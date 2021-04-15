Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / God Compels Gay Christian To Accept Himself “You’re Trying To Be Something You’re Not” [Video]

God Compels Gay Christian To Accept Himself “You’re Trying To Be Something You’re Not” [Video]

Why do I have the shame about being gay?

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Rob Mundras was a Christian minister, a devoted husband and… in the closet for most of his life. That soon changed after he heard God voice telling him that he was living a lie. He knew he was gay, but it took that conversation, years of studying the scripture, and a little bit of therapy for him to fully embrace his truth and rid himself of the guilt he carried. Finally, after fifteen years, he had found peace in the intersectionality of his Christianity and his sexuality.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:06
I’m Rob Mundras and I am from  East Windsor, New Jersey.
00:10
When I was in my early twenties, I was an employee  at a fast food restaurant, which was called
00:17
Gino’s. And me and this other guy became friends  and we really enjoyed each other’s company.
00:26
So one day on a Saturday, I walked  into the what we call the chicken room,
00:32
which is where the chicken was made. And  I said to him, “Do you believe in God?”
00:37
And he, with extremely bright eyes said, “Yes.  Matter of fact, I do.” And come to find out
00:45
the day before at his youth group, he began – he  asked them to pray that he’d have an opportunity
00:52
to share with me his faith in God. Well, he shared  with me his faith and invited me to church – his
00:58
church the next Sunday, the next day. I came to have a very close relationship with God.
01:06
He actually became the reason for my life,  the reason for my living. So I went into
01:14
school to be a minister. Well, there was one  small problem and that problem was I’m gay.
01:22
But I did meet this lovely  woman. and fell in love with her.
01:28
Now, when I say it fell in love with  her, I don’t mean I fell sexually in
01:31
love with her. I wasn’t attracted to her as  a woman because I never had that attraction.
01:36
I fell in love with her as a person. So I married  her and tried to live that life for 23 years.
01:46
And in 2005, I was sitting on my back patio  in the parsonage that the church had for us.
01:55
And I was beginning to think about  the people in the church that
01:59
their lives weren’t perfect. And I felt like  God spoke to me. When I said he spoke to me,
02:03
I don’t mean I heard him in my ear. I mean,  in my heart. I heard these words come up
02:09
from the inside of me saying that You’re living  a lie. And then the next words that came up were
02:17
You’re trying to be something you’re not.
02:20
So basically I said to God, I said,  “God, I’m going to give you five years.
02:25
Whatever I find in scripture, that’s what I’m  going to do.” So three weeks after God had said
02:31
to me, You’re living in a lie, I realized that  I need to begin to make changes in my life.
02:37
And of course I’m married to a lovely woman, so I  – that was the first change that I needed to make.
02:44
So I had taken her out to dinner to a  nice restaurant and I told her, I said,
02:48
“Honey, I love you. I am so grateful  for the time that we have together.
02:54
But you need to know something… that I’m gay.  You’re thinking that you can pray this away. You
03:01
can believe God is going to change. I’ve been at  this now for 30 years and there’s been no change.
03:08
But I want you to accept the fact that I’m gay and  that our life is about to come to a major change.”
03:17
And I had taken myself off of all of the  dating apps that are out there, thinking,
03:23
Okay, I am actually that you’re going to find  in scripture how I need to live my life, or I’m
03:29
going to go back into the closet, which was a huge  issue with me but this is… this was my reality.
03:35
I got this email from this guy and he says to me,
03:40
“Oh, I saw your posting. I  think we’d be a good match.”
03:43
My response to him was, “Well,  Jesus is the center of my life.”
03:48
And his response to me was, “Well,  he’s the center of my life too.”
03:51
I said, “Well, I’m married.”
03:53
And he responds to me,  “Well, I’m married as well.”
03:56
So in the process of time, we became friends.
03:59
We became good friends. We became very good  friends. We began to build a relationship. And
04:07
the relationship between me and my wife became…  not estranged, but was challenging because
04:15
I’m now falling in love with a  man I’m now married to a woman.
04:19
So in June 13th, I think 13th, of  2020… 2010, I preached my last sermon
04:32
with U-haul packed with all of our stuff,  ready to leave her and to move to Texas.
04:44
But I began to look into scripture and the two  references in Numbers and then the reference to
04:50
Sodom and Gomorrah in the old Testament, I was  like, “Oh my God, this is not talking about me.”
04:57
I go to the… now to the New Testament. And of  course, if you are a Christian, one of the main
05:03
scriptures that are used against you in the New  Testament is Romans. But as I began to really look
05:09
into that scripture, I began to see that this is  not talking about me. I’m gay because this was…
05:15
this became part of the plan of the creation  of man. Basically, I had gotten confirmation
05:24
that you’re doing okay. Your life, your  pursuit, your being who you are is okay.
05:30
But I am still mentally tormented  and I’m still trying to figure out
05:35
why do I have this guilt? Why do  I have the shame about being gay?
05:40
About four months ago, I was with  my… my therapist. We’re talking
05:45
and… something about, if you could change  being gay to being straight, would you? And
05:52
again, that was my go-to answer, which was. “Of  course, yes. I would change it in a heartbeat.”
05:59
Then after I said that, I’m like, “Wait a minute.  Wait. Wait, I don’t… I don’t think I would. I
06:06
don’t think I would change who I am.” And I said,  “Not only do I not think I would change who I am,
06:15
I think I’m very thankful.” I would not trade  the journey that I have taken and who I am for
06:24
anything in the world. It has been for me, being  gay has been an absolute blessing to my life.
06:31
If you do the work and you find acceptance  to yourself, whatever, whatever that means,
06:38
know number one, that God loves  you. He’s not rejecting you.
06:42
Number two, that you’re not broken.  You’re a whole person. And number three,
06:48
that you are who you’re supposed to be. And you  need to accept that because that’s who you are.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

