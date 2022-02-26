Great Resignations To Reignited Dreams: The Best Countries and Industries To Start Up Your Own Business Revealed

2021 was the year of The Great Resignation in America. In the US, the year of uncertainty, working from home and people wanting more from life led to a record number of people quitting their jobs. So is 2022 the year of the entrepreneur?

New study by Small Business Prices reveals the best-bet industries to go into if you are thinking about starting up your own business in 2022:

https://smallbusinessprices. co.uk/best-countries-and- industries-to-start-a- business/

Out of over 43 countries analysed, the United States has been revealed as the best country in the world to start a successful business, with over 733,825 registered businesses and over gross domestic spending on research and development at a staggering 453,408 (million £).

The study looks at numerous metrics including; the number of registered businesses, the type of industries they are in, business survival rates (%) and Gross Domestic Spending on Research and Development.

Wondering which industry to go into?

The data reveals the following are set to be the most successful industries in the coming years:

The Biotech industry is set to be the most successful in coming years Pharmaceutical companies Healthcare products

The United States and United Kingdom take 1st and 2nd spots respectively in the index. Both countries have over 650,000 registered businesses (the USA has 733,825 and the UK 664,974). However, they differ massively on how much they spend on research and development. The USA spends just under half a billion on elevating businesses across their country, whereas the UK spends a considerably lower amount of £38,315 million.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The top 10 countries to start a business according to the study are as follows:

United States United Kingdom Australia France Chile Italy Spain Turkey Mexico Germany

Some of the other key findings from the study include:

The UK has the highest business survival rate of 89.18%

Businesses within the professional, scientific and technical industry are the most successful within the UK (there are 544,000 active businesses within this industry)

Education industry has the least businesses in the UK (46,0000) but is the most consistent, as birth and death rates are both 5,000 businesses per year.

Iceland has the least amount of registered businesses (2,283)

Canada has the lowest business survival rate (60%)

—

A version of this post was previously published on Smallbusinessprices.co.uk.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock