“Goodbye Gotham” – The New Batman of the DC Universe, Reveals to the World He’s Black and Makes Moves!

Prompted by his father Lucious Fox, Jace decides not to hide and let the world see he’s a black hero. He also moves to a new base of operations in NYC.

In an interview with CBR, Ridley said it was “a very powerful moment of identity when Lucius tells Jace to never put his faceplate back on, represent, and never think of himself as a lesser Batman.”

Jace, originally introduced in the possible alternate future of DC’s Future State initiative in 2020, rose to prominence during the “Fear State” event of 2021.

In this latest issue by writer John Ridley and artists Christian Duce, Juan Ferreyra, Laura Braga and Rex Lokus, they set up Jace’s heroes journey as a symbol and inspiration for all.

Inspired to adopt the identity of Batman after the militaristic Magistrate security force took over Gotham City, Jace has been operating in the shadows, far from the reach of the Bat-Family.

Lucious admits that his son has a lot to learn before he is Batman, but he reinforces that he is not a lesser person by any means,” Ridley said of Lucius’ advice.

Some people have said that I’m doing Black Batman, and they mean it as a compliment. But I say that it is not Black Batman, but Jace Fox as Batman, who happens to be black.

He went on to say – “This family has to struggle with money, with representation, and with just being out in the world, and you will see much much more of that going forward as Jace and his family make the move to New York in I Am Batman.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Typically the hero secret identity is unknown even by those who know them well, like the Superman / Clark Kent trope. In I Am Batman issue # 5, Jace’s faceplate knocked aside while taking down a bad guy and Lucius, watching live on television instantly recognizes his son as the new Batman.

“In comic books and other created narratives, it’s a given that no one can figure out who the hero really is,” Ridley said. “It’s a conceit, and it works brilliantly. But for me, and I say this partly as a father, you’re always going to recognize your kid. You could be in a crowd of children and still recognize the sound of your child’s voice.”

He accepts his sons choice to carry on as Batman in New York as Gotham is crowded and Jace has opportunities to make a difference and rightfully without the shadow of The Dark Knight and the rest of the Bat Family hanging over him.

His mission is daunting in gaining the trust of the police and citizens, after all it took Bruce Wayne time to develop as a hero and Jace has a lot to learn and big boots to fill however the creative team of John Ridley, Christian Duce, Juan Ferreyra, Laura Braga, Rex Lokus, ALW’s Troy Peteri seem up to the challenge.

Future State gave readers a preview of things to come with Jace Fox as the new Batman…his debut in the core line arrived with a bang!

Picking up immediately from the events of The Next Batman: Second Son, Jace thrusted himself into action when the Magistrate’s crackdown on Alleytown begins, using armor he’s found in the abandoned Hibernaculum.

The age of a new Dark Knight is now! And I’m here for it!

Go pick up a copy at your local comic book shop today!

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Art Credit – DC Comics