. But it will make your day a lot better. I want to say it could also be a way to build momentum for further tasks getting done and off the checklist, but in my experience, at least, this is not true. Most of the time, if your silver lining goal is the completion of just one task, then you’re somewhat limited to the one task.

For me, it’s usually something as simple as washing one dish. Of course, if I start that task, it usually leads to a couple more dishes, but I usually don’t do them all at once and have to break up the activity anyway. Sometimes, I use the mantra for just taking out the trash when I really don’t feel like it.

It doesn’t seem significant, and it’s really not. But these small victories matter to me. For doing a couple dishes or taking out the trash, it’s me not holding up my end of the bargain in my relationship if the task isn’t done, or if I didn’t at least put in an honest effort.

You also have to be careful not to overuse a mantra like “at least I can do this.” When you do, you start pushing back on yourself. You’re stressed and overwhelmed for a reason, so trying to work yourself like a robot is probably going to backfire.

. . .

Philosophically, a lot of us end our days feeling like the day was a little underwhelming. If you’re the slightest bit perfectionist, you’ll hyperanalyze everything you could have done better and every point you could have pushed more, every mistake you’ve made. As I’ve gotten older, I do this a lot less, but again, we don’t always win the championship, but we can make sure we win a lot of consolation prizes.

I don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing. There’s nothing wrong with being super ambitious, but there’s also nothing wrong with an average or above average result when you’re aiming high.

There’s usually just one little thing that could make your day a little better. Accomplishing that small task is not going to change your life. But it will give you a consolation prize when you need it.

—

***