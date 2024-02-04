Graphic: A Third of U.S. Corn Is Used to Produce Ethanol

By Sky Chadde, Investigate Midwest

Corn is used in hand sanitizer, soft drinks and plastic. But now, more than half of the corn produced in the U.S. is turned into biofuel or alcohol, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

In the 1990s, a larger share of the nation’s corn crop went into sweeteners, such as high-fructose corn syrup, than into ethanol or alcohol. But that changed in the mid-2000s after Congress enacted the Renewable Fuel Standard, which included a mandate to mix gasoline with corn-based fuel.

After the new policy went into effect, the amount of corn devoted to biofuels skyrocketed. Since then, about a third of all U.S. corn has been used for ethanol.

Recent research has indicated ethanol might be worse for the environment than plain gasoline, according to Reuters. The ethanol industry called the research “completely fictional.”

The USDA divides the corn harvest into roughly three uses: 1) ethanol, 2) animal feed, and 3) products for human consumption, such as alcohol, artificial sweeteners or chips.

This article first appeared on Investigate Midwest

Investigate Midwest is an independent, nonprofit newsroom.

Main Image Photo credit: Corn harvest begins on the Ken Dalenberg farm north of Mansfield, Illinois, on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. photo by Darrell Hoemann, Investigate Midwest

All other images courtesy of Investigate Midwest. Used with permission.

