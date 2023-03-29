Grange Insurance Names Carrie Maun-Smith as New Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Community Relations Leader

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grange Insurance has named Carrie Maun-Smith as its new assistant vice president of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Community Relations, effective the beginning of April, as former leader Priscilla Hammonds steps down from the role to relocate to Florida.

"Grange is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment for our associates and the communities where we live and work"

With Grange Insurance for nearly nine years, Maun-Smith has previously served as VP, Enterprise Strategy and AVP, Customer Experience and Digital Transformation. During her tenure with Grange, Maun-Smith has been an active community leader and advocate involved in numerous non-profit organizations, including Maryhaven, Inc., New Directions Career Center and A Kid Again. Maun-Smith has more than 20 years of service with A Kid Again, helping the organization grow to serving almost 12,000 families across the U.S. who are raising children with life-threatening conditions. A dedicated leader with A Kid Again, she is a former national board chair and currently serves as immediate past chair.

In addition, Maun-Smith has been an active proponent of Grange’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, serving on the DE&I advisory council and recently guiding the team in developing an enterprise-wide DE&I strategy. She also currently serves as the executive co-sponsor of the Pride associate resource group, which strives to promote a safe, friendly, and rewarding work environment for all company associates.

“Carrie has played a significant role in helping us build a strong culture of diversity and philanthropy,” said Doreen DeLaney Crawley, Grange Insurance Chief Operations Officer. “Her caring leadership style and passion for doing the right thing both inside Grange and within the communities we serve makes her a natural fit for this role.”

“Grange is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment for our associates and the communities where we live and work,” said John Ammendola, Grange Insurance President and CEO. “I am excited for all that Carrie will bring to this role as she continues the team’s good work.”

Prior to joining Grange, Maun-Smith held several leadership positions during her 12 years with Safelite AutoGlass, most recently as AVP, Operational Excellence and AVP, Customer Conversion. Before her time with Safelite, she led strategic initiatives, projects and planning for Wendy’s/Arby’s Group Inc. With a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Wittenberg University and a master’s degree in business administration from Capital University, she started her career in the finance functions of accounting and internal audit.

About Grange Insurance

Grange Insurance Company, with $3.1 billion in assets and more than $1.4 billion in annual revenue, is an insurance provider based in Columbus, Ohio. Through its network of independent agents, Grange offers auto, home and business insurance protection. Life insurance offered by Grange Life Insurance and Kansas City Life Insurance. Established in 1935, the Grange Insurance Company and its affiliate Integrity Insurance Company serve policyholders in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Learn more about Grange Insurance.

Contacts

Newsroom

Amy Nichols

AVP, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(614) 445-2682

Maggie Haddock

Public Relations Consultant

[email protected]

(414) 839-1941

