God Compels Gay Christian To Accept Himself “You’re Trying To Be Something You’re Not” [Video]

Rob Mundras was a Christian minister, a devoted husband and… in the closet for most of his life. That soon changed after he heard God voice telling him that he was living a lie. He knew he was gay, but it took that conversation, years of studying the scripture, and a little bit of therapy for him to fully embrace his truth and rid himself of the guilt he carried. Finally, after fifteen years, he had found peace in the intersectionality of his Christianity and his sexuality.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
