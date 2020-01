Golden – ‘I Step into the Whitney Museum and See a White Woman…’ (after Crystal Valentine)

By Button Poetry

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:03 I 00:04 Step into the Whitney Museum 00:07 And see a white woman opening the casket of Emmett Till 00:12 after Crystal Valentine 00:15 Dana Schutz a white abstract painter said 00:20 that she painted the open casket of Emmett Till 00:23 because the summer of 2015 felt like a state of emergency. 00:30 She said it like tear gas fireworks didn’t explode in Baltimore in 2015; 00:37 said it like military tanks didn’t occupied streets in Ferguson in 2014; 00:43 said it’s like flame throwers ain’t burned up Los Angeles in 1992; 00:49 she said it like the war on black started last summer. 00:54 Said it’s like her white privilege knew 00:57 a disaster. 00:58 When had blacks in America not been living in a state of emergency? 01:04 Does whips cop back to flesh open a nation not sound like a crisis? 01:10 Does a mother’s tongue dissolving in a child’s mouth not sound 01:14 catastrophic? 01:16 Does pigs using dogs to hunt Negroes down in the daylight not sound like a battle? 01:21 Not sound like a war? 01:24 Not sound like America? 01:26 She said what was hidden was now revealed; 01:29 like her white hands caressed Emmett Till to her death; 01:34 like her paintbrush covered his scars away; 01:36 like his mother to leave his wounds out to mold to alert the north; 01:40 to desecrate the south; 01:42 to stop white people making martyrs of their kids. 01:46 She said that she was a mother. 01:48 That she can understand the idea of a child dying. 01:51 It sounded like white noise and a white ear to a jar at the mourning of a black mother. 01:57 Like her white guilt could ever comprehend the bites of Jim Crow. 02:01 Dana would you want your child remains exhibited in a gallery? 02:07 Have his body exhumed without your permission? 02:11 Have his kin pay a cover charge to walk by his open casket 02:15 You said, you got it in the painting I said, “where’s your own family?” 02:18 It sounded like you watch the thirsty saudi empty selling in matilda creoles house 02:25 We was dragged out of his home was soaked with the silence of another black family tree breaking 02:32 How are you not a colonizer? 02:35 Make a profit out of a labor of a black mother? 02:39 Hang a black child’s cold carcass up to decompose? 02:43 Having no apology. 02:45 The crowd is still watching. 02:46 Now doesn’t that sound like a lynching? 02:50 Don’t they smell like a n****r left out to rot? 02:54 Don’t they look like another white woman sentencing Emmett Till to death?

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video