Home / Featured Content / Graphic: A Third of U.S. Corn Is Used to Produce Ethanol

Graphic: A Third of U.S. Corn Is Used to Produce Ethanol

The nation’s corn is used in animal feed, alcohol and artificial sweeteners, but a major portion is used for biofuels.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Sky Chadde, Investigate Midwest

Corn is used in hand sanitizer, soft drinks and plastic. But now, more than half of the corn produced in the U.S. is turned into biofuel or alcohol, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

In the 1990s, a larger share of the nation’s corn crop went into sweeteners, such as high-fructose corn syrup, than into ethanol or alcohol. But that changed in the mid-2000s after Congress enacted the Renewable Fuel Standard, which included a mandate to mix gasoline with corn-based fuel.

After the new policy went into effect, the amount of corn devoted to biofuels skyrocketed. Since then, about a third of all U.S. corn has been used for ethanol.

Recent research has indicated ethanol might be worse for the environment than plain gasoline, according to Reuters. The ethanol industry called the research “completely fictional.”

The USDA divides the corn harvest into roughly three uses: 1) ethanol, 2) animal feed, and 3) products for human consumption, such as alcohol, artificial sweeteners or chips.

This article first appeared on Investigate Midwest and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Investigate Midwest is an independent, nonprofit newsroom. Our mission is to serve the public interest by exposing dangerous and costly practices of influential agricultural corporations and institutions through in-depth and data-driven investigative journalism. Visit us online at www.investigatemidwest.org

 

Main Image Photo credit: Corn harvest begins on the Ken Dalenberg farm north of Mansfield, Illinois, on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. photo by Darrell Hoemann, Investigate Midwest

All other images courtesy of Investigate Midwest. Used with permission.

***

