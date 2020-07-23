Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Grindr + GBGMC Present: The First Global Black Gay Pride Is a Riot [Video]

Grindr + GBGMC Present: The First Global Black Gay Pride Is a Riot [Video]

A twelve-hour-long virtual celebration of the global Black LGBTQ+ community.

By Into More

A twelve-hour-long virtual celebration of the global Black LGBTQ+ community. Join artists and activists from Africa, Europe, the Caribbean, South America, and the U.S. for a joyful riot celebrating each region’s unique cultural perspectives and shared bond of Black Queer community. Presented by Grindr and Global Black Gay Men Connect (GBGMC).

 

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

