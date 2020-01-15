Get Daily Email
We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / Golden – ‘I Step into the Whitney Museum and See a White Woman…’ (after Crystal Valentine)

Golden – ‘I Step into the Whitney Museum and See a White Woman…’ (after Crystal Valentine)

“When have Blacks in America not been living in a state of emergency?”

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:03
I
00:04
Step into the Whitney Museum
00:07
And see a white woman opening the casket of Emmett Till
00:12
after Crystal Valentine
00:15
Dana Schutz a white abstract painter said
00:20
that she painted the open casket of Emmett Till
00:23
because the summer of 2015 felt like a state of emergency.
00:30
She said it like tear gas fireworks didn’t explode in Baltimore in 2015;
00:37
said it like military tanks didn’t occupied streets in Ferguson in 2014;
00:43
said it’s like flame throwers ain’t burned up Los Angeles in 1992;
00:49
she said it like the war on black started last summer.
00:54
Said it’s like her white privilege knew
00:57
a disaster.
00:58
When had blacks in America not been living in a state of emergency?
01:04
Does whips cop back to flesh open a nation not sound like a crisis?
01:10
Does a mother’s tongue dissolving in a child’s mouth not sound
01:14
catastrophic?
01:16
Does pigs using dogs to hunt Negroes down in the daylight not sound like a battle?
01:21
Not sound like a war?
01:24
Not sound like America?
01:26
She said what was hidden was now revealed;
01:29
like her white hands caressed Emmett Till to her death;
01:34
like her paintbrush covered his scars away;
01:36
like his mother to leave his wounds out to mold to alert the north;
01:40
to desecrate the south;
01:42
to stop white people making martyrs of their kids.
01:46
She said that she was a mother.
01:48
That she can understand the idea of a child dying.
01:51
It sounded like white noise and a white ear to a jar at the mourning of a black mother.
01:57
Like her white guilt could ever comprehend the bites of Jim Crow.
02:01
Dana would you want your child remains exhibited in a gallery?
02:07
Have his body exhumed without your permission?
02:11
Have his kin pay a cover charge to walk by his open casket
02:15
You said, you got it in the painting I said, “where’s your own family?”
02:18
It sounded like you watch the thirsty saudi empty selling in matilda creoles house
02:25
We was dragged out of his home was soaked with the silence of another black family tree breaking
02:32
How are you not a colonizer?
02:35
Make a profit out of a labor of a black mother?
02:39
Hang a black child’s cold carcass up to decompose?
02:43
Having no apology.
02:45
The crowd is still watching.
02:46
Now doesn’t that sound like a lynching?
02:50
Don’t they smell like a n****r left out to rot?
02:54
Don’t they look like another white woman sentencing Emmett Till to death?


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

