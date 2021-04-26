Group of “Concerned Voters” Launch Backlash Against “A More Perfect Union”

A group of “Concerned voters of North Brookfield” Massachusetts (which never fully identifies itself) has launched a missive that is dismissive of the social justice focused topics currently taught in that town’s high school.

Though never providing specifics regarding book titles and authors, the letter argues:

“The school committee has created a ‘wish list’ of 169 books for the upcoming school year which contains some very disturbing materials and authors.”

“Subjects of these books, along with some of the authors, are inflammatory, age inappropriate and likely to confuse children rather than educate them. Much of the reading is racist against white individuals, encourages gender confusion and/or encourages hate.”

The “concerned voters” accuse the school committee of discounting its voices:

“The school committee has also taken upon itself to remove the longstanding [Native American name and] mascot [of the high school] despite over 700 signatures against the action. The 700+ voices were not even considered.”

An italicized and bold print warning appears on the very bottom:

We think racism is wrong no matter who it is against. Teaching children not to be white is racism is bad and detrimental to their mental health and educational growth.

Rather than lobbying the state for an increase in school funding, the nameless group also takes aim at the teachers and their union. Rather than lobbying the state for an increase in school funding:

“The school committee advised that the teachers and staff were forgoing their raises last years in light of covid however they have submitted a budget this year that included 8% raises which include last year’s ‘forgone’ amount and this year’s standard raises. When advised that their town contribution would be cut this year, they responded that they would have to cut programs rather than reconsidering their own raises.”

The letter gives the group’s call to action:

Now is the time to take action at this year’s election on May 3rd. Elisabeth Melad is up for reelection and Ruth Honthumb is not running for reelection. There are two solid individuals running for the committee who we believe can turn this runaway train around. We encourage you to vote for Ron Ryel and Christie Omasta.

Deconstructing the Message

Ideas are scary. They come into this world ugly and messy. Ideas are frightening because they threaten what is known. They are the natural-born enemy of the way things are. Yes, ideas are scary, and messy, and fragile, but under the proper care, they become something beautiful. “Imagination at Work”

In this General Electric TV Commercial, “Ideas are Scary,” a new-born and ultimately abandoned idea appears close to death in hospital. Somehow, though, it survives infancy into adolescence.

As it ventures unwashed and homeless through the town searching for basic sustenance, it finds only harsh judgment, scorn, abuse, and rejection from people everywhere it goes.

Then one day, by chance it stumbles upon the GE building, where people help it inside, support, and nurture it. Sometime thereafter, it walks out upon the bright stage of life where it has grown healthy and vibrant, with its beautiful multicolored plumage raised in brilliance and pride to a hearty and resounding ovation.

Yes, new ideas and the movements they spark have usually, at least initially, appeared messy and scary because they do, indeed, “threaten what is known,” because they truly “are the natural-born enemy to the way things are.”

In terms of ideas that challenge entrenched systems of power, oppression, and privilege, forces for maintenance of the status quo often wage figurative and literal battles to exterminate counter ideas and actions to prevent and turn back any gains progressive movements have fought so tirelessly to advance.

We see history replete with intense and often violent backlash from many factions against movements working to end, for example, the dehumanizing and oppressive institution of slavery, apartheid, human sex trafficking, and so-called “ethnic cleansing”; to advance women’s suffrage and movements for women to control their bodies; to workers’ rights; to the right to quality education and health care for all; to civil and human rights for people of color, for women, for LGBTQ people, for intersex people, for people with disabilities, for young people and elders, for people of all religions and for atheists and agnostics, for people of all ethnicities and national backgrounds, for equality of opportunity for people of all socioeconomic classes; and the instances continue endlessly.

Susan Faludi, in her now-classic exposé, Backlash: The Undeclared War against American Women, details the intense resistance to feminist ideas and movements for gender equality. By shining an intense light upon this backlash, Faludi reveals and debunks the myths and stereotypes perpetrated by social institutions, from business to the media, working to restrain women in all facets of their lives.

The murder of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin has brought the United States and countries around the world to a historic moment of tragedy and opportunity. It has highlighted the continuing tragedy of largely unarmed black and brown people being killed because of their skin color. And opportunity for the reinvigoration of the anti-racism civil rights movement that has moved more rather slowly in recent years.

Among unarmed victims of police shootings, black people were killed at three times the rate (218 total killed), and Latinx people at 1.45 times the rate (146 total killed) of white people.

In addition, conservative and right-wing conspiracy theorists have for generations engaged in backlash against LGBTQ equality by spreading misinformation and lies about our lives and our so-called “agendas.”

While responsible and forward-thinking school districts throughout the United States have taken up the charge at this historic inflection point by lifting the rug to sweep away the diseased dust mites of white supremacist racism, patriarchal sexism, heterosexism, cissexism (anti-transgender oppression), ableism, nativism, neo-fascism, religious oppression, adultism and ageism, and all the other forms of oppression, unfortunately right-wing backlash was inevitable.

Advancing anti-racism discussions and curricular materials in schools and in the larger society does not attack white people or white identity. Discussion about the Black Lives Matter movement does not state directly or even imply that white lives somehow do not matter. In truth, white lives have been primarily the only human lives that have mattered in the tragic racist history of the country.

Anti-racism addresses and promotes the elimination of systemic racism while valuing all people of every so-called “race.”

Advancing anti-heterosexist and anti-cissexist discussions and curricular materials in schools and in the larger society does not attack heterosexual and cisgender people or identities. And it certainly does not “confuse children,” but rather, demonstrates that people different and like themselves live valued and productive lives. Such education has the potential to save young people who are struggling with issues of identity.

The creators of the missive are undervaluing and downplaying the emotional and intellectual sophistication and independence of thought by referring to North Brookfield High School students as “children.”

We must understand this “concerned voters” missive for what it is: the promotion of unfounded and dangerous conspiracy theories for the hoped for preservation of patriarchal Christian white supremacy – a backlash against the promotion of a more perfect union.

