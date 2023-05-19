Group Warns Parents Against Harmful Slime Toys, Calls for Transparency Standards for Hazardous Chemicals in PH

By BAN Toxics
“High levels of borax, a crystalline substance commonly found in cosmetics, detergent, and ceramic products pose a high risk of poisoning. Children are at high risk of poisoning if harmful chemicals are transmitted to their skin and ingested,” the group said. “Excessive doses of the harmful chemicals may cause fever, headaches, vomiting, nausea, kidney malfunction, anemia, hair loss, blisters, diarrhea, low blood pressure, and even lead to comas.”
It raised concerns about the proliferation of slime toys in the country (often not carrying warning labels) after a recent study revealed that many slime toys available from major Chinese e-commerce markets have failed to pass the European Union’s standards for borax.
The group calls on all concerned government agencies to check the safety of these imported toys that are easily sold online and made available on the market. All imported, distributed, and manufactured toys in the Philippines must comply with the Philippine National Standards for the Safety of Toys and its amendments. Local manufacturers, distributors, and importers of toys are required to comply with regulations under the Consumer Act of the Philippines.
“These products should have warning labels to alert consumers of the presence of toxic substances in them. We urge the government to implement regulations for the full disclosure of information on chemicals used in toys and other children’s products. Consumers have the right to know about product chemical safety,” said Thony Dizon, Toxics Campaigner, BAN Toxics.
The group lamented that there is an urgent need for an effective regulatory system including transparency standards for hazardous chemicals that would make toy manufacturers responsible for product quality and safety.
“We know for a fact that even unregistered and unlabeled products continue to remain available for sale in the market and in e-commerce sites. It is urgent to increase efforts to raise consumer awareness of toy safety risks and keep our children safe,” the group said. #
—
Previously Published on pressenza with Creative Commons License
***
From The Good Men Project on Medium
—
Photo credit: iStock.com