GrandMaster Choa Kok Sui’s Pranic Healing Fights the Scourge of COVID-19 Pandemic

By: Pressenza IPA,

US-based Dr. Glenn Mendoza and legions of Pranic Healers all over the world transformed our gloom and doom when covid-19 struck humanity in early 2020 into trailblazing paths towards hitherto unknown energetic healing breakthroughs.

Employing GrandMaster Choa Kok Sui’s modern science and art of Pranic Healing, Master Glenn, M.D., M.P.H. conceptualized Project Hope for Healing as the New Jersey-based Center for Pranic Healing’s response to the worsening pandemic.

Around March 2020, Master Glenn – a practicing physician who holds a Master’s degree in Public Health – started organizing over 600 volunteer Pranic Healers in more than 71 countries to heal covid-stricken patients.

One of eight Master Pranic Healers and senior disciples (acharyas) of GrandMaster Choa Kok Sui, Master Glenn leads these committed volunteer Pranic Healers in organizing over 60 “Healing Pods” and doing regular distant Pranic Healing on hundreds and eventually thousands of patients as SARS-CoV-2 paralyzed most economies of the world.

Covid patients recover

As of this writing, they healed, with a very high success rate in terms of patients’ recovery, at least 245,000 patients in over 71 countries. Data from as early as December 31, 2020 show an 87 percent recovery rate among 3,731 covid patients. Five hundred Pranic Healers from 71 countries provided 87,569 Pranic Healings to those patients.

Master Glenn said that Pranic Healers, on average, dedicate 18 Pranic Healing sessions for each patient.

Healing Pods

Master Glenn leads “Healing Pods” in diligently studying, monitoring, documenting, and healing patients’ organs and energy centers or chakras. Their efforts help enormously toward achieving a revolutionary breakthrough in the science and art of Pranic Healing for purposes of scientific and rigorous expert examination and validation in years to come.

On Sunday, January 30, 2022, Master Glenn will spearhead the whole day Pranic Healing Virtual Summit 2022. They will dissect the insights and lessons from their two-year experiences as members of the Healing Pods. They will also look farther toward the horizon and envision how best to move forward past the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Testimonials

Testimonies from patients and their loved ones attest to the efficacy of Pranic Healing as a complement to medical science in treating covid-stricken patients. Below are some of their testimonials:

Boston, MA

“I honestly believe that without these amazing Healing Pod workers, I would have definitely been admitted to the hospital because my body and lungs were attacked by this virus. I’m grateful to Master Glenn Mendoza for establishing these Healing Pods that definitely saved me months of recuperation. I’m also grateful to Master Choa Kok Sui for providing these life-saving teachings.” – EL, Boston, MA

Tampa, FL

“My husband became short of breath, after calling the hospital, I recruited our pod healing team. What happened next was nothing short of miraculous. Within 25 minutes of healing my husband was breathing more calmly, and 24 hours later he was breathing completely normally and was able to recover at home. I know for sure if it were not for this healing, we would have been on the way to the hospital.” – NF, Tampa, FL

New York, NY

“There are very few reliable sources of solace I have found during this pandemic — with one major, humongous exception: Pranic Healing, the practice of healing through energy, has provided me with more physical, emotional, and spiritual healing than I ever thought possible to find…you could ask for nothing and no one better to help you through it than this group of Pranic healers, led by Dr. Glenn Mendoza.” – Anonymous, NYC

South America

“I will be eternally grateful to the group of healers for everything they did to help my loved one come out of the very serious state she was in …”

South America

“{Project Hope for Healing}, came into my life at a moment of inflection, in recent years I had forgotten that I was a soul and had an agenda to travel on this journey …”

South America

I am sure that the Pranic Healing sessions were decisive for my speedy recovery from Covid 19. I could perceive it after each session and I am extremely grateful for having received them. Thanks!

Columbia

In just 10 days all associated {high} risk factors were controlled and she was discharged from the hospital, she presented a very accelerated recovery process. She is currently very well and is very grateful for the Pranic Healing carried out.

United States

“I’m so much better than I was 2 weeks ago! There’s no comparison” – Ken

“Thank you for everything! The Covid symptoms are gone. We are feeling better emotionally and physically” – Ivonne & Simon

United States

“Off the ventilator and now in a regular hospital bed”

“Thank you so much.”

“Knowing my parents are being cared for at a distance is such peace of mind since I cannot be with them.” – Anonymous, Atlanta, GA

Protocols

Key to this quick response to the pandemic was Master Glenn’s and the rest of GrandMaster Choa Kok Sui’s senior disciples’ track record of leadership and seasoned ability to develop and evolve coronavirus-specific Pranic Healing protocols.

These protocols apply Pranic Healing’s two fundamental techniques: cleansing and energizing.

The first basic step, cleansing techniques, involves the safe and proper removal and disposal of dirty and diseased energies from the patient’s energy body or electromagnetic field.

This is followed by energizing techniques.

Coronavirus-specific protocols consist of advanced Pranic Healing techniques. These involve the proper and safe use of color pranas or energies.

Those energies are harnessed, applied, and distributed to the patient’s energy centers or chakras.

GrandMaster Choa Kok Sui’s endless and careful scientific experiments, monitoring, documentations, and validations laid the foundation for the covid era Pranic Healers’ success in healing.

Services available

On their website, the Project Hope for Healing accepts requests for healing. Those in need of Pranic Healing may access their weblink for “initial intake”: https://www.projecthopeforhealing.org/servicesquote

Complementary to medical science

GrandMaster Choa Kok Sui has constantly reminded Pranic Healers that Pranic Healing complements medical science, not supplants it. GrandMaster Choa Kok Sui himself always encouraged Pranic Healers to see a medical doctor whenever they get sick.

Gift to Humanity

The coronavirus pandemic claimed the lives of 5.5 million people all over the globe. Its onslaught also sharpened the schism between rich and poor. Many poor countries bore the brunt of the pandemic due to their limited access to vaccines and proper medical care. Ensuing lockdowns deprived many of their means of livelihood. The lack of medical and social services exacerbated poor people’s sufferings.

Yet, GrandMaster Choa Kok Sui’s Pranic Healing gave thousands of patients so much hope and a chance to recover and survive the lingering pandemic.

After all, Choa Kok Sui means “Gift to Humanity.”

This post was previously published on PRESSENZA.COM and is republished under a Creative Commons license.

