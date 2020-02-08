Goodbye Letter: Forgiving My Abusive Father

Dear Richard,

For close to forty years you have been the only father-figure in my life. Good, bad, ugly. You were the man I looked to when I needed one, even if you never could be. I have learned to forgive and even love you, but I never really liked you.

And now you are dying.

I am glad we spoke today. You welcomed my phone call like a surprise blindfold of tiny fingers from behind; a childhood daughter-father greeting which was never our style. But today was different. I could hear your smile on the line and felt your vulnerability; it was weathered but sincere — a new side of you that was refreshing.

Surprised to hear from me across the Pacific — I could tell it made you happy. I was a bit unsettled (perhaps you were as well) but this call wasn’t about me. I leaned into the discomfort and spoke.

“I know you’ll be uncomfortable hearing this” I warned. “But I do love you.”

I could hear your smile as tears tickled my cheeks, knowing this was our last exchange. There was feather-light silence on the line. I held my breath for what seemed like minutes, processing my very first I love you, to you. I envisioned those words traveling through the phone line, wrapping around your damaged heart like a blanket of forgiveness you desperately needed to hear.

And then — you replied.

“Well, that’s nice to hear, Chrissy.” Groggy but pleased and perhaps even teary-eyed yourself — your voice was shaky. I did not expect: “I love you too, sweetheart”; but felt those words in your reply. Your language born from your own abusive childhood, I knew well.

The cards you were dealt as a young lad with stoic parents (no birthday parties, no hugs, no love) shaped you into the man you are today. How can anyone know how to give or receive emotions when the very love template (of which they were raised) is blank?

I don’t think of you as the enemy any longer. And although I understand the genesis of your projections — your verbal abuse and inability to love — I’m still navigating life, dismantling the negative self-talk land minds you planted. In a way, I’m grateful to you. The road of my adult life has gifted me strength through suffering — self-worth through darkness.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Everyone’s life is a process born from tools we were either given or, well, not.

As a father, you did the best you could; some men don’t even manage that. Unlike my biological ‘dad’ — you were there. As dysfunctional a life you shared with mom and us girls, you stuck around.

What a ride.

Sleep well, dad. I’ll take care of mom and we’ll rejoice in knowing you’re on the other side and finally released from your broken body. I have zero doubt you’re in a place where you can now open your heart to love.

I know you have it in you.

—

Shutterstock