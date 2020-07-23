Grindr + GBGMC Present: The First Global Black Gay Pride Is a Riot [Video]

By Into More

A twelve-hour-long virtual celebration of the global Black LGBTQ+ community. Join artists and activists from Africa, Europe, the Caribbean, South America, and the U.S. for a joyful riot celebrating each region’s unique cultural perspectives and shared bond of Black Queer community. Presented by Grindr and Global Black Gay Men Connect (GBGMC).

