Golden – ‘I Step Into the Whitney Museum and See a White Woman…’ (After Crystal Valentine)

By Button Poetry
Golden, performing at Rustbelt 2018 in Detroit, MI.
I
Step into the Whitney Museum
And see a white woman opening the casket of Emmett Till
after Crystal Valentine
Dana Schutz a white abstract painter said
that she painted the open casket of Emmett Till
because the summer of 2015 felt like a state of emergency.
She said it like tear gas fireworks didn’t explode in Baltimore in 2015;
said it like military tanks didn’t occupied streets in Ferguson in 2014;
said it’s like flame throwers ain’t burned up Los Angeles in 1992;
she said it like the war on black started last summer.
Said it’s like her white privilege knew
a disaster.
When had blacks in America not been living in a state of emergency?
Does whips cop back to flesh open a nation not sound like a crisis?
Does a mother’s tongue dissolving in a child’s mouth not sound
catastrophic?
Does pigs using dogs to hunt Negroes down in the daylight not sound like a battle?
Not sound like a war?
Not sound like America?
She said what was hidden was now revealed;
like her white hands caressed Emmett Till to her death;
like her paintbrush covered his scars away;
like his mother to leave his wounds out to mold to alert the north;
to desecrate the south;
to stop white people making martyrs of their kids.
She said that she was a mother.
That she can understand the idea of a child dying.
It sounded like white noise and a white ear to a jar at the mourning of a black mother.
Like her white guilt could ever comprehend the bites of Jim Crow.
Dana would you want your child remains exhibited in a gallery?
Have his body exhumed without your permission?
Have his kin pay a cover charge to walk by his open casket
You said, you got it in the painting I said, “where’s your own family?”
It sounded like you watch the thirsty saudi empty selling in matilda creoles house
We was dragged out of his home was soaked with the silence of another black family tree breaking
How are you not a colonizer?
Make a profit out of a labor of a black mother?
Hang a black child’s cold carcass up to decompose?
Having no apology.
The crowd is still watching.
Now doesn’t that sound like a lynching?
Don’t they smell like a n****r left out to rot?
Don’t they look like another white woman sentencing Emmett Till to death?
This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
