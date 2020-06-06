Golden – ‘I Step Into the Whitney Museum and See a White Woman…’ (After Crystal Valentine)

By Button Poetry

Golden, performing at Rustbelt 2018 in Detroit, MI.

Transcript:

00:03

I

00:04

Step into the Whitney Museum

00:07

And see a white woman opening the casket of Emmett Till

00:12

after Crystal Valentine

00:15

Dana Schutz a white abstract painter said

00:20

that she painted the open casket of Emmett Till

00:23

because the summer of 2015 felt like a state of emergency.

00:30

She said it like tear gas fireworks didn’t explode in Baltimore in 2015;

00:37

said it like military tanks didn’t occupied streets in Ferguson in 2014;

00:43

said it’s like flame throwers ain’t burned up Los Angeles in 1992;

00:49

she said it like the war on black started last summer.

00:54

Said it’s like her white privilege knew

00:57

a disaster.

00:58

When had blacks in America not been living in a state of emergency?

01:04

Does whips cop back to flesh open a nation not sound like a crisis?

01:10

Does a mother’s tongue dissolving in a child’s mouth not sound

01:14

catastrophic?

01:16

Does pigs using dogs to hunt Negroes down in the daylight not sound like a battle?

01:21

Not sound like a war?

01:24

Not sound like America?

01:26

She said what was hidden was now revealed;

01:29

like her white hands caressed Emmett Till to her death;

01:34

like her paintbrush covered his scars away;

01:36

like his mother to leave his wounds out to mold to alert the north;

01:40

to desecrate the south;

01:42

to stop white people making martyrs of their kids.

01:46

She said that she was a mother.

01:48

That she can understand the idea of a child dying.

01:51

It sounded like white noise and a white ear to a jar at the mourning of a black mother.

01:57

Like her white guilt could ever comprehend the bites of Jim Crow.

02:01

Dana would you want your child remains exhibited in a gallery?

02:07

Have his body exhumed without your permission?

02:11

Have his kin pay a cover charge to walk by his open casket

02:15

You said, you got it in the painting I said, “where’s your own family?”

02:18

It sounded like you watch the thirsty saudi empty selling in matilda creoles house

02:25

We was dragged out of his home was soaked with the silence of another black family tree breaking

02:32

How are you not a colonizer?

02:35

Make a profit out of a labor of a black mother?

02:39

Hang a black child’s cold carcass up to decompose?

02:43

Having no apology.

02:45

The crowd is still watching.

02:46

Now doesn’t that sound like a lynching?

02:50

Don’t they smell like a n****r left out to rot?

02:54

Don’t they look like another white woman sentencing Emmett Till to death?

